Horoscope for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 to 9 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Once a month, the moon is opposite your sign for a couple of days, and when this occurs, you have to be accommodating. It’s best to go along to get along. This is why today it’s in your best interests to cooperate with others, especially partners and close friends.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be more focused on your health today. Meanwhile, at work, you will both want the help of others and at the same time, you might have to give your assistance to help someone else. Yes, it’s a two-way street. A pet might require your attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a playful day! Make a point of setting aside time for enjoyment and pleasure. Anything from a long lunch, to a coffee break with a friend, to a few laughs at Happy Hour, or time with your favorite TV show. Give yourself a treat. Fun activities with kids will appeal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Despite your desire to travel, explore and learn new things at this time, today you are happy to cocoon at home. Maneuver things so that you can relax where you live among familiar surroundings and take it easy. Deep contemplation might be thought-provoking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you want others to hear what you have to say because you really do want to enlighten someone. This is why you will be irritated or impatient with people who just want to chat about meaningless trivia. Life is short! Let’s get down to it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might feel a bit possessive about something that you own, which is why you don’t want to lend it to someone. Or you might be fussy about taking care of it. That’s OK, we all feel this way at times. Sort out banking details.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because the moon is in your sign today and tomorrow, your feelings will be heightened. If you have a bigger reaction to something that goes on around you, no biggie. The good news is that your luck will improve slightly, which gives you an edge over all the other signs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Solitude in pleasant surroundings will appeal to you today. This is a playful time, which is why you might be socializing, attending sports events and enjoying fun activities with kids, as well as romantic diversions. Take time out to catch your breath.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A heart-to-heart talk with a friend or a member of a group might be meaningful for you today. You will welcome even a slight suggestion that there is a bond between you. It’s good to have bonds with others because we like to feel needed, loved and appreciated.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today and tomorrow, for some reason, you will be high visibility. This means people will notice you more than usual. In fact, they might know personal details about your private life. (Whaaat?) Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful time for you. And today in particular, you will love to travel or do something different because you want to learn new things and have a bit of adventure! Therefore, do something different. Explore your neighborhood.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day to tie up loose ends about banking details, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others. This might also include issues related to inheritances and shared property. Just do it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tattoo artist Kat Von D (1982) shares your birthday. You appear friendly and easy-going; however, you have strong convictions and you hold to them. You value your independence. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone and anything that is holding you back.

