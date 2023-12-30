Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today until 11 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a fun-loving day! In particular, it’s also a creative day for you, which is good news because you are the artisan of the zodiac. (You can do anything with your hands, even without training.) Enjoy schmoozing with others. Express your talents!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family discussions will go well, especially if they deal with wrapping up old business related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. Alternatively, some of you might want to cocoon at home because you feel the need for privacy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re eager to talk to others because you have something to say. Perhaps you want to enlighten people about your views. This is also an excellent day to learn something new. Enjoy chatting to neighbors, siblings and relatives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial discussions will go well today, especially if they relate to your job or something to do with your health or a pet. You’re keen to work hard now. Fortunately, coworkers are supportive and helpful as well. Good day to finish old business and perhaps collect a debt that is owed to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day for you. The moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. Furthermore, it’s dancing beautifully with Mercury in a way that might attract old flames back into your world. Enjoy discussions with kids.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A mixed message today. This is actually a highly social time for you. It’s also a wonderful creative day. Nevertheless, you might prefer to be private and work alone or behind the scenes. Obviously, do what pleases you best. Relaxing at home might be your choice, even if things are frantic.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Conversations with friends and members of groups will go well, especially if you’re wrapping up old business. Of course, your primary focus right now is home and family, especially dealing with a parent. Venus will sweeten your words!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. In particular, some people will even know details about your personal life. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents and people in authority, especially about old issues.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do anything that gives you a sense of adventure today because you want stimulation and a change of scenery. If you can’t travel, at least explore your own neighborhood. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Talk to people. You are the traveler of the zodiac and you need to go places!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fabulous day to research something, because you will find solutions to old problems and answers to questions. In particular, issues related to inheritances, taxes and shared property might interest you. This is also a creative day for you. Explore your creative potential and talents!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might run into an old friend today, or you might be in contact with someone in a group or organization that you knew before. Discussions with partners and close friends might involve this individual. Meanwhile, enjoy the company of creative people today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the perfect day to return to an important issue that is work-related and bring the matter up to a boss or someone in a position of authority. Likewise, you might also make an appeal to authority figures about something related to your health or a pet. Meanwhile, others might ask you how to improve something or make it look better.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Daniel Sunjata (1971) shares your birthday. You like to create order out of chaos. You’re quick to see the vision of a reform and change. This has been a year of hard work for you. In 2024, expect exciting changes and increase personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act on them.

