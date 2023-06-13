Horoscope for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

After the moon alert, it’s a fortunate time for you financially. Go after what you want. Trust your money-making ideas. Also, trust your generous impulses because today you will get what you give, especially in terms of kindness, friendship and nurturing support.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Lucky you! After the moon alert, the moon moves into your sign, and then lines up with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. This will give you good feelings and make you feel generous to others. It will boost your self-confidence and make you rise above petty irritations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is definitely a feel-good day for you! Especially later in the day, you will awaken to your own personal concerns for the deeper aspects of life. You might seek out metaphysical or spiritual insights from someone because you have a hunger for the truth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A popular day! After the moon alert, your ability to schmooze will be top notch. In particular, you would deal well with members of the public and with large groups. Not only will it be easy to communicate what you want to others, they will endorse your ideas.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You make a wonderful impression on others, especially after the moon alert, because the moon is at the top of your chart lined up with Jupiter. This creates an image of success and affluence to others. You also look wise as well as optimistic and upbeat. (Impressive.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Great day to travel if possible. If you can’t travel, you will enjoy studying because you have a deep need to explore profound ideas about philosophy, religion, metaphysics and whatever interests you. Seek out a teacher. Or perhaps you are the teacher to someone else?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for financial negotiations about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and banking. Whatever happens, you’ll come out smelling like a rose! Expect gifts, goodies and favors to come your way. Good time to ask for a loan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You couldn’t pick a better day to enjoy warm relations with partners and close friends. In fact, this is an excellent day to enter into negotiations with a partner. You might also make travel plans with someone? Today is the kind of day where you will get what you give.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have opportunities to improve your job or look for a better job. Work-related travel is also likely. Likewise, many of you will learn about ways to improve your health. You might also derive greater joy from dealing with a pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today it’s easy to have good feelings and generosity toward others because you feel that everything is all right and you have nothing to fear. Optimism, hope and an opportunity to learn beneficial ideas are blessings for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a wonderful day to entertain at home! Invite the gang over for pizza and beer. (Or quiche and white wine?) Good feelings will abound and everyone will have a happy time. Likewise, this is also an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s a basic truth, yet so often unrecognized, that when you change how you look at things — the things you look at change. The power of perception! When we’re in a positive frame of mind, then life is positive and hopeful. And when we feel negative about our world — life is hopeless. Attitude is everything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kat Dennings (1986) shares your birthday. You are independent, playful and like to live by your own rules. You have a strong love of adventure! This year you are reaping the rewards of your best efforts. Seize opportunities in business dealings and act on them. Expect promotions, kudos, awards and the spotlight!

