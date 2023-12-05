Pritzker rejects toxic migrant shelter site in Brighton Park

Citing “serious environmental concerns,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the state is ending development of a proposed migrant camp in Brighton Park.

The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday night that showed the location at 38th Street and California Avenue required cleanup of heavy metals and toxic chemicals.

“My administration is committed to keeping asylum seekers safe as we work to help them achieve independence,” Gov J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “We will not proceed with housing families on a site where serious environmental concerns are still present. My administration remains committed to a data-driven plan to improve the asylum seeker response and we will continue to coordinate with the city of Chicago as we work to expand available shelter through winter.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration on Monday, however, said the site could be made safe for temporary residential use by removing the harmful metals and other substances.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency began reviewing the almost 800-page report prepared by a consultant to the city over the weekend. The state halted construction Sunday.

The governor’s administration said on Tuesday it will not proceed with development at the site “following a thorough review” by the Illinois EPA.

“Given the significant time required to conduct additional sampling, to process and analyze results, and to implement corresponding further remediation, the state will work with the city to identify alternate shelter options,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

The state also announced it will expedite plans for a brick-and-mortar shelter in Little Village which would provide 200 beds to families and people with disabilities.

The governor’s office said it has requested alternate sites from the city — and the state is working with the Archdiocese of Chicago to explore other options.

It noted that using Illinois EPA’s remediation guidelines, “insufficient sampling and remediation at the Brighton Park site does not meet state cleanup standards for residential use.”

