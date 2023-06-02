The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
News

Naperville Bears? Team talking with mayor of the western suburb about potential stadium site

The proposal from Naperville comes as talks with Arlington Heights have stalled amid disagreements between the team and surrounding suburbs about taxing and school districts.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
Soldier Field.

Matt Marton/AP file

The city of Naperville is launching its own bid to try to lure the Chicago Bears to the sprawling western suburb.

The proposal comes as talks with Arlington Heights have stalled amid disagreements between the team and surrounding suburbs about taxing and school districts.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli on May 24 sent the Bears a letter, asking the team to meet and discuss available properties in the west suburb, according to a letter provided to the Sun-Times by the city of Naperville.

The Bears had scheduled a meeting with Wehrli in Naperville on Friday — and the team is open to entertaining proposals outside of the Arlington Heights site, according to a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

“Last week, Mayor Wehrli reached out to the Chicago Bears organization to introduce Naperville as a thriving community with multiple opportunities for business investment,” Naperville spokeswoman Linda LaCloche said in a statement.

“With economic development as one of his primary focuses, the Mayor will continue to highlight Naperville’s benefits to businesses throughout Chicagoland and across the country.”

This is a developing story

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the week in news
PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night
Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt, Chicago jazz legend and member of the original Ramsey Lewis Trio and Young-Holt Unlimited, dies at 91
Suit seeks to scuttle CHA land lease to Chicago Fire and construction $80 million training facility
Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
The Latest
Police officers run after a group of teenagers after shots were fired during an alleged fight at North Avenue Beach ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26. No one was injured and one person was taken into custody, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the week in news
Falcons in the Loop, kayakers enjoying the river, highlights from Sueños Music Festival and more in our best photos from the last week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Drag queen Kitty Banks performs in Chicago at the Shedd Aquarium
Photography
PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night
The Shedd kicked off Pride month with an evening event that included an ocean-themed drag show, animal exhibits and music.
By Tyler Theile
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson meets migrants staying at the 12th Police District station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., in May.
Columnists
Influx of migrants in Chicago gives us an opportunity more than it creates a crisis
It will take all of us — not just government — to help migrants who have been bused to Chicago.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt with his drums.
Obituaries
Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt, Chicago jazz legend and member of the original Ramsey Lewis Trio and Young-Holt Unlimited, dies at 91
Mr. Holt, who grew up on the West Side, became a jazz legend in the 1960s and ’70s playing in a number of groups. He also played a regular gig at the East Bank Club for 20 years until the pandemic lockdown.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A rendering of the planned Chicago Fire soccer team’s new West Side training facility.
City Hall
Suit seeks to scuttle CHA land lease to Chicago Fire and construction $80 million training facility
The suit, filed Thursday in federal court, claims the land is meant for public housing and protocols weren’t followed before the deal was inked.
By Mitch Dudek
 