The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
LGBTQIA+ News Lake View

Center on Halsted names Joli Angel Robinson as new CEO

Robinson’s duties will include helping shape the strategic direction of the organization, working collaboratively with board, staff and the wider community and driving new systems and policies to “ensure the Center is equipped to address the evolving challenges and needs of today’s LGBTQ community.”

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Joli Angel Robinson was names the new CEO of the Center on Halsted Dec. 5, 2023.

Joli Angel Robinson will be the next CEO of the Center on Halsted.

Courtesy of Stephanie Drenka

The Center on Halsted, a notable Lake View center for Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community, on Tuesday named Joli Angel Robinson as the center’s new CEO.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to further the Center on Halsted mission of advancing the community and securing the health and well-being of the LGBTQ people,” Robinson said in a statement.

“I look forward to the collective impact we will make as we center equity in our work and play an integral role in furthering a more inclusive future in Chicagoland and beyond,” Robinson said.

Robinson will officially begin her role as CEO on Jan. 8. Robinson succeeds Modesto “Tico” Valle, who stepped down March 1.

As CEO, Robinson’s duties will include helping shape the strategic direction of the organization to “ensure the Center is equipped to address the evolving challenges and needs of today’s LGBTQ community,” the organization said.

In her most recent role as president and CEO of Housing Forward in Dallas, Texas, Robinson led efforts aimed at addressing homelessness and advocating for racial equity. She secured over $23 million in federal funding through a competitive grant process, according to Housing Forward.

Robinson, who has over two decades of LGBTQ+ leadership experience, serves on the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, where she provides strategic oversight and engages as a thought partner in supporting the organization’s mission and contributes to the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Joli Angel Robinson to our team and look forward to the ways she will use her wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to inclusivity, equity, and positive community to make a positive impact on our organization and the greater Chicagoland LGBTQ+ community,” Victor Ravago, chairman of the Center on Halsted’s executive committee, said in a statement.

