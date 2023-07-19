The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Can’t top fishing topwaters, a morning on Geneva Lake

A morning fishing topwaters on Geneva Lake n Wisconsin wiith Dave Kranz reinforced the old thirill.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Can’t top fishing topwaters, a morning on Geneva Lake
Dave Kranz lands a largemouth bass, the first and biggest fish caught fishing topwaters Tuesday morning on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin. Creditt: Dale Bowman

Dale Bowman

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — The bald eagle floating the shoreline seemed to be a sign when Dave Kranz and I started topwater fishing on Geneva Lake.

Northern pike and muskie surfaced sporadically, but bass were slow to start. I missed one, then Kranz had a dink jump over his lure.

We fished Pop-R Blue Darters on braided line with spinning gear. With his clients, Kranz found that to be the most effective topwater.

At 7 a.m., Kranz boated the first bass, a 3-pound largemouth that ended up being our biggest. It missed the Pop-R at first, which allowed me to turn and see it slam the bait the second time.

I live for such action.

Kranz, who owns Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and guides on the side, knows. That’s why, when a client canceled, he called me to topwater-fish for a few hours Tuesday.

I’ll make that drive for topwater fishing.

After we moved to a weedy flat in 9 to 11 feet of water, action dramatically improved.

I landed my first fish, a 2-pound smallmouth that was my best and our only smallmouth, just after I missed a small largemouth.

Topwater fishing is considered best in low light, but our best fishing came when the sun had cleared the treeline.

Kranz had a theory: ‘‘Cast into the sun. That way, the fish aren’t looking into the sun and you can fish topwater a lot longer.’’

I pondered that, then decided it made sense.

There was another advantage. Even though the lake was busy with other anglers, we fished virtually alone. No one else was topwater fishing then.

Since I last fished with Kranz, he started an eclectic YouTube channel called ‘‘Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors.’’ He continues writing for Fishing Tackle Retailer magazine, too.

Kranz is on his 369th episode of the podcast WeFishASA for the American Sportfishing Association. He will be soloing after this month when longtime partner Steve Sarley leaves.

It was the kind of morning where we covered the outdoors industry, then Kranz opined: ‘‘Side-job money is the best thing that ever happened to every tackle dealer and tavern in the world.’’

That’s the truth.

Dave Kranz holds a pumpkinseed thatt hit a topwater, a Pop-R Blue Darter. Credit: Dale Bowman

Dave Kranz holds a pumpkinseed thatt hit a topwater, a Pop-R Blue Darter.

Dale Bowman

Kranz caught a pumpkinseed, which made my morning. Then a 5-pound largemouth swam past, just above the weeds. On my next-to-last cast, a big fish boiled but did not finish.

It was time.

‘‘Beautiful lake,’’ Kranz said. ‘‘Even a few hours make sure the day is better.’’

For the shop or guiding, call (815) 455-2040 or go to Facebook.

Wild things

The whining of dog-day cicadas pierces evenings. . . . The screeching of fledgling Cooper’s hawks rakes the air. Coopershawks.com describes it as ‘‘a whistling ‘eee-eew, eee-eew’ sound.’’ I’ll stick with screeching.

Stray cast

Backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is mistaking a snakehead for a bowfin.

Next Up In Sports
Could Cubs’ blowout win vs. Nationals be a sign of things to come — or just a blip?
White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito roughed up in 11-10 loss to Mets
‘That’s a veteran move’: Cubs’ Miguel Amaya impressing with growth behind the plate
At Northwestern, a widening gap between questions and answers fills with a purple haze
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez might be in lineup Wednesday after manager Pedro Grifol opts not to use him as pinch hitter Tuesday
Sky’s ambitions for second half of season start with simply making postseason appearance
The Latest
The AI (artificial intelligence) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps is shown in this photo illustration.
Other Views
Consumers need protection from ChatGPT and other AI models
The Federal Trade Commission investigation of ChatGPT maker OpenAI is looking into issues such as the risk of data privacy breaches and errors created by artificial intelligence models.
By Anjana Susarla
 
Outside the new Camp store at 651 W. North Ave., July 19, 2023.
Business
‘Family experience’ retailer Camp opens in Old Town
The location — part toy store and part party venue — soon will be paired with an immersive attraction from Doodles.
By David Roeder
 
Volunteers shovel a hole during a tree planting ceremony to celebrate Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital’s 100th anniversary on Oct. 4, 2022.
Other Views
Illinois needs more immigrant workers
A growing number of states with worker shortages want the Biden administration to let them issue temporary work permits to more undocumented immigrants, a landscaping trade group leader writes.
By Scott Grams
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My employer’s bookkeeper blabs about my salary
Loose-lipped woman has everyone in the small town thinking her friend and co-worker is well-off but stingy with charity donations.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ramon Aguirre, owner of Bella Notte Ristorante, outside the West Town restaurant December 21, 2021.
Business
Bella Notte leaving Chicago, citing crime and business-killing bureaucracy
One of the city’s oldest Italian restaurants announced it would be closing its Chicago location and moving to Downers Grove.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 