The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Indiana man faces gun charge stemming from federal investigation after the killing of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

Corey Gray, 21, is being held in custody pending a detention hearing set for Monday. Prosecutors do not allege that the gun at issue was used to kill Preston.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Indiana man faces gun charge stemming from federal investigation after the killing of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston
_Preston.jpeg

Chicago police

An Indiana man is facing a gun charge as a result of a federal investigation that played out after this month’s killing of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Corey Gray, 21, is being held in federal custody pending a detention hearing set for Monday. Prosecutors do not allege that the gun at issue was used to kill Preston. 

Rather, they allege that the Glock 17 was recovered May 7 from an individual at the time of his arrest “in connection with the homicide of a police officer.” That person was not named in the criminal complaint filed against Gray.

The feds say someone purchased the gun from a licensed dealer in Valparaiso on April 5, 2021. That person told authorities this month that they gave it to Gray, who is a relative. 

Gray was interviewed by authorities on May 11. He said that, in late 2021, he gave the gun to a man he knew as “Lil’ Pooh” for $1,200. That person died April 9. The gun was then recovered May 7 at the time arrests were made in connection with Preston’s death.

Preston was on her way home from work May 6 when four teenagers passed her in a sedan, circled back and approached as she stood in front of her house in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, according to prosecutors.

The teens had allegedly robbed five people and had stolen a car before they encountered Preston. 

Video from a private surveillance camera shows three teens leaving a car and running toward Preston, prosecutors said. Muzzle flashes can be seen from where the teens were standing and from where Preston was. 

Joseph Brooks, 18, allegedly told detectives he shot Preston when he saw her reaching for her gun.

Preston was hit at least twice and also grazed by a bullet. The teenagers grabbed her gun and fled, leaving her lying on the ground, still in uniform, according to prosecutors.

Charged with her first-degree murder are Brooks; Jakwon Buchanan, 18; Trevell Breeland, 19; and Jaylen Frazier, 16. They have all been ordered held without bond.

Next Up In News
Man shot and killed outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
Man fatally shot in Park Manor
Air Serbia starts direct flights from Chicago to Belgrade
Unionized news staff at Sun-Times approves 3-year labor deal
Johnson administration distances itself from $12 billion tax plan co-written by member of transition team
The Latest
Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen unintentionally killed a bird with a warmup pitch.
MLB
Another Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills a bird
Like Randy Johnson before him, Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen unintentionally hit the creature midflight.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot and killed outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
About 12:15 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking near a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when two people approached him and at least one opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his remarks during a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Columnists
On abortion, Democrats take a risk by repealing parental notification laws
Illinois repealed parental notification in 2021. Bills to repeal these laws are being introduced in Minnesota, Oregon, Michigan and elsewhere, and it’s creating a divide in the party, S.E. Cupp writes.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Hubbard Street Dancers Jacqueline Burnett, Alysia Johnson, and Abdiel Figueroa Reyes in on a PATH by Hope Boykin. Photo by Michelle Reid.jpg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 18-24 — The Mix
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Long Grove Chocolate Fest, and Hitch*Cocktails are among this week’s entertainment highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Dionne Mhoon (standing beside a police officer), mother of Officer Aréanah Preston, and her family cry as Officer Preston’s hearse arrives before Preston’s funeral outside Trinity United Church of Christ, at 400 W. 95th St., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing.
News
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
“Death is only a tragic thing if you have not lived. My baby lived,” Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, told the crowd at Trinity United Church of Christ on Wednesday.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 