The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
Metro/State News Politics

Flooded basement after Chicago storm? Where to get help, how to clean up and file a claim

City officials say call 311 to report any water in your basement and property damage.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
SHARE Flooded basement after Chicago storm? Where to get help, how to clean up and file a claim
merlin_114424726.jpg

Grace Esther, 46, works to clean her basement in Austin on Monday. Her home flooded during a storm Sunday. Some parts of the Chicago area received up to 9 inches of rainfall.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Severe storms when rain falls quickly in a short period of time can overwhelm the city’s sewer system, causing basements to flood.

Here’s how to get help, clean up and file a claim.

Contact 311

You can report a backup of water in your home or business by calling 311 or at 311.chicago.gov. Be prepared to answer the following questions: the address, whether the water is dirty or clean, where the water is coming from, such as from the floor drain, toilet, shower, etc.; how many inches of water have backed up and whether this is a basement, crawl space or at ground level. Make sure to take pictures of damaged property for insurance and claim purposes.

How to clean up

Remove any damaged property and bring it to the alley for Streets and Sanitation to pick up. 

To help prevent disease and reduce property loss, the Illinois Department of Public Health suggests the following:

Throw out contaminated belongings that cannot be thoroughly washed or laundered.

Wash contaminated surfaces and objects with warm, soapy water and disinfect with a bleach and water solution made of no more than 1 cup of bleach per 1 gallon of water. For food-contact surfaces such as countertops, pantry shelves, refrigerators, stoves, cutting boards, etc. as well as areas where children play, use a solution made by adding 1 tablespoon of laundry bleach to each gallon of water.

Wash all linens and clothing in hot water or have them dry cleaned.

Items that cannot be washed or dry cleaned, such as mattresses and upholstered furniture, should be air dried in the sun and then vacuumed and sprayed thoroughly with a disinfectant.

How to file a claim

Start with your insurance company. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends reporting the loss as soon as possible. An insurance adjuster will set up a time to inspect your property within a few days. FEMA also suggests asking for an advance payment, which is deducted from the final claim payment and can help with immediate recovery efforts.

To prepare for your inspection, take photos and videos of your damaged property, including items you plan to throw out. Photos and videos should document structural damage; standing floodwater levels (both inside and outside); and damage to appliances, furniture and other items before moving, removing or discarding anything, according to FEMA.

For more information on the claims process, go to fema.gov.

Next Up In News
Man shot, killed outside Brighton Park Walgreens
Singing after the rain: Race promoters praise NASCAR weekend, but deeper dives will come
Citing ‘emerging challenges,’ Walgreens to shutter 150 stores across the U.S.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws 4.795 million viewers on NBC, 9.29 rating in Chicago
Chicago area cleans up, dries out after record rains flood basements, streets
OSHA investigating death of audio specialist at Chicago NASCAR course
The Latest
merlin_114426914.jpg
Crime
Man shot, killed outside Brighton Park Walgreens
The man was shot in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
GettyImages_3065486.jpg
Movies and TV
If you’re gonna do a Wham! documentary, do it right — like Netflix did
Breezy film treats George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s 1980s hits with respect.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson slides safely past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Cubs playing ‘must-win’ games as All-Star break appraoches
The Cubs blew a six-run lead in their loss to the Brewers on Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
NASCARSUN_070323_34.jpg
Business
Singing after the rain: Race promoters praise NASCAR weekend, but deeper dives will come
NASCAR said it invested $50 million in the festival, but heavy rain curtailed activities and spending.
By David Roeder
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_03_at_4.33.54_PM.png
MLB
Baseball by the Numbers: A tip of the cap to Chicago’s four All-Stars
The White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. and the Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman are deserving selections, despite their subpar teams.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 