Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 4-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan

DATE: April 9, 2018

TIME: 1:50 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 76

(CLIP 1 BEGIN)

MADIGAN: So are you coming in Friday morning or Thursday night?

MCCLAIN: I can do either one.

MADIGAN: Well if you come in Thursday night we can have dinner.

MCCLAIN: Oh, I’ll come in Thursday night then. I’11 come in Thursday, I didn’t know you, I, I thought you usually try to sneak away Thursday so.

MADIGAN: Well um, that’s a possibility. I don’t know if I wanna pull out of here on Thursday; I might wanna get out of here Friday morning.

MCCLAIN: Mhm, mhm. So I’ll plan on coming in Thursday night unless you, uh, call me and you switch your plans.

MADIGAN: Okay.

MCCLAIN: Good.

(CLIP 1 END)

(CLIP 2 BEGIN)

MCCLAIN: Anything I could do for ya?

MADIGAN: Well, I just, I opened up your file here so uh, I’m not seeing anything right now. Bear with me for a second.

MCCLAIN: Sure.

MADIGAN: Um. I think we’ve covered it Mike.

MCCLAIN:Okay. I’ll look forward to seeing ya Thursday.

MADIGAN: Okay, good.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MADIGAN: Thank you. Buh bye.

MCCLAIN: Thank you, bye.

(END OF CONVERSATION)

