Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a mixed day for you. In one way it’s a fortunate day, because you’re powerful, determined and convincing. Nevertheless, disputes with a family member or frustrations with something going on at home might be in the picture. (Patience is the antidote to anger.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes right now (that your boss or a parent doesn’t know). Some of you might be involved in a secret flirtation or love affair. Later in the day, squabbles with daily contacts, siblings, neighbors or relatives might occur. Patience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Things are blowing hot and cold when dealing with friends or members of groups. In one way, everything is chummy and friendly. But before you know it, you’re at odds with someone. Go figure. Be as adult about this as you can. (Which isn’t necessarily saying anything.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

At the beginning of the day, you make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. They admire you. However, later in the day, you might have a public squabble with someone. Certainly, others are aware of it. Keep your composure so that you can protect your reputation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel plans and issues related to higher education, publishing, the media or possibly medicine and the law look very positive this morning. You’re happy. However, later in the day, disputes about controversial matters are likely. Avoid these if you can.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a tricky day for discussions about shared property, banking, insurance issues, taxes or debt. In one way, everything is cozy, especially talking to bosses or authority figures. Nevertheless, you might find yourself at odds with a friend or a group because you disagree. Tread carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Initially, discussions about travel, medicine, the law and higher education will be supportive and friendly. However, once a boss or an authority figure enters the picture — the gloves are off.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People are willing to help you at work, which is good news. The key to getting through this day is to avoid controversial subjects with others, especially discussions about race, politics and religion. Don’t even go there. Stay with what works.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a playful day! Social outings, sports events as well as fun activities with children will all be excellent choices today. You will also enjoy socializing with friends and romantic partners. However, be cool in the afternoon when arguments might break out. (You don’t need this.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today your focus is on home and family. Many of you will enjoy relaxing at home as well as having family discussions. If you work from home, you might have ideas about how to make your workplace look better. Nevertheless, disputes with partners and close friends might arise later in the day. Stay chill. Remember your objective: You want to be happy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations are warm and friendly, especially with neighbors, siblings and relatives. You feel so positive, you will also appreciate the beauty of your surroundings. Nevertheless, someone might come along, especially at work, who challenges your peace of mind. Avoid them if you can. Or hide.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel confident about your money-making ideas. You might also feel confident about buying something beautiful for yourself or a loved one. Try to avoid romantic quarrels and difficulties with your kids. Everyone wants to be happy. Do what you can to make this happen.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress America Ferrera (1984) shares your birthday. You are passionate, determined and romantic — colourful attributes that make you interesting to others. In fact, others see you as heroic. This year is slower paced. It’s time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on relationships and finding people and situations that will bring you happiness.

