Flooded basement after Chicago storm? Where to get help, how to clean up and file a claim

Severe storms when rain falls quickly in a short period of time can overwhelm the city’s sewer system, causing basements to flood.

Here’s how to get help, clean up and file a claim.

Contact 311

You can report a backup of water in your home or business by calling 311 or at 311.chicago.gov. Be prepared to answer the following questions: the address, whether the water is dirty or clean, where the water is coming from, such as from the floor drain, toilet, shower, etc.; how many inches of water have backed up and whether this is a basement, crawl space or at ground level. Make sure to take pictures of damaged property for insurance and claim purposes.

How to clean up

Remove any damaged property and bring it to the alley for Streets and Sanitation to pick up.

To help prevent disease and reduce property loss, the Illinois Department of Public Health suggests the following:

Throw out contaminated belongings that cannot be thoroughly washed or laundered.

Wash contaminated surfaces and objects with warm, soapy water and disinfect with a bleach and water solution made of no more than 1 cup of bleach per 1 gallon of water. For food-contact surfaces such as countertops, pantry shelves, refrigerators, stoves, cutting boards, etc. as well as areas where children play, use a solution made by adding 1 tablespoon of laundry bleach to each gallon of water.

Wash all linens and clothing in hot water or have them dry cleaned.

Items that cannot be washed or dry cleaned, such as mattresses and upholstered furniture, should be air dried in the sun and then vacuumed and sprayed thoroughly with a disinfectant.

How to file a claim

Start with your insurance company. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends reporting the loss as soon as possible. An insurance adjuster will set up a time to inspect your property within a few days. FEMA also suggests asking for an advance payment, which is deducted from the final claim payment and can help with immediate recovery efforts.

To prepare for your inspection, take photos and videos of your damaged property, including items you plan to throw out. Photos and videos should document structural damage; standing floodwater levels (both inside and outside); and damage to appliances, furniture and other items before moving, removing or discarding anything, according to FEMA.

For more information on the claims process, go to fema.gov.