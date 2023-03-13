Shed and unshed antlers, the mystery of the calendar

Call this Unshed of the Week, if you enjoy whimsy (I do).

On March 3, Jeff Norris texted a find of big shed from the western suburbs. He had been following bucks on his trail cam and knew the day to go shed hunting.

White-tailed deer shedding their antlers typically peaks in mid-February, but it is a bell curve. Readers sent the first reports of finding sheds on Jan. 20.

A March find by Jeff Norris of a good shed antler. Provided

Then last week, Jake Johnson sent photos of two young bucks still sporting a full set of antlers. Johnson, son of Bob Johnson, a regular contributor to the Midwest Fishing Report, spotted them on March 5 in 50-day weather near the bike trail in Brezina Woods in La Grange Park.

“It looks like one of the individuals was about to drop its antlers,” he emailed.

It’s fun to see the spread of annual events in the natural world, breeding to birthing to dropping antlers.

