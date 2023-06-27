Here’s what’s canceled — and what’s not — because of Chicago’s air quality
The Cubs game versus the Phillies is still set to go on, but the Park District has moved its outdoor programming inside.
Chicago had some of the worst air quality in the world Tuesday as a white haze caused by wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed the city.
Experts and city officials urged Chicagoans to take caution when spending time outside — causing some events in and around the city to be canceled or moved indoors, while others are going ahead as planned.
Cubs game on — for now
This evening’s Cubs game seems to be on for now, with no statement from the team about the air quality. They’re scheduled to play the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m.
Park District programs moved indoors
The Chicago Park District said it moved its outdoor programs, including summer camps, indoors to the “fullest extent possible.”
Due to the @EPA's categorization of the city's Air Quality Index as "unhealthy" as a result of the Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region, @ChicagoParks has moved programs, including summer camps, indoors to the fullest extent possible. ▶️https://t.co/kaPeJ74etH. pic.twitter.com/xaPwaX7itm— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) June 27, 2023
Movies in the Parks at the Museum of Science and Industry canceled
Along with moving programs indoors, the Chicago Park District called off its “Movies in the Parks” screening of “Space Jam” on the lawn of the Museum of Science and Industry.
📢CANCELLED: Tonight's event, @ChicagoParks Movies in the Parks, is cancelled due to poor air quality. We apologize for any inconvenience, stay safe!— MSI Chicago (@msichicago) June 27, 2023
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Ravinia Brewing Jazz event called off
CYSO canceled its jazz event at Ravinia Brewing (2601 W Diversey Ave.) that was scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15. The group said it would be rescheduled for later this summer.
Tonight's Jazz event at Ravinina Brewing has been CANCELED due to air quality concerns. The event will be reschedule for later this summer—stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ZcyquollIi— Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras (@ChiYSO) June 27, 2023