Monday, July 17, 2023
Shohei Ohtani in Yankee pinstripes? Odds say yes

One oddsmaker has the Bronx Bombers as the favorites to the the Ohtani sweepstakes.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a home run dagainst the Houston Astros on July 16.

Eric Thayer/AP

Who will win the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes? No one based in Chicago.

SportsBetting.ag have listed the New York Yankees, at 3-1 odds, as the favorite to acquire the pitching and hitting dual-threat player from the Anaheim Angels before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

The Cubs are listed at 18-1 to get Ohtani, while the White Sox are at 50-1. No one is sure yet whether the Cubs will be sellers or buyers this month, but the disappointing White Sox are almost certain to deal players before the deadline.

The longest long shot to get Ohtani? The Oakland Athletics at 100-1.

Who will be Shohei Ohtani’s next team (odds as of July 17)

New York Yankees      3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers  4-1

New York Mets  6-1

San Francisco Giants 7-1

Seattle Mariners  7-1

The website’s oddsmakers also came up with some other Ohtani-related odds: 

Will Shohei Ohtani be traded before the 2023 deadline?

Yes -300

No +200

(Note: Odds imply a 75% probability Ohtani will be traded)

Shohei Ohtani Next Contract Amount

Over/Under $549.5 million.

