DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville, including pedicab

A driver accused of striking several vehicles in Wrigleyville, injuring a woman on a pedicab, was arrested after he was chased down by witnesses, according to police.

Bryan Rollins was charged with misdemeanor DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to carry or display a driver’s license, failure to give notice of an accident and failure to keep in lanes, police said.

Police say Bryan Rollins, a 40-year-old California man, was behind the wheel of a party bus in the Wrigleyville neighborhood when he slammed into two parked cars and a pedicab driver. He was later charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence. pic.twitter.com/oLY9G0W3jm — Sun-Times Breaking (@CSTbreaking) June 13, 2023

Rollins was behind the wheel of what appeared to be a small party bus in the 3600 block of North Clark Street shortly after midnight when he attempted to drive around vehicles that were stopped in traffic, according to police and a video of the accident.

After hitting a vehicle on his right and another on his left, he slammed into a pedicab being driven by Sarah Yopp and then began to “flee the scene” west on Addison Street, a police report said.

Yopp was treated on the scene by Chicago firefighters but declined further assistance.

Bystanders, including people in one of the cars he hit, followed him until he parked in the 2900 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to the report. Officers saw “open alcohol” in his vehicle, and Rollins told officers he had been drinking that evening, the report said.

“Not only was she physically injured but her pedicab, which is her livelihood, was damaged,” said Anna Yopp, Sarah’s sister, in a GoFundMe post she created.

“We are hoping to raise funds for her to pay her expenses while she recovers including any necessary medical expenses and repairs for her pedicab,” Anna Yopp said in the post.