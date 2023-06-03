The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: What to do about fire ant bites?

Fire ant bites can be terribly painful. You could be at risk if you travel to areas this summer where they’re common. Here are some things you can do if bitten.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: What to do about fire ant bites?
The venom from the bit of a red (pictured) or black fire ant can elicit a strong and prolonged immune response in their victims.

The venom from the bit of a red (pictured) or black fire ant can elicit a strong and prolonged immune response in their victims.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: My husband and I were clearing weeds when I felt a sharp jab on my leg. It was a bite from a fire ant. The pain was severe, as was the reaction. I got a huge lump, blisters and bright red skin. What can you do for fire ant bites?

Answer: First a little background. Fire ants are native to South America. More than a century ago, the first of the two species now found in the United States arrived aboard a cargo ship in Mobile, Alabama. Black fire ants arrived in 1918. Red fire ants, also shipboard stowaways, were first observed in the late 1930s.

Fire ants largely inhabit the Southeast and Southwest, California and lower Oregon, so be careful if you travel to these areas. They spread by expanding their colonies and being introduced in transported agricultural products. 

Both species are extremely aggressive when disturbed. Touch or kick a nest, and the ants respond by stinging, often multiple times. They fasten themselves to the skin by clamping down with powerful jaws, then inject a painful venom via a stinger on their hind end. 

The venom can prompt a strong, prolonged immune response. Though this is rare, if you’re allergic to the bites, they can be life-threatening.

The initial pain of the bite is followed by a painful burning sensation from the venom, which gives the ants their name. The area around the bite quickly becomes inflamed, dotted with itchy red bumps. Within a day, the bumps develop into fluid-filled blisters. 

Because a single fire ant can bite and sting multiple times, anyone who’s bitten should immediately and briskly rub the ants off the skin and get away fast from the ants. Then, wash the area. 

Over-the-counter antihistamines can blunt the initial effects of the bite. Hydrocortisone cream and ice packs can ease pain and swelling, which usually s localized to the bite and goes away in a few days. If symptoms don’t respond to over-the-counter medications, a doctor might advise prescription-strength versions.

The pustules formed around a fire ant bite last a week or more. Infection is possible, so care for them as you would any wound. Keep the area protected, clean and free of dirt. 

If you develop a severe allergic reaction, seek immediate attention. Symptoms include noisy or labored breathing, excessive sweating, nausea, hives or welts, dizziness, unusual weakness, swelling of the face or eyes, slurred speech or chest pain.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Ringing in the ear has no easy solutions
Ask the Doctors: Weigh benefits of statins against possible rise in glucose level
Ask the Doctors: Chronic stuffiness could be rhinitis
Ask the Doctors: Cartilage loss increases joint friction
Ask the Doctors: Botox injections one way to treat excessive sweating
Ask the Doctors: Severity of broken bone determines whether surgery is needed
The Latest
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was a defenseman for the Blackhawks in parts of six seasons in the 1980s.
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: In Stanley Cup Final, Knights look golden to casinos
Vegas is the talk of the town after earning its second Cup Final berth in the franchise’s brief history.
By Rob Miech
 
Frank Klopas won the U.S. Open Cup as a player and is trying to do the same as a coach.
Chicago Fire
Frank Klopas, Fire looking to make more U.S. Open Cup history
The Fire are proud of their U.S. Open Cup pedigree, but as they look ahead to a Tuesday quarterfinal, the franchise is trying to reverse a recent slide in the competition.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Screen_Shot_2023_05_30_at_10.44.26_PM.png
MLB
June is bustin’ out all over — in baseball terms, that is
There are plenty of fun facts about this month, but we’re focused on the national pastime here.
By Bill Chuck
 
A newly emerged periodical cicada, earlier this week in Park Ridge.
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Here come the cicadas
Reports of early periodical cicadas, including an understatement on them, a mailbag item about sightings of hummingbirds and orioles, and the standing world-record bowfin are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Jalen Suggs
Sports Saturday
The Bulls need to use this offseason as an opportunity for big swings
The Eastern Conference won’t be getting any weaker, and the upcoming new CBA won’t make life easier for a quick turnaround . That’s why the Bulls should get off the train of continuity and make an aggressive move this summer.
By Joe Cowley
 