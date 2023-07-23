Woman in ‘grave condition’ after basement fire in Logan Square
The 36-year-old was taken to Community First Medical Center in cardiac arrest, fire officials said. A dog was resuscitated at the scene.
A woman was described as being in “grave condition” early Sunday morning after a basement fire in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
About 6:40 a.m., paramedics responded to the 2500 block of North Harding Avenue for a fire and found the 36-year-old woman and a dog, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The woman was taken to Community First Medical Center in cardiac arrest, fire officials said. The dog was resuscitated at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
The Latest
Andre Lovett, Antonio Russell and Kwan Johnson are leading a resurgence in Blue Island.
An increase on fly-dumping fines in Cook County, a velvet buck in northwest Indiana, a question on fish species on the lakefront and some fine lines from William Carlos Williams are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
He was found facedown with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3000 block of West 21st Place.
When we lose small arts and culture organizations, theaters and music venues, we lose community assets. We lose platforms for local voices.
It’s another example of the divisive, unprofessional and total lack of quality representation that is eroding our political environment.