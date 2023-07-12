Security guard at Farragut Career Academy charged with sexually assaulting student

A security guard at Farragut Career Academy in Little Village has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, police said.

Romel Campoverde, 43, is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Campoverde worked as a security guard at Farragut Career Academy, where he met the girl, police said. He gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.

It was not clear when the attack happened. Farragut is located at 2345 S. Christiana Ave.

A representative for CPS was not immediately available for comment.

