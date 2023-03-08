The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 to 9 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Once a month, the moon is opposite your sign for a couple of days, and when this occurs, you have to be accommodating. It’s best to go along to get along. This is why today it’s in your best interests to cooperate with others, especially partners and close friends.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be more focused on your health today. Meanwhile, at work, you will both want the help of others and at the same time, you might have to give your assistance to help someone else. Yes, it’s a two-way street. A pet might require your attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a playful day! Make a point of setting aside time for enjoyment and pleasure. Anything from a long lunch, to a coffee break with a friend, to a few laughs at Happy Hour, or time with your favorite TV show. Give yourself a treat. Fun activities with kids will appeal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Despite your desire to travel, explore and learn new things at this time, today you are happy to cocoon at home. Maneuver things so that you can relax where you live among familiar surroundings and take it easy. Deep contemplation might be thought-provoking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you want others to hear what you have to say because you really do want to enlighten someone. This is why you will be irritated or impatient with people who just want to chat about meaningless trivia. Life is short! Let’s get down to it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might feel a bit possessive about something that you own, which is why you don’t want to lend it to someone. Or you might be fussy about taking care of it. That’s OK, we all feel this way at times. Sort out banking details.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because the moon is in your sign today and tomorrow, your feelings will be heightened. If you have a bigger reaction to something that goes on around you, no biggie. The good news is that your luck will improve slightly, which gives you an edge over all the other signs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Solitude in pleasant surroundings will appeal to you today. This is a playful time, which is why you might be socializing, attending sports events and enjoying fun activities with kids, as well as romantic diversions. Take time out to catch your breath.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A heart-to-heart talk with a friend or a member of a group might be meaningful for you today. You will welcome even a slight suggestion that there is a bond between you. It’s good to have bonds with others because we like to feel needed, loved and appreciated.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today and tomorrow, for some reason, you will be high visibility. This means people will notice you more than usual. In fact, they might know personal details about your private life. (Whaaat?) Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful time for you. And today in particular, you will love to travel or do something different because you want to learn new things and have a bit of adventure! Therefore, do something different. Explore your neighborhood.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day to tie up loose ends about banking details, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others. This might also include issues related to inheritances and shared property. Just do it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tattoo artist Kat Von D (1982) shares your birthday. You appear friendly and easy-going; however, you have strong convictions and you hold to them. You value your independence. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone and anything that is holding you back.

Next Up In Entertainment
Lollapalooza, Sueños organizers say they want to minimize impact on Grant Park, area residents during busy summer season
‘Tina Turner’ musical showcases two actresses in demanding role as ‘Queen of Rock’
Pritzker Prize awarded to British architect David Chipperfield
Toni Morrison honored with new ‘forever’ stamp
Dear Abby: Friend offended when I rebuke her misbehaving child
‘MH370: The Plane That Disappeared’ weighs the theories on Malaysian jet’s fate
The Latest
Bears general manager Ryan Poles
Bears
Bears GM Poles seems to be doing sell of a job
With control of No. 1 pick, he’s sending messages to his NFL counterparts
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
merlin_24547493.jpg
Chicago
Former top cop Garry McCarthy testifies at hearing in Clifton Lewis slaying case
Ex-police Supt. Garry McCarthy tells a judge that he tried to quell rumors in the department that the killing of Clifton Lewis was a botched attempt on another officer’s life.
By Andy Grimm
 
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022. This year, set-up for Lollapalooza will begin July 21 and teardown August 13. Set-up for Sueños will begin May 17, and teardown will be complete by June 2.
Chicago
Lollapalooza, Sueños organizers say they want to minimize impact on Grant Park, area residents during busy summer season
Grant Park will be taken over from mid-May through mid-August by the Lollapalooza and Sueños music festivals and the NASCAR Chicago street race, raising neighborhood concerns about crowds, security, noise.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Nebraska v Maryland
College Sports
Fred Hoiberg returns to the United Center with Huskers team in search of some March magic
Nebraska is playing for its first NCAA tournament bid since 2014.
By Annie Costabile
 
Pilsen Food Pantry Director Dr. Evelyn Figueroa stands at the future location of the Pilsen Food Pantry on Tuesday at 2124 S. Ashland Ave in Pilsen.
Editorials
The Pilsen Food Pantry is setting new roots. But it needs some help.
Sometimes all anyone needs to succeed is a chance. For the Pilsen Food Pantry, the chance is definitely there.
By CST Editorial Board
 