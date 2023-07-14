The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Workers clean a yard near a tree that was split in half by a tornado that landed in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside, Thursday, July 13.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 15 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

A tornado blew through the Chicago area, anti-violence activists held a die-in protest in Daley Plaza, and the Windy City Smokeout kicked off outside the United Center.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Xavier Rodriguez, 20, during Adventure Club at Northerly Island, Tuesday, July 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Special Olympics Chicago athletes Carmen Arroyo Lopez, 23, high fives 15-year-old Chaddric Benson after kayaking during Adventure Club at Northerly Island, Tuesday, July 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As rain falls across the Chicago area, a person covers their head with a briefcase while running to get a taxi from the Wrigley Building on the Near North Side, Wednesday, July 12.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Branches cover a house on Bowes Bend Drive after a tornado blew through the Elgin area, Wednesday, July 12.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A shopping cart enclosure sits blown apart outside a Menard’s in southwest suburban Hodgkins after a tornado moved through the area, Wednesday, July 12.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

An activist holds a poster that reads, “Stop sexual harassment” during a press conference outside the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in West Town, where protesters demanded COPA be transparent, ensure the safety of asylum seekers and hold Chicago police officers accountable, July 12. This is in reaction to an ongoing investigation of police officers at the 10th District station for alleged sexual misconduct with at least one asylum seeker who is housed there.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Workers take down the remaining structures from the NASCAR Chicago Street Race near South Columbus Drive and East Ida B. Wells Drive, Monday, July 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Leniah Lacaze, 15, of Purpose Over Pain, holds a photo of 18-year-old Terrell Bosley as she joins dozens to protest gun violence in Chicago by staging a die-in in Daley Plaza in the Loop, Thursday, July 13. Bosley was shot to death on the Far South Side in 2006.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tammy Gibson reaches down to clean the grave marker for 14-year-old lynching victim Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Sunday, July 9. Gibson and other members of the Friends of Burr Oak Cemetery hope to accrue enough signatures to have the cemetery become a part of the Illinois National Register of Historical Places.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

David Weinberg, founder of Weinberg/Newton Gallery, stands in front of a collage he made that decorates his office at the West Town neighborhood gallery, Tuesday, July 11. The gallery’s final exhibition, ‘Disarm, Everyday Violence, Every Day,’ focuses on the city’s issues with violence and segregation.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Leslie Roark Scott, chef at Ubons BBQ in Mississippi, pours sauce over a pulled pork sandwich at Windy City Smokeout outside the United Center, Thursday, July 13.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The crowd dances during the Chosen Few Picnic in Jackson Park on the South Side, Saturday, July 8. The Chosen Few Picnic, now one of the biggest House Music festivals in the country, was born out of a group of South Side DJs called “The Chosen Few Disco, Corp.” who played in basements and eventually gathered with family and friends for a reunion that turned into a yearly festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Protesters supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia wear white and blindfolds to symbolize honor and justice while holding up signs along the Magnificent Mile, Sunday, July 9. Saturday marked 500 days since Russia invaded.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Funkytown Brewery co-founders (from left) Richard Bloomfield, Gregory Williams and Zachary Day smile during a promotional event in Lincoln Park, as they have won the Samuel Adams Brewing and Business Experienceship craft beer competition, Thursday, July 13.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

