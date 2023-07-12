The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Security guard at Farragut Career Academy charged with sexually assaulting student

Romel Campoverde, 43, is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to police.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE Security guard at Farragut Career Academy charged with sexually assaulting student
A judge’s gavel

Adobe Stock Photo

A security guard at Farragut Career Academy in Little Village has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, police said. 

Romel Campoverde, 43, is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Campoverde worked as a security guard at Farragut Career Academy, where he met the girl, police said. He gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report. 

It was not clear when the attack happened. Farragut is located at 2345 S. Christiana Ave.

A representative for CPS was not immediately available for comment.

Next Up In News
From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households
A culinary collaboration with the MCA’s Marisol restaurant provides a unique creative outlet for Chicago chefs
Schaumburg police investigating whether suspect in 10-year-old girl’s murder was involved in death of woman days earlier
Ambulance, fire truck in separate crashes in West Town, Grand Crossing; 5 CFD firefighters hurt
Supreme Court has a long history of protecting Americans’ rights. Not any more.
Girl, 16, fatally shot in Austin
The Latest
A shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Business
From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households
Over the past two months, inflation has slowed rapidly — from nearly 5% in April to just 3% in June.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
Chef Jason Hammel is photographed inside Marisol Restaurant &amp; Bar, his tony eatery located inside the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Food and Restaurants
A culinary collaboration with the MCA’s Marisol restaurant provides a unique creative outlet for Chicago chefs
Launched in May, the ongoing program at the Museum of Contemporary Art aims to uplift local culinary talent by showcasing their signature dishes on Marisol’s lunch menu.
By Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
 
Jonathan Novio with one of the biggest steelhead he caught during his quest for a steelhead every month of a year; this one came in mid-November from Waukegan. Provided photo
Outdoors
Chasing a steelhead every month and catching them
Jonathan Novio set out to catch a steelhead every month and did it, though he pushed it the month he got married.
By Dale Bowman
 
police_tape.jpg
Crime
Schaumburg police investigating whether suspect in 10-year-old girl’s murder was involved in death of woman days earlier
Antonio Monroe, 44, from Blue Island, was arrested over the weekend and charged with the strangling the girl Saturday after grabbing her as she played with her 6-year-old sister outside a home in Rockford, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Ambulance, fire truck in separate crashes in West Town, Grand Crossing; 5 CFD firefighters hurt
Five firefighters were hospitalized after a driver struck a fire truck, causing the truck to flip on its side in Grand Crossing.
By Sun-Times Wire
 