Chicago fishing: Anticipating the perch opener; bullfrog seasoon opens

Perch season reopens Friday, June 16, in the Illinois waters of Lake Michigan and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley emailed the photo above the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, I would like to nominate this outstanding young women for fish of the week. While up in Northern Wisconsin Hailey and I were able to spend some much needed quality time on the water together. We don’t get many of them these day so it was a special moment when she caught not one 20 inch smallmouth but two more in a row! I don’t believe I have ever done that.

Didn’t get FOTW this week, but a worthy nomination that would have been most weeks. It’s story I understand, especially the part about time together getting scarcer and more valued.

PERCH OPENER

Perch fishing on Illinois’ Lake Michigan reopens Friday, June 16. Not sure what to expect, the weather has been so up and down.

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season opens Wednesday, June 15, and runs through Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken only by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limit is eight, possession limit is 16.

ILLINOIS FREE FISHNG DAYS

As usual, Illinois’ Free Fishing Days are around Father’s Day weekend. Here is the word from the Illinois DNR:

The 2023 Illinois Free Fishing Days celebration is slated for June 16–19, coinciding with Father’s Day weekend. During this four-day celebration of fishing in Illinois, anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp. Discover the fun of fishing or introduce your kids to the outdoor adventure of fishing during these free fishing days! If you’re new to fishing, here’s a guide to everything you need to get started. If you need fishing equipment, be sure to check out the Tackle Loaner Program sites.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there).

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

FISHING DERBY: The Quad County Hog Hunters and Plano have a Kids Fishing Derby at Foli pond in Plano on Saturday, June 17, with lots of prizes, free food and good fishing. Loaner rods are available. Experienced anglers will be there to help. Contact Duane Landmeier at dlandmeier@frontier.com with questions.

Rob Abouchar with a big common carp from Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale . . . On island lake multiple species are going on live and artificial baits. Big carp moving and i finally got one. A little late for carp fest but a real nice One. Best time is evening as sun goes below trees. On the music front last night was another great session with Gazortenplatt. I have to pinch myself that im playing with these great musicians. Less than 2 weeks till club garibaldi. Also getting a set list together for a set in the rock and roll garage with midnite mile. And this Saturday a guest appearance to sing a couple of my originals at two brothers roundhouse with the fantastic idikka reggae band.tight lines and good health

Well, once again my morning is made with a music update.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said catfish are good, stinkbait, crawlers or roaches best on the bottom; crappie on small jigs and small fatheads are near shorelines in the evenings; white bass are fair in 8-12 (better when it was warm) on light jigs with chartreuse tails, Marie best; walleye are fair, main lake points, Marie best, leeches top choice on slip-bobber rig or a split shot and hook; bluegill is fair, try from 8 feet and shalloower, Channel best.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 6/12/23 – 6/19/23 Fishing has been outstanding. Largemouth bass are in between post spawn and the weedline bite. My best success this week was in 3-5 ft of water on cruising fish, also I caught fish on the deep weedline in 15-20 ft. With warmer weather the fish will all be deep but it was fun to catch the shallow fish. The shallow fish can be caught on Wacky rigged Senkos or on a nightcrawler fished on a split shot rig. My best location was by Browns Channel or Willow Point. Bluegills are in different stages of spawning. There is quite a few in the 3-5 ft depth range. The bigger fish I caught were in 12-18 ft of water. I was straight lining leaf worms or fishing them on a Thill slip bobber. Once I got on a good school of big fish, you could catch your limit very easily. The best location was by the Yacht Club or by the Island. Crappies are post spawn. They are on the outside edge of the weedline in 12-15 ft of water. In the early morning, you should look for surface feeding. I’ve been catching them by Browns Channel or by the Village Supper club. The best presentation is a 1/32 oz Arkie Jig fished with a purple or chartreuse twister tail. Walleye fishing has been improving. They have pushed out of the shallow weeds and are located in 15-18 ft of water. They can be caught either trolling crank baits or fishing lindy rigged nightcrawlers. The best location has been by Belvidere Park or by the gray condos. Northern Pike are being caught off the deep weedline on small suckers. Look for the fish by the gray condos or by Browns Channel. The best depth has been 18-20 ft of water. I don’t have any clue what happened to the big ones. I’ve been catching a lot of 25–26-inch fish. The size of the sucker hasn’t seemed to be a factor. The smaller fish have been eating the larger suckers. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Summer hours—6 a.m.-8 p.m.—run through Sept. 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Site is open through Sept. 4, sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

DuPAGE RIVER

Aaron Funke with a good smallmouth bass from the DuPage River. Provided

Aaron Funke emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, Thank you for putting together your weekly fishing reports, they are super helpful. Great fishing on the DuPage River Sunday night after the rain. The fish shown here was 18 and caught on a topwater lure. Hoping for more rain this week! Thanks, Aaron Funke

