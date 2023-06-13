The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
News Wrigleyville

DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville, including pedicab

A man from Berkeley, Calif. was charged with DUI and several traffic citations after Chicago police said he crashed into several vehicles, including a young woman driving a pedicab, and fled the scene Sunday.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Allison Novelo
SHARE DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville, including pedicab
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

file photo

A driver accused of striking several vehicles in Wrigleyville, injuring a woman on a pedicab, was arrested after he was chased down by witnesses, according to police.

Bryan Rollins was charged with misdemeanor DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to carry or display a driver’s license, failure to give notice of an accident and failure to keep in lanes, police said. 

Rollins was behind the wheel of what appeared to be a small party bus in the 3600 block of North Clark Street shortly after midnight when he attempted to drive around vehicles that were stopped in traffic, according to police and a video of the accident. 

After hitting a vehicle on his right and another on his left, he slammed into a pedicab being driven by Sarah Yopp and then began to “flee the scene” west on Addison Street, a police report said.

Yopp was treated on the scene by Chicago firefighters but declined further assistance.

Bystanders, including people in one of the cars he hit, followed him until he parked in the 2900 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to the report. Officers saw “open alcohol” in his vehicle, and Rollins told officers he had been drinking that evening, the report said.  

“Not only was she physically injured but her pedicab, which is her livelihood, was damaged,” said Anna Yopp, Sarah’s sister, in a GoFundMe post she created. 

“We are hoping to raise funds for her to pay her expenses while she recovers including any necessary medical expenses and repairs for her pedicab,” Anna Yopp said in the post. 

Next Up In News
Fancy a ‘night dive?’ Shedd offering free evening admission this month
Drivers, start your merging: NASCAR lane closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, from North Avenue to 47th Street
Missing Logan Square woman found safe
‘The one gift we cannot give’
Waukegan wants to huddle with Bears on new stadium
Man found dead in Roseland house fire
The Latest
Hailey O’Malley with one of her big smallmouth bass from nrothern Wisconsin.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Anticipating the perch opener; bullfrog seasoon opens
Perch season reopens Friday, June 16, in the Illinois waters of Lake Michigan and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
A beluga whale swimming at the Shedd Aquarium.
Entertainment and Culture
Fancy a ‘night dive?’ Shedd offering free evening admission this month
The program is offered free to Illinois residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
By Stefano Esposito
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace poses for a photo in front of Buckingham Fountain as he drives around the city, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Drivers, start your merging: NASCAR lane closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, from North Avenue to 47th Street
With less than three weeks to go before the big event, Chicago transportation officials say drivers will deal with merging lanes on 8 miles of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, between North Avenue and 47th Street.
By David Struett
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Missing Logan Square woman found safe
Allison Hague, 34, was on her way to work Sunday but never arrived.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dogs Izzy (left) and Kitty.
Columnists
‘The one gift we cannot give’
New book explores our love for pets and the pain that comes when they depart.
By Neil Steinberg
 