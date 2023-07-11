The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County

About 1,200 homes in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas were ordered to boil water July 2 after a water main leak caused a drop in pressure.

By  Saji Mathai
   
Russell Lissau
AR_230719860.jpg

Hawthorn Woods resident Bella Mladenova loads a case of bottled water into her vehicle Tuesday at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center. Mladenova was among the 309 Aqua Illinois customers who, until Tuesday afternoon, were under a boil order because of water system failures.

Russell Lissau/Daily Herald

A boil-water order affecting hundreds of people in southern Lake County was lifted Tuesday, 10 days after it was initiated.

The directive’s end meant residents in the Glennshire subdivision in Hawthorn Woods and the unincorporated Forest Lake neighborhood could resume drinking, washing with and cooking with water from their taps.

“Customers in these subdivisions may return to normal use of their water service,” county officials said in a notice posted online Tuesday afternoon.

An estimated 1,200 Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas had been affected by the boil order, which began July 2. Some didn’t have running water for days.

Most customers were cleared by the company to resume drinking water straight out of their faucets on Sunday, based on the firm’s water-quality tests.

But residents in the Forest Lake and Glennshire neighborhoods were told they should continue boiling tap water because the Lake County Public Works Department, which operates the Aqua system feeding into their homes, was performing additional safety tests.

Those results came back clean Tuesday.

