Woman in ‘grave condition’ after basement fire in Logan Square

A woman was described as being in “grave condition” early Sunday morning after a basement fire in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 6:40 a.m., paramedics responded to the 2500 block of North Harding Avenue for a fire and found the 36-year-old woman and a dog, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The woman was taken to Community First Medical Center in cardiac arrest, fire officials said. The dog was resuscitated at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.