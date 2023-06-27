The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Family of teen sues Chicago police officer who knelt on 14-year-old boy’s back to restrain him

Video of the confrontation between the officer and the teen in Park Ridge went viral last summer, showing the office holding the boy to the ground with his knee on the boy’s back.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Family of teen sues Chicago police officer who knelt on 14-year-old boy’s back to restrain him
Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro is seen in an image from video last August kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge.

Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro is seen in an image from video last August kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge.

Provided by Romanucci & Blandin

The family of a Park Ridge teen has filed a lawsuit against a Chicago police officer who knelt on the boy’s back to restrain him after falsely accusing the boy of stealing his son’s bike.

The filing comes less than two weeks after a judge found Sgt. Micheal Vitellaro not guilty of battery and official misconduct charges. It accuses Vitellaro of false imprisonment, negligence, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“This conduct cannot be tolerated, and both Vitellaro and the city of Chicago will be held accountable for their actions,” said attorney Javier Rodriguez Jr. “We look forward to questioning Sergeant Vitellaro on the stand... and allowing a jury to decide for themselves what justice and accountability look like.”

Video of the confrontation between the off-duty officer and the teen, 14 at the time, went viral last summer when Vitellaro was seen holding the boy to the ground, his knee on the boy’s back.

In acquitting Vitellare of criminal charges earlier this month, Judge Paul Pavlus said he saw no evidence that the officer had targeted the teenager for any reason other than he believed his son’s bike was stolen.

Pavlus said that, after viewing multiple videos of the incident and listening to witness testimony, the video widely circulated on social media didn’t “come close to describing what really happened.”

The teen’s parents, Angel and Nicole Nieves, said they felt the judge had spent more time attacking their son and questioning his actions than those of the officer.

“My son gets attacked over a piece of property? My son gets attacked over a piece of property and somehow he’s the one who’s wrong here?” Nicole Nieves said.

Angel Nieves added, “The misuse of force, irrational behavior, and unprovoked actions of this Chicago police sergeant cannot go unchecked, so we will continue to fight for our son, and, in doing so, hope to advocate for others who feel voiceless in their pursuit of justice.”

Vitellaro was relieved of his police powers after the incident. a spokeswoman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigated the incident, said its findings were sent to the Chicago police superintendent in March for consideration.

Contributing: Matthew Hendrickson

Next Up In News
Here’s what’s canceled — and what’s not — because of Chicago’s air quality
Here’s an overview of the twists and turns in this weekend’s NASCAR street race
Meet Justin Allgaier, NASCAR’s only driver from Illinois in this weekend’s Chicago races
Actor Julian Sands found dead on Southern California mountain
Chicago’s air quality today is the world’s worst
NASCAR has downtown-area hotels primed for steady stream of guests
The Latest
Pedestrians cross the street Tuesday as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near the course’s turn 8 at South Michigan Avenue and West Ida B. Wells Drive.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Here’s an overview of the twists and turns in this weekend’s NASCAR street race
For Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, drivers will race for 100 laps around the 2.2 mile course. Each lap of the course has 12 turns, seven of which are 90 degrees.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Illinois native Justin Allgaier at the NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 10, 2023.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Meet Justin Allgaier, NASCAR’s only driver from Illinois in this weekend’s Chicago races
Yes, this means we all have to root for the No. 7 Camaro on Saturday.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_114310866.jpg
Obituaries
Actor Julian Sands found dead on Southern California mountain
‘A Room With a View’ and ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ star was reported missing Jan. 13 after failing to return from a hike.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
View northbound over Presidential Paddock Club along Columbus Drive for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park on June 21, 2023.
Business
NASCAR has downtown-area hotels primed for steady stream of guests
NASCAR kicks off this weekend but it’s not the only show in town, proving Chicago can absorb the tourism and meeting business.
By David Roeder
 
The Belmont CTA station.
Chicago
Day-after-Pride Parade, teen takeover drags on for six hours in Lake View
Video posted to social media showed teenagers dancing, often lewdly, in the street and on top of cars, vans, a police squad car and a CTA bus.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 