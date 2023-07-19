The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Search warrant executed after boy was thrown from Antioch carnival ride

Antioch police and state investigators seize a carnival ride that a 10-year-old boy was thrown from Sunday as they probe the cause of the incident.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Nearly $36,000 has been raised through an online fundraiser to support Huntley, the 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch over the weekend and suffered multiple injuries. The fundraiser was started by Huntley’s uncle Robert Pohlman.

As part of a criminal investigation, Antioch police executed a search warrant Wednesday after a boy was thrown from a carnival ride at Sunday’s Taste of Antioch.

The 10-year-old boy, identified by a family member as Huntley, was not properly secured into the seat, causing him to be thrown from the ride while it was in motion, village officials said Wednesday. Antioch police joined the Illinois Department of Labor to inspect the Moby Dick ride following the incident and were granted a search warrant to secure possession of the ride as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to a village press release.

Huntley suffered multiple injuries to his jaw, face and to the bones in one leg and was airlifted first to Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge and then to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he underwent surgery Monday morning, police said.

A GoFundMe account set up by Huntley’s uncle has collected almost $36,000.

According to police, the boy’s recovery will take a significant amount of time.

“Our detectives have been working along with inspectors from the Illinois Department of Labor to determine if any criminally reckless or negligent acts may have contributed to the accident,” Antioch police Chief Geoff Guttschow said. “The outcome of this week’s inspections of the ride necessitated us to immediately secure it as evidence as part of the criminal investigation.”

