Horoscope for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s time to start to downsize and get rid of what you no longer need or use. Go through cupboards, closets, storage areas, the garage and recycle, sell or turf what is only taking up space and is actually a burden to you. Just do it. (You’re good at this.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a popular time for you, especially dealing with groups and organizations. However, even though you might feel that everyone wants a piece of you, be aware that this is your year to stand up for yourself. You can cooperate with others but you can also make time for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a time when you will see clearly what is working and what is not. Of course, what is working will bring you accolades. What is not working might bring failure. Don’t dwell on this. It’s your time of harvest so acknowledge what’s happening and move on.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Grab every opportunity to travel or take courses and get further education because this is a time of preparation for you for about two or three years from now when you will shine! Remind yourself that this is your year to get performance ready.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The interesting thing about this year is that although many of you will have to get along with less (and this is certainly true); nevertheless, you will also see ways to make extra money. Or perhaps a boon will somehow just come to you. Keep your pockets open!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s important to protect yourself and take good care of yourself because this year, you might feel exhausted and world-weary because Saturn is opposite your sign. It might feel like you’re getting older, but when Saturn leaves in two years, you will feel young again! Courage!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ability to work hard and be productive is exemplary this year, which is why you will be busting your buns. It will please you to see how much you can accomplish. Admittedly, you will work hard to do so. And so it goes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Many of you will have increased involvement or increased responsibilities with your children this year. Personally, now is the time for you to learn more about yourself and how to express yourself in the best way possible, especially through teaching or in the arts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It is totally appropriate for you to make plans about how to better secure your home, which is why you are making lists of repairs and DIY projects. Some of you might even move again. Some will consider major renovations this year. It’s serious stuff.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can feel the winds of change blowing, which is why some of you instinctively know that this year you might change jobs or residences or both. Almost certainly, this will happen in the next two years. Think back to 1994-1996.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This year will be so much easier for you! It’s as if you have escaped the jaws of the lion. Now it’s time to learn what it is that is really important to you. In other words, what do you value? What matters in life, to you? How can you make good decisions if you don’t know what you really value?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a pivotal year for you, which is why many of you will sail off into something completely different. A new journey. The beginning of reinventing yourself. It might be so different that you actually change your daily wardrobe. Exciting!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Juliette Binoche (1964) shares your birthday. You are a passionate romantic who loves to explore and learn. Others admire you because you are upbeat and enthusiastic about life. You get things done because you are focused and determined. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Open any door!