Jon Foster caught his biggest smallmouth bass while fly fishing the Fox River with a Clouser Minnow. Provided

Jon Foster emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Lots of bluegill biting, smallmouth were active as well mostly going after a dark olive green wooly bugger, but got the biggest of the day on a clouser minnow — Be brave and be kind, Jon Foster

Classics like the Clouser Minnow are classic for a reason.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano with a good smallmouth bass from the Fox River. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, A couple really good days and some more challenging days on the Fox River over the past week... Levels remained low in Kane County but yesterday’s rain helped a little bit. Most days it was more productive in the evening. Had the best luck at that time of day with topwater. You can still find fish during the day but I’ve had to work for them for the most part. Definitely found more active fish in current during the hotter daytime hours. Got out in the minor rainfall Sunday morning. Cooler, overcast day. Not as many numbers as some of the hot/sunny days, but found a 21 inch smallmouth (pictured) in the early afternoon hours on a natural minnow imitation. Found the highest numbers of bass using a ned rig in current below a dam. Hopefully more rainfall coming this week, it should help make things easier...

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

The three best bites on Fox River In McHenry county are catfish using cut bait, stink bait or night crawlers. Below dams and log jams will produce nice fish.Smallmouth bass on small spinners and crank baits will provide lots of fun! Below Algonquin dam is excellent!Walleyes can be caught below the dams, sea walls with current and the bridges. Extra large fatheads in a jig head or a leech on a jig head is all you need!

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 6/12/23 through 6/19/23 Fishing on Lake Geneva continues to be pretty good. The best bite on the lake has been post spawn largemouth bass. They are in the 8-10 ft range. Rock bass continue to be the most aggressive bite throughout the whole lake. They can be caught anywhere between 8 and 12 ft of water. With the summer and the kids being out of school, the lake is getting busier. Your best bet for fishing is early in the a.m. or late afternoon. Largemouth bass have been biting in the 8-10 ft depth range. They can be caught on nightcrawlers fished on a split shot rig or a wacky rigged All Terrain Stik, in green pumpkin. The best location has been by Linn Pier or Trinkes Bay. I’ve been getting quite a few legal fish, with the biggest last week at 19 inches. The time of day doesn’t seem to matter, my best day, I started my guide party at 1 p.m. Rock bass remain throughout the lake in 8-12 ft of water. The best presentation is a split shot rigged nightcrawler. Last week a few of the rock bass I caught were in excess of 1 ½ lbs. On ultra light tackle, they are pretty fun to catch for people that don’t fish everyday. The best spot for them has been by Belvidere Park or by Black Point. Yellow Perch have been biting. The only problem is the size is pretty small. You’d have to do a lot of sorting to catch any keepers. The best location has been by Colemans Point or by Belvidere Park. Most of the fish are being caught on split shot rigged nightcrawlers. Smallmouth bass have been spotty. All the fish are done spawning. The few I’ve been catching have been on their spawning flats like Elgin Club, Belvidere Park and by Linn Pier. I’ve been using split shot rigged nightcrawlers in 12-15 ft of water. Most of the fish were in the 12-15 inch range. The bigger fish are probably chasing the pods of small minnows in the deeper water, and I haven’t had time to search them out. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – June 11, 2023 Mike Norris Big Green: White bass active on the Heidel Bar. Try Mepps spinners or Kalin’s grubs. Largemouth bass cruising shorelines, while smallmouth bass are bedding in 6 – 8 feet of water. A 20 lb 02 oz winning weight was needed to win an Angler’s Choice team tournament last Saturday. Dylan Munch and Jay Przekurat, the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series St. Lawrence River Champion and Bassmaster Rookie of the Year, won the event. With a cold front passing through Saturday night, it took only 17 lbs to win a second tournament on Sunday. Fox Lake: Cooler weather brought the water temperature back into the low to mid-70s. Largemouth bass still cruising in and around submerged vegetation at Town Park, the Jug, and the Government area. I am having success catching them with stick baits and swim baits. Walleyes are also active just outside the submerged vegetation. Try casting a jig tipped with an Authentic Moxie lure and slowly swim it back to the boat.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Larry Jennings with another multi-species day at Heidecke Lake. Provided

Larry Jennings messaged the photo above and this:

Heidecke has slowed with the heat, but did manage to get a few!! Another multi species day

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

A big channel catfish from the Kankakee River gave George Peters all he could handle on 6-pound line. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, [the river] at late summer low water, mostly clear. Fish are going in main current on all baits. Rain needed to avoid a 1988 type drought. Did have quite a time with this 30 cat on 6 # line and a 1/8 oz. Jig and twister. G. Peters

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Remember, perch season reoopens Friday, June 16.

