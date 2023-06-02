Naperville Bears? Team talking with mayor of the western suburb about potential stadium site

The city of Naperville is launching its own bid to try to lure the Chicago Bears to the sprawling western suburb.

The proposal comes as talks with Arlington Heights have stalled amid disagreements between the team and surrounding suburbs about taxing and school districts.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli on May 24 sent the Bears a letter, asking the team to meet and discuss available properties in the west suburb, according to a letter provided to the Sun-Times by the city of Naperville.

The Bears had scheduled a meeting with Wehrli in Naperville on Friday — and the team is open to entertaining proposals outside of the Arlington Heights site, according to a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

“Last week, Mayor Wehrli reached out to the Chicago Bears organization to introduce Naperville as a thriving community with multiple opportunities for business investment,” Naperville spokeswoman Linda LaCloche said in a statement.

“With economic development as one of his primary focuses, the Mayor will continue to highlight Naperville’s benefits to businesses throughout Chicagoland and across the country.”

This is a developing story

