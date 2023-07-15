The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Rambling around Markham Prairie, an appreciation

Rambling through Markham Prairie and appreciating the unique wonder of its place.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Rambling around Markham Prairie, an appreciation
A compassplant&nbsp;against the sky at Markham Prairie. Credit: Dale Bowman

A compassplant against the sky at Markham Prairie.

Dale Bowman

A few blackberries ripened inside the gap in fencing at the dead end of Whipple Street, running north off 159th between Popeyes and McDonald’s. To the east came the rumble of the Tri-State Tollway.

Welcome to Gensburg-Markham Prairie.

For years, Joel Greenberg, author of “A Natural History of the Chicago Region,” raved about Markham Prairie, largest of five high quality and rare prairie remnants comprising the Indian Boundary Prairies located within Markham and Harvey.

The Nature Conservancy of Illinois and Northeastern Illinois University manage/own it. Long ago, the Markham Prairie was grazed but never plowed. It’s a dedicated Illinois Nature Preserve and a National Natural Landmark.

I never set foot on it until Thursday. Should have listened to Greenberg years ago.

Coneflowers with a stalk of blazing star in front of wild quinine&nbsp;at Markham Prairie. Credit: Dale Bowman

Coneflowers with a stalk of blazing star in front of wild quinine at Markham Prairie.

Dale Bowman

I have a mid-summer tradition of wandering a prairie, generally Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. This year, I decided to expand my horizons with Markham.

It’s different than MNTP.

I had barely started rambling when the calls of frogs I couldn’t identify mixed with the background rumble of Tri-State traffic. I texted a recording to Allison Sacerdote-Velat, curator of herpetology at Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, who almost immediately texted back.

“Those are boreal chorus frogs,” she explained. “Our calling frog survey monitors have been picking up a lot of observations of late-season calling and secondary calling bouts following the large rain events that refilled a lot of dried wetlands in the last few weeks.

She texted a copy of chorus frogs and American toads calling on July 3 and gave this context, “The chorus frogs start as early as late February and typically continue calling until mid-May, with their peak activity in March and April.”

When I played the recording, I swear the frogs were shocked.

A rabbit hopped off as I started, the only mammal I saw. Monarchs almost immediately flitted around, making up for a personal lack of seeing them this year. Good stands of flowering common milkweed as well as swamp milkweed probably helped. Butterflies and moths I couldn’t identify flew around, as did multiple types of bees.

Milkweed at Markham Prairie drew monarch butterflies, bees and other pollinators Thursday morning. Credit: Dale Bowman

Milkweed at Markham Prairie drew monarch butterflies, bees and other pollinators Thursday morning.

Dale Bowman

Plants that I noted almost immediately were phlox, wild bergamot, rattlesnake master and black-eyed Susans (a personal favorite).

Beside blackberries, I also saw found chokeberry. But I did not find any huckleberry, one of the significant sand prairie plants—along with colic root, yellow-eyed grass and screwstem—found there. Nor did I find any of the rare plant species—grape fern, sundrop, narrow-leaved sundew and grass pink orchid—found there.

Greenberg visited earlier this week with an Orthodox birding group, then emailed that the dominant flower flowering was wild quinine. It certainly was, forming a sea of white in some areas.

I found a few blooming blazing star, they’re just starting to bloom. Compass plants and coneflowers bordered on gaudy in spots, lesser shows came from rosinweed and hoary vervain.

Blooming blazing star in front of wild quinine at Markham Prairie. Credit: Dale Bowman

Blooming blazing star in front of wild quinine at Markham Prairie.

Dale Bowman

Other plants Greenberg thought I might notice, but I did not, were Culver’s root, flowering spurge, butterfly weed, Illinois tick-trefoil, prairie Indian plantain (I probably overlooked it) and false white indigo.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources describes Markham Prairie as “consisting of wet-mesic and mesic prairie, dry mesic and mesic sand prairie and sedge meadow communities representative of the Chicago Lake Plain Section of the Northeastern Morainal Natural Division. The Chicago Lake Plain was formed as glacial Lake Chicago receded at the end of the Wisconsinan glaciation. As the water receded, it left behind deposits of clay and sand. The wetlands on the preserve are underlain by clay while the drier sites are underlain by sand. An old beach ridge formed by the ancient lake runs southeast to northeast through the preserve, and is responsible for the difference in relief over the preserve. . . . [It] is an unusual example of sandy loam prairie; it combines the characteristics of the black silt loam prairies with the true sand prairies.”

It certainly holds a variety of life. On the north end, I heard bullfrogs.

Common yellowthroats and red-winged blackbirds were the most common birds. Others included eastern kingbird, a swallow I couldn’t ID, northern flicker, indigo bunting, cardinal, starling, song sparrow, robin, goldfinch, grackle and cedar waxwing.

House wren and chickadee, back at the parking lot, completed my birds.

It was time.

Information is at dnr.illinois.gov/inpc/area.area2cookgensburg-markhamprairie.html.

Compassplant with rattlesnake master in front of wild quinine at Markham Prairie. Credit: Dale Bowman

Compassplant with rattlesnake master in front of wild quinine at Markham Prairie.

Dale Bowman

Next Up In Sports
Why Blackhawks relinquished Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ leadership but wanted Nick Foligno, Corey Perry’s leadership
NFL power rankings: How high have Bears climbed since brutal 2022 season?
Kyle Hendricks yields four solo home runs in Cubs’ loss to Red Sox
Michael Kopech KO’d in first inning, White Sox trounced in first game back from break
Cubs playing waiting game before trade deadline
Pedro Grifol sticking with Anderson in 2 spot in White Sox lineup
The Latest
Nick Foligno, former Boston forward and Columbus captain, will now provide leadership in Chicago (alongside guys like Seth Jones).
Blackhawks
Why Blackhawks relinquished Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ leadership but wanted Nick Foligno, Corey Perry’s leadership
Kyle Davidson has argued that Kane and Toews’ presences were so enormous that they inadvertently prevented any young Hawks players from growing into leaders themselves.
By Ben Pope
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed the “Prevent Unfair Sentencing of Youth Act,” which allows judges to depart from mandatory minimums or return a victim’s case to juvenile court if they’re survivors of exploitation.
Letters to the Editor
New law on youth sentencing will protect child sex trafficking victims
Child survivors no longer face decades in prison because they attempted to protect themselves against their adult exploiters.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Jean Dubuffet sculpture on the State of Illinois Building plaza.
‘Snoopy’ sculpture heads from Thompson Center to the Art Institute
The Jean Dubuffet sculpture is one of many works of art within the Thompson Center that will be saved by the state as the building becomes Google’s new headquarters.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Daley Center, where some Cook County government agencies are housed.
The Watchdogs
PPP fraud suspected of 5 more Cook County workers, including woman who used money to pay for daughter’s wedding, report says
Interim Cook County Inspector General Steven Cyranoski says, over the past year, 25 county workers were found to have ripped off the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
By Frank Main
 
The student newspaper’s follow-up piece on the football team’s dysfunctional culture serves as a stark reminder that having significant Black and Brown representation in any institution isn’t enough to stave off a racially hostile environment. It is also indicative that there are times those in leadership positions who should know better don’t.
Columnists
Keep blowing the whistle on hazing, racism in high school and college sports
Northwestern’s controversies over hazing and racism in its sports programs took me back to the time my brother laughed off a high school football coach’s racist digs toward him and his friend.
By Rummana Hussain
 