Horoscope for Thursday, June 29, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make friends with your bank account because something unexpected could affect your finances. Double check details regarding taxes, debt, inheritances and anything you own jointly with others. Someone might back out of an agreement?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Someone close to you might throw you a curveball, or a partner or close friend might want to change the arrangement in your relationship? Whatever happens, you will be surprised by someone. They might be rebellious, or perhaps it’s you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your work routine will be interrupted. Staff shortages, power outages, late deliveries, mixed-up communications or people you know might rebel or start a little coup? Likewise, something unpredicted related to your pet could occur — or even your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are at all times. Be particularly vigilant with toddlers and keep them away from hazardous situations. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled or you might receive an invitation?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone you least expect might knock at your door. Because you don’t know what will happen, get dressed. It might be smart to have some food and drink on hand.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. This means you have to be mindful. Slow down and know what you’re doing. Make sure you don’t do anything or say anything that you will later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money, you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Guard against impulse purchases that you might later regret. Keep your receipts (and the box).

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might feel rebellious today because the moon is in your sign at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. This makes you feel energized and ready for anything. You want some excitement! You might stir the pot in a relationship just to see what happens. (Be kind.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you feel restless. You don’t know why but you have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. You might hear some news that puts you on edge. You might also disagree with someone (just to be contrary.) Really?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Very likely, a friend will surprise you today by doing or saying something you least expect. Or possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character — someone bohemian or avant-garde. Or you might be surprised by the mandate of a group to which you belong. “Let’s all wear suspenders.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Tread carefully because a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might surprise you or catch you off guard today. (“Busted!”) You might be unhappy about some news that you hear. Whatever happens might also make you feel rebellious.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans are likely to change. They will either be canceled, delayed or in turn, you might have to travel even if you did not plan on doing so. Some of you might also be shocked by something in the media or in the news. You might also take your own personal stand on something related to politics, religion or racial issues. (People are defiant today.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Camilla Mendes (1994) shares your birthday. You are sensitive and intuitive, which is why you have such a good read on people. You grasp their situation. This year is about service to others, especially to your family. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can help and support others. (Time for a makeover?) Focus on personalizing your home.

