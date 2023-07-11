The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Pritzker proclaims disaster after record-setting area rainfall, downstate tornadoes ‘to mobilize every available resource’

The governor’s disaster proclamation opens up additional state resources and workers to help out after a derecho swept central Illinois June 29 and flash flooding hit Cook County July 2.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
 Updated  
A driver drives through flood water that has accumulated in Garfield Park, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation sending resources to eight counties battered by severe weather over the past two weeks, including Cook County, which was drenched with record-setting rainfall that flooded basements and shut down highways over the July Fourth holiday weekend. 

The Democratic governor’s proclamation also extends across a swath of central Illinois that fell in the path of a June 29 derecho, a massive wind storm that raked much of the central Plains and spawned at least five tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. 

The largest twister from that system — rated at EF2 — grew as large as 800 yards wide on a 9-mile path that tore through Chatham in Sangamon County, which is also listed in the proclamation along with Coles, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan and Washington counties. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the “damaging straight-line winds” in those downstate areas, but gusts of over 100 mph downed power lines, created “large debris fields” and caused other widespread property damage, according to the governor’s office. 

Another severe system dumped more than 8 inches of rain on parts of the Chicago area July 2, causing flash flooding, downing trees and knocking out power for thousands in northern Illinois. 

Parts of the Chicago Riverwalk near City Winery Riverwalk are underwater after sever rain storms batter Chicago causing a lot of flash flooding, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

That was all followed by high heat and humidity that forced officials to open cooling centers and other shelters. 

Pritzker’s office — which noted state officials “have already been working closely and providing resources to impacted communities” — said the proclamation gives local agencies increased access to state resources and emergency workers for recovery efforts. 

The governor’s disaster proclamation could also help local municipalities secure federal aid if officials determine the state help is not enough. 

“Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damages due to last week’s torrential rain and severe weather,” Pritzker said in a statement. “To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle issued a disaster proclamation as well on Tuesday, allowing county officials “to pursue all available resources to assist communities and residents in their recovery efforts.”

More than 3 inches of rainfall was measured at O’Hare Airport July 2, a Chicago record for the date. It was almost enough to wash out NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race, which was shortened after a delayed start due to the weather. 

Standing water shut down parts of the Eisenhower Expressway for hours that day, while CTA trains were halted on branches of the Blue and Pink lines. 

Manuel Diaz and Christian Reyes ride a raft in the streets of Cicero during a rainstorm July 2.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

More than 2,000 flooding complaints were filed by Chicago homeowners with city officials within a day of the downpour, while 3,400-plus homes and businesses in the suburbs reported damage. 

Among the hardest hit towns were Berwyn, Stickney and Cicero, where some residents took the opportunity to launch inflatable rafts in the water-logged streets outside their home

“This proclamation is the latest step in the process to assist in the recovery from the storm’s impacts,” Preckwinkle said in a statement. 

Full damage assessments are still underway. 