Steve Plaxco wth a big Chinook out of Montrose Harbor. Provided

Steve Plaxco emailed the photo above and tthis:

Hey Dave. Steven Plaxco 21 pound King caught out of Montrose Harbor in the good boat No Bananas Saturday 6/10. . Thanks!

Looks like another summer and fall of bigger Chinook again.

Jason “Special One” Le with his first Chicago skamania of the year. Provided

Jason “Special One” Le texted the photo above and this on Monday:

Hi Dale First Chicago Skamania!

First Super Lake Michigan Slam—steelhead, brown rout, Chinook, lake trout, coho, pink salmon—on Storm Warning Charters out of Burnham Harbor. Provided

Capt. A.J. Cwiok of Storm Warning Charters messaged the photo above and this on Saturday:

First SUPER Lake Michigan grand slam on Storm Warning today. Steelhead, Brown Trout, Chinook, Lake Trout, Coho, and (what I think is) Pink Salmon. This was the pic at the end of the trip, got the pink while pulling lines

He added Monday morning:

Fish pushed out a bit deeper compared to last weekend. 85-100 fow was best Friday and Saturday. All long lines and surface boards took fish. Work horse for us all weekend were the free sliding sliders on the riggers with stinger standard size blue dolphin. No tellin what the big blow last Sunday did to these fish, might have to do some searching later in the week.

Fish, fun and smallmouth bass with James Baranski on southern Lake Michigan. Provided

James Baranski messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale! Jim Baranski and it has been a while as I have not been out for surgery. Went out on the big pond and smallies are starting to rock. We landed about 30-40 smallmouth and most were dinks but had hundreds of bites. Most were small but the spawn seems to have passed as the ones we caught were in 13 to 24 ft of water and 1 x 3.5 and 2 x 3 pounds were spawned out and beat up. I took the grandkids out and the loved the dinkfest! Purple, purple, purple was the color. Berkley maxscent in green/purple and smoke/purple flat worms and tubes with purple worked great. The next 2 months should be smoking hot on Lake Michigan.

All kinds of things to like this report.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale North /East winds have had Sheephead very active. On crabs live ponds or soft shell. Smallmouth have been hit or miss. Perch opens Friday and I just can’t give an estimated guess. These crazy winds and warming water have me stumped. I’m hoping they will be around but only time will tell. Have a great week

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said fish are scattered, find them and get the early bite, primarily spoon bite but have a flasher with a big fly for something different, trolling a little faster than last week (even one report of 4 knots) around 100-120 feet, down 20 to 100; primarily coho with a few kings and lakers.

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Mladenik of bigsmallmouthbass.com emailed the on Sunday:

Menominee River smallmouth bass action was consistent the first 2 weeks of June. Smallmouth have completed spawning and are foraging on crayfish. Due to the lack of rain the water level is falling on the Menominee River. So use caution! Although this can hinder navigation it can also result in great fishing. Smallmouth are hitting a variety of presentations. I am still using my 3.5 River Swimbaits to locate smallmouth and follow up with a Case Magic Stik or a Case Wacky Jack on a 1/0 Spearpoint Finesse Hook rigged Wacky Style. Soft plastic jerkbaits like Case Sinking Shads are productive when fishing shoreline wood or weeds. The topwater bite has been sporadic but will improve as summer progresses.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a good walleye from northern Wisconsin. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here’s a recap of this past weeks fishing from the Northwoods of Wisconsin. What a beautiful week of weather. Sunny and mid to upper 70’s. Picture perfect! We come back into town to 50’s and rain. Go figure. Smallmouth-a few males are still on their beds. Post spawn females are starting to eat again. Best baits have been ned rigs, 110 jerkbaits, and husker bugs worked outside of spawning flats, rock humps, and points. Largemouth-look for shorelines with wood adjacent to areas of emerging weeds as they are cruising shorelines midday. Crappie-they are holding tight to wood in 10-15 fow. Best bait has been an IJO Plastics quiver minnow. Patches of tall coontail are also holding good numbers. A Wiggleyourworm_fishing hair jig is a good option under a rocket bobber. Bluegill- a few are still on their beds while some of the bigger gills are cruising shoreline cover. Best bait has been a IJO pannie dragon that imitates a dragonfly larvae. Walleye- look for areas of emerging weeds with schools of perch adjacent to deeper water. A 112 stunna jerkbait worked just over the top of the weeds took active fish. Plenty of pike can be had with this presentation as well. Here is the nature pic of the week courtesy of Vickie O’Malley. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Doe in the water in northern Wisconsin. Vickie O’Malley

