Thursday, June 1, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

4-year-old girl dies after accidentally shot by another child in River Grove home, police say

Officers found the child inside the home in the 2400 block of West Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday after the father called 911, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Ambulance.JPG

A 4-year-old girl died after she was accidentally shot by another child in a home in River Grove Wednesday, according to police.

Officers found the child inside the home in the 2400 block of West Street around 10 a.m. after the father called 911, police said. 

The girl, Camila Duarte, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where she died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The father has a valid firearm owners identification card and a concealed carry license, police said. He told officers he kept the gun on a high shelf in a closet.

