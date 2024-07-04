Man found fatally shot in Roseland
Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, whose age wasn’t known, unresponsive in the 9300 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 2:10 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was shot in the chest and flank and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