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Some cool temps moved into the area following all that heat pushing lake temps down into the mid-60s (from highs of mid 70’s to 80’s just over a week ago). The cold snap did take an effect on fishing, with a nice bounce back late in the week as things warmed, till the weekend when the chill rebounded. Smallmouth Bass: Very Good-Good - Actually still finding some bedding fish as late as June 8th on the larger lakes that warmed last. Ned rigs, Wacky Worms, and Chug Bugs for the nesters. Once off the nest, working Husky Jerks and X-Raps along 8–12’ breaks, providing some post spawn hawgs to 19 this week. Largemouth Bass: Very Good–Good - Some bedding starting, but cold stopped most. Staging Largemouth, along 6–8’ weeds taking jig/creature combos and Wacky Worms. Once waters move back into the 70’s watch for shallow bite to pick up on top-water. Yellow Perch: Very Good-Good - Best in the weeds of 5-8’. Thunderbugs, medium leeches and medium fats. Look for broad leafed cabbage (brown Musky cabbage) for best results. Northern Pike: Good - Best on live bait over the weekend as cool seemed to slow bite. Jigging chubs or floating through 6-10’ cabbage best, not a lot of chasing, but a few nice fish to 30 this past week. Walleye: Fair-Very Good-Poor-Fair - Just a roller coaster as some minor buggy hatches (March Browns), cold and wind with a few nice warming days in between made a guy go from a goat to a hero to a goat again. Jig and leeches proved best, but some decent action on minnows and crawlers on Walleyes relating to weeds. Bluegill: Good-Fair - Gills are getting active yet pushed out by cold front. Best in heavy weeds of 5-8’ using worms, small leeches and thunder bugs. Musky: Good-Fair - Most reports of smaller fish (under 34) hitting smaller bucktails in shallow weeds. Need to see some temps rise to get top-water bite back. Crappies: Fair - Anglers locating Crappies, yet hard to get bites. Crappie minnows best when Crappies negative. Flowage anglers in wood, lakes in 8-12’ weeds. Looks like the temps going to slowly rise this week, but not bounce back till next week (mid-week). We’ve needed the little rain we’ve gotten, but not the cold (lows in mid to upper 30’s at night!) Lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s will make early morning bites better. With air temps 25+ degrees colder than water temps, steam coming off water looks pretty, but tough on bite. Once air/water temps get closer, bite will improve. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Triplecatch Charters crew on Saturday out of Portage in Indiana. Provided

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Decent amount of steelhead in nwi tributaries. Floating spawn saks and casting spinners best way to target them. Steelhead action on Michigan city pier and portage Riverwalk pier is day to day using shrimp and nightcrawlers on floats and casting ko wobblers or arctic spinners. Must put the time in. Pine lake in Laporte is giving up gills and red ears in 4 to 5ft of water using crickets and red wigglers. When wind allows the boats out action still good in 60 to 80ft of water straight out of portage. Dodgers and flys and spoons doing well.

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale! I hope you’re enjoying the moderate temperatures & nice weather as much as we are! Here’s what’s been happening around our neck of the woods (pertaining to fishing at least): Lake Michigan fishing has slowed down some with the stronger winds; when anglers are getting out, they are catching Coho & Lake Trout. Walleye & Smallmouth Bass in most major rivers are still doing well; Smallmouth Bass fishing is also fairly successful on Lake Michigan itself lately. Leeches & nightcrawlers have been baits of choice for Walleye; golden roaches & nightcrawlers have been working well for the Bass. Inland lakes’ fishing has been pretty awesome for Bluegills; anglers are still catching nice-sized Crappie as well. Catfish have been doing great at both Powderhorn Lake & Dowling Park; liver, nightcrawlers, & various cutbait are working excellently.

ONTARIO, CANADA

Bob Johnson with a big smallmouth bass from Whitefish Lake in Ontario in Canada. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed this report from across the border, truly stretching the definition of Chicago fishing, on Sunday:

Hi Dale - fishing Whitefish lake (Ontario, Canada) this week. It’s the second year going this location . Eastern end of Ontario. This Bass was 21 and weighed 5 lbs all day!!!? Great fight!!!

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Sam Faulhaber at Boondocks reported hybrids being caught on the dam wall with chicken livers; bluegills active evenings on the point out from the restaurant; bass are strong in the northeast corner; water was 69 degrees Tuesday morning.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Boondocks’ bait shop is open daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; restaurant hours are 11-8.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said coho are in 60-80 feet; steelhead on the pier slowed.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Rob Abouchar messaged:

Hi Dale i shot uo to Merrill Wisconsin after rehearsal in Milwaukee last night. Gonna try some shore fishing on the Wisconsin river cut the grass and do some yardwork . Maybe some casts from the old campsite where bog muskie live. Still after one on the senko.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

