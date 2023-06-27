Here’s what’s canceled — and what’s not — because of Chicago’s air quality

Chicago had some of the worst air quality in the world Tuesday as a white haze caused by wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed the city.

Experts and city officials urged Chicagoans to take caution when spending time outside — causing some events in and around the city to be canceled or moved indoors, while others are going ahead as planned.

Cubs game on — for now

This evening’s Cubs game seems to be on for now, with no statement from the team about the air quality. They’re scheduled to play the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m.

It's good to be back … even in these conditions.

Park District programs moved indoors

The Chicago Park District said it moved its outdoor programs, including summer camps, indoors to the “fullest extent possible.”

Due to the @EPA's categorization of the city's Air Quality Index as "unhealthy" as a result of the Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region, @ChicagoParks has moved programs, including summer camps, indoors to the fullest extent possible.

Movies in the Parks at the Museum of Science and Industry canceled

Along with moving programs indoors, the Chicago Park District called off its “Movies in the Parks” screening of “Space Jam” on the lawn of the Museum of Science and Industry.

📢CANCELLED: Tonight's event, @ChicagoParks Movies in the Parks, is cancelled due to poor air quality. We apologize for any inconvenience, stay safe!



We hope to see you for the next screening hosted on our lawn on Tuesday, August 8.

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Ravinia Brewing Jazz event called off

CYSO canceled its jazz event at Ravinia Brewing (2601 W Diversey Ave.) that was scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15. The group said it would be rescheduled for later this summer.