The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Suit to stop Brighton Park migrant tent dismissed, for now

The case — filed by several regular protestors at the Southwest Side — was dismissed because construction was already paused by the state.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Suit to stop Brighton Park migrant tent dismissed, for now
La carpa para migrantes de Brighton Park el lunes. La construcción se detuvo el domingo en espera de una evaluación de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de Illinois.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A motion to stop the city from building a tent shelter for migrants in Brighton Park was dismissed by a Cook County judge Monday, as the state already put a halt to it.

However, Judge David Atkins ordered the city to alert the plaintiffs — a group of Southwest Side residents — if construction resumes and said the motion could be reintroduced then.

“That’s the appropriate remedy here since there is no construction going on at this time,” said the circuit court judge.

The plaintiffs originally filed the lawsuit in November alleging the camp — which could shelter 2,000 people — will harm the neighborhood, is not zoned for residential use and toxic soil there could harm people.

Attorney Andrew Worseck defended the city’s use of the site given the city’s responsibility to provide “humanitarian relief to these migrants” and also said the plaintiffs didn’t have standing to bring the motion.

“They have no clearly established right or entitlement to object to the construction of a shelter on this site,” Worseck said. “All that the plaintiffs have or the vaguest of allegations about suspected or reported harm to their property values or the community. That is simply not sufficient.”

The city plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Friday.

Around 650 migrants were awaiting shelter Monday, according to the city, the fewest number of people since the start of the summer.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

Where to house migrants

Long waits for work visas

How to pay

Next Up In News
Detienen construcción de campamento en espera de evaluación de estudio ambiental
Car rams Mag Mile Neiman Marcus in early morning attempted burglary: CPD
Brighton Park migrant site construction halted pending environmental review
Workers bound, robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast Walgreens heist
Man, 23, slain in Little Village: CPD
Motorist fatally shot in Austin
The Latest
La carpa para migrantes de Brighton Park el lunes. La construcción se detuvo el domingo en espera de una evaluación de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de Illinois.
La Voz Chicago
Detienen construcción de campamento en espera de evaluación de estudio ambiental
El viernes por la noche, el Ayuntamiento publicó el reporte que encontró que en la propiedad había varios metales pesados y productos químicos tóxicos.
By Tina Sfondeles and Brett Chase
 
Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., after an attempted burglary on Dec. 4, 2023.
Crime
Car rams Mag Mile Neiman Marcus in early morning attempted burglary: CPD
After plowing into the building, 737 N. Michigan Ave., the would-be thieves jumped into three other vehicles and sped away without taking any merchandise, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson could return for Lions game
Stevenson was injured while intercepting a pass during red zone seven-on-seven drills Nov. 25, two days before the Bears played the Vikings
By Patrick Finley
 
La prohibición anual, vigente entre las 3 y las 7 a.m. del 1 de diciembre al 1 de abril, se aplica independientemente de si hay nieve o no. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
263 vehículos son remolcados en primer día de restricción de estacionamiento, superando los pasados 3 años
El departamento municipal dijo que ser consistentes es la fuerza impulsora para hacer cumplir la prohibición independientemente de la nieve.
By Kade Heather
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus coaching in a game.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus doesn’t answer whether he believes he’s ‘safe’ for 2024
Eberflus instead pivoted to an answer about putting his “best foot forward” as he tries to make his case over the final five games.
By Jason Lieser
 