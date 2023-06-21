The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Family of man slain in Willowbrook-area Juneteenth mass shooting looks for answers, justice

Reginald Meadows, 31, was shot and killed when gunfire erupted at the event early Sunday. An attorney for his family is investigating filing a wrongful-death lawsuit.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Family of man slain in Willowbrook-area Juneteenth mass shooting looks for answers, justice
merlin_114190046.jpg

“I’m left trying to pick up the pieces because Reginald was my best friend,” said Ashley Miller, fiancé of Reginald Meadows, a father of two who was shot and killed in a mass shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in the Willowbrook area.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The tearful fiancee of a man killed at last weekend’s Willowbrook-area mass shooting said Wednesday that the couple had only been at the Juneteenth celebration for a few minutes before gunfire erupted.

Two women started to tussle, someone yelled “fight,” and then there was a series of three gunshots, said Ashley Miller, who lost her fiance, Reginald Meadows, during the ensuing chaos.

“When I ran and I hid, I know the only reason Reginald didn’t duck was because he wanted to make sure I was OK,” said Miller, seated with the Meadows family attorney, Robert Fakhouri, at his downtown Chicago office.

WILLOBROOK_062023_17.jpg

Community members and faith leaders gather on Monday for a balloon release near where a man was killed and 22 people wounded when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration in a strip mall parking lot near Willowbrook.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Miller, at times so overcome with grief she could barely speak, said it was a last-minute decision to attend the event, which drew hundreds of people to a shopping center parking lot at Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane for the third annual Juneteenth celebration.

“I’m trying to figure out this new normal that I’m presented with. I’m left trying to pick up the pieces because Reginald was my best friend. Reggie was amazing. When he walked into the room, he lit up the room,” Miller said.

The party turned violent, with a couple of fights breaking out. In the early hours Sunday, gunfire erupted. Meadows, a 31-year-old father of two, was killed and 22 others were wounded, according to DuPage County officials.

WILLOBROOK_062023_16.jpg

Residents of an apartment complex near the shooting scene, community members and faith leaders pray for peace near Willowbrook on Monday. A lawyer for the family of victim Reginald Meadows is looking into filing a wrongful-death suit against the property owner of the shopping center where a Juneteenth celebration turned deadly.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Flyers had promoted the event for weeks, and a film production crew had been invited to record a local rapper’s music video.

Fakhouri descibed Meadows’ death as senseless and said his law firm is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including speaking to victims and eyewitnesses and securing any video — both from nearby stores and taken by witnesses.

A lawsuit hasn’t been filed, but Fakhouri said this week that he is looking into the possibility of filing a wrongful-death suit against the property owner of the shopping center.

WILLOWBROOK_062223_2.jpg

Attorney Robert Fakhouri is looking into the circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday. He is speaking to victims and witnesses and looking for security video and video shot by people who were at the party.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Two tenants of the shopping center continued selling alcohol until shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. Sunday — well past their 10 p.m. closing times, Fakhouri has said.

Reginald Meadows’ brother, Darren, who was also at Wednesday’s media event, said of his brother: He “was a wonderful man, an amazing person. It was his first year coaching his son’s baseball team. It was his passion.”

Reginald Meadows leaves behind two children, ages 11 and 13, family said.

The family has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for funeral expenses and to support Meadows’ children. The page had raised about $9,600 as of Wednesday.

Next Up In News
‘God’s calling.’ Man uses medical emergency training to help those hurt in hit-and-run outside Sox park
Divided City Council approves $1 million settlement in police shooting case
NASCAR course takes shape at Grant Park. ‘We’ve never built anything this large this fast’
‘It’s just fun’ — 20 kids with autism set sail on Lake Michigan during free summer camp
NASCAR street closures continue as race weekend approaches. Here’s where to avoid.
Discipline eased for Chicago cops who lounged in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office during looting
The Latest
Yoan Moncada at Dodger Stadium on June 13, two days before he went on the injured list. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
White Sox
No timetable for White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada’s return from IL
“It could be 10 days, it could be two weeks. I don’t have an answer,” manager Pedro Grifol said. It could be longer.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Saweetie performs onstage during the AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She headlines Pride in the Park Chicago on June 24.&nbsp;
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago June 22-28: The Mix
Pride in the Park Chicago, Re:SET fest at Riis Park, Chicago House Music Festival and Conference are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Image_from_iOS.jpg
News
‘God’s calling.’ Man uses medical emergency training to help those hurt in hit-and-run outside Sox park
“I was about 7 feet away when I saw the first man get hit and then sent through the sunroof,” Artist Eastling said. “He was going at least 60 or better.”
By Allison Novelo
 
Chicago City Council on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
City Hall
Divided City Council approves $1 million settlement in police shooting case
“The sin of the police officer was he turned the body camera off a little too soon. ... We should not be paying this family a million dollars,” said Ald. Nick Sposato. But Ald. Chris Taliaferro disagreed: “Either we trust our lawyers or we don’t.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Henrik Lundqvist is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
NHL
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2023
Tom Barrasso, Mike Vernon, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Oullette, Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix were also elected to the Hall.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 