The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Pritzker rejects toxic migrant shelter site in Brighton Park

The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday night that showed the location at 38th and California required metals and chemicals cleanup.

By  Tina Sfondeles and Brett Chase
   
SHARE Pritzker rejects toxic migrant shelter site in Brighton Park
Tents can be seen at a site where the state had planned to set up winterized base camps to house up to 1,500 migrants at South California Avenue and West 38th Street in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Tents can be seen at a site where the state had planned to set up winterized base camps to house up to 1,500 migrants at 38th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Citing “serious environmental concerns,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the state is ending development of a proposed migrant camp in Brighton Park.

The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday night that showed the location at 38th Street and California Avenue required cleanup of heavy metals and toxic chemicals.

“My administration is committed to keeping asylum seekers safe as we work to help them achieve independence,”  Gov J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “We will not proceed with housing families on a site where serious environmental concerns are still present. My administration remains committed to a data-driven plan to improve the asylum seeker response and we will continue to coordinate with the city of Chicago as we work to expand available shelter through winter.”

Related

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration on Monday, however, said the site could be made safe for temporary residential use by removing the harmful metals and other substances.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency began reviewing the almost 800-page report prepared by a consultant to the city over the weekend. The state halted construction Sunday.

The governor’s administration said on Tuesday it will not proceed with development at the site “following a thorough review” by the Illinois EPA.

“Given the significant time required to conduct additional sampling, to process and analyze results, and to implement corresponding further remediation, the state will work with the city to identify alternate shelter options,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Related

The state also announced it will expedite plans for a brick-and-mortar shelter in Little Village which would provide 200 beds to families and people with disabilities.

The governor’s office said it has requested alternate sites from the city — and the state is working with the Archdiocese of Chicago to explore other options.

Related

It noted that using Illinois EPA’s remediation guidelines, “insufficient sampling and remediation at the Brighton Park site does not meet state cleanup standards for residential use.”

Next Up In Immigration
Suit to stop Brighton Park migrant tent site dismissed, for now
Brighton Park migrant site construction halted pending environmental review
Detienen construcción de campamento en espera de evaluación de estudio ambiental
What defines Pritzker-Johnson relationship so far? Tension
Chicago must remain a sanctuary city because ‘that is who we are’
Amid city delays, state pitching in additional $2M to feed migrants
The Latest
A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery Dec. 5, 2023 on the Southwest Side.
Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery in Gage Park
The man ran and the gunmen opened fire, striking him in the lower abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Marian Catholic Rick Romeli talks to his players during as timeout as the Spartans play Homewood-Flossmoor.
High School Basketball
Shoes to fill: A look at the area’s biggest high school basketball coaching changes
Here is a closer look at a few of the specific jobs that were filled and what’s ahead for those programs with a new coach in charge.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Warren players react after winning the game against Bolingbrook at the Chicago Elite Classic.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report: Warren’s revival, Lindblom’s rise, national struggles
A look at Warren’t strong start, Lindblom’s emergence and the area’s struggles at the Chicago Elite Classic.
By Joe Henricksen
 
An employee works inside the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant on Oct. 16, 2023, in Dalton, Georgia.
Business
US job openings fall to lowest level since March 2021 as labor market cools
Hiring is slowing from the breakneck pace of the past two years. Still, employers have added a solid 239,000 jobs a month this year.
By Paul Wiseman | AP
 
Brenda Lee performs “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” on NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry,” which airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.
Music
65 years later, Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ tops Billboard chart
The song bumps Mariah Carey’s longstanding charttopper “All I Want for Christmas is You” to the No. 2 spot.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 