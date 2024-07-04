The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Man found fatally shot in Roseland

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, whose age wasn’t known, unresponsive in the 9300 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 2:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, whose age wasn’t known, unresponsive in the 9300 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 2:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and flank and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

