Things to do in Chicago July 27-Aug. 2: The Mix

Theater
- The Tony Award-winning musical “MJ” revolves around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by playwright Lynn Nottage and director-choreographer Christopher Wheeldon with Roman Banks portraying Jackson. Wheeldon says Banks is “a stunning performer and we are lucky to have him leading the company on our first national tour.” From Aug. 1-Sept. 2 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $52.50-$132.50. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” is playwright-comedian Elliot Schiff’s play that asks: How do reality TV producers get their cast to say those wild things? And, crucially, at what cost? Shea Leavis directs. From July 28-Aug. 6 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $5-$15. Visit linkshall.org.
- Kevin Kling’s music-filled adaptation of Bernard Waber’s book “Lyle the Crocodile” follows the Primm family as they move into a new apartment where they are surprised to find a crocodile asleep in the bathtub. At 10 a.m., 2 p.m. July 28-29 and 2 p.m. July 30 at Northwestern University’s Barber Theater, 30 Arts Circle Dr., Evanston. Tickets: $10, $15. Visit wirtz.northwestern.edu/summer-23/.
Dance
- Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts presents Music and Dances of Bollywood, a celebration of the art form as dancers perform alongside musicians in this exploration of the style found in the iconic films of India. From 6-8 p.m. in Tuley Park, 501 S. 90th Place. Visit kalapriya.org.
Music
- Evanston music venue Space presents its summer performance series Out of Space featuring Dawes and Lucius with Celisse (July 27, $45+), Lord Huron with Allie Crow Buckley and Kara Jackson (July 28, $59), Regina Spektor with Allison Russell (July 29, $45) and Andrew Bird with Uwade and Nora O’Connor (July 30, $60+). All shows begin at 6 p.m. at Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central, Evanston. Visit outofspaceconcerts.com.
- British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, one of the most popular music acts in the world, performs with his Mathematics tour, filled with ballads, pop rockers and a bit of hip-hop. At 6 p.m. July 29 at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. Tickets: $165. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The Grant Park Orchestra presents “Bravo Broadway,” a program featuring vocalists Scarlett Strallen, LaKisha Jones and Hugh Panaro performing hits from “Rent,” “The Lion King,” “Dreamgirls,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and more. At 6:30 p.m. July 28 and 7:30 p.m. July 29 at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion, event entrance at either Randolph or Monroe. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.
- The wildly fun collective Gogol Bordello offers high-speed fun, a raucous mix of punk and Eastern European Gypsy-swing. At 7 p.m. July 27 at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets: $35. Visit concordmusichall.com.
- Conductor Mei-Ann Chen leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a program that includes its first performance of “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” by composer Florence Price, at 8 p.m. July 28 ($17-$75). And the CSO celebrates the music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon at 7:30 p.m. July 29 ($17-$145). Both concerts are at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Visit ravinia.org.
- Country music artist Thomas Rhett is known for performances that showcase his “bombastic, good time energy,” as Esquire put it. The concert opens with sets by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith at 7 p.m. July 28 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets: $25+. Visit unitedcenter.com.
- Poison frontman Bret Michaels brings his “Parti-Gras Festival Tour” to Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park) at 7 p.m. July 29. He’s joined by Journey vocalist Steve Augeri and Sugar Ray lead Mark McGrath. Also on the bill: rock band Jefferson Starship. Tickets: $50+. Visit livenation.com.
Museums
- “Remedios Varo: Science Fictions” is an exhibit of more than 60 paintings and drawings by the Spanish-born, Mexico City-raised artist. Created between 1955 until her death in 1963, the works show Varo grappling with a lifetime of ideas and demonstrates her lasting contributions to modern art and Surrealism. From July 29-Nov. 27 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Tickets: $14-$40. Visit artic.edu.
- “William Estrada: Multiples and Multitudes” is the first solo exhibition of the Chicago-based Mexican-American artist and educator. Included are works in print, photography, performance and video as well a reprise of his public art projects: Radical Printshop, a pop-up print shop; Mobile Street Art Cart, a printing studio on wheels, and Arte with Maestro William, a YouTube channel where Estrada teaches art lessons for families. To Nov. 19 at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell. Admission is free. Visit hydeparkart.org.
Movies
- The series “A String of Pearls” is a six-film retrospective of the work of filmmakers Camille Billops and James Hatch. Black cultural life and storytelling are the focus of their autobiographical works, innovative documentaries that weave together personal histories and social issues. From July 28-29 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Family fun
- “Clue: A Walking Mystery” brings the iconic board game to life. The interactive experience (July 27-Sept. 3) lets participants bring the colorful characters to life (Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett, etc.) as they try to solve the mystery. Clues will be gathered from popular sites and shops throughout downtown Chicago. The family-friendly game begins at Block 37, 108 N. State on the Pedway Level. Tickets: $35+ (recommended for ages 8 and older with minors accompanied by an adult). Visit cluewalkingexperience.com.
- Laurie Berkner, the “queen of kids’ music,” returns to Ravinia to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album “Buzz Buzz” and perform other favorite tunes as well as newer songs. At 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. July 30 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $15, $20. Visit ravinia.org.
- Presented by Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum, Retro Rides features more than 150 eclectic cars including 1950s American classics, a Swarovski crystal-covered Rolls Royce, and a nickel and gold leaf 1918 Pierce-Arrow. From July 28-30 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission $15, children under 3 free. Visit navypier.org.
Festival Fun
- After 18 years of music and cultural events, the final Silver Room Block Party takes place with live music and DJs, children’s activities, performances by Congo Square Theatre and The Second City, a designer and artist pavilion, food vendors and more. From noon-10 p.m. July 29-30 at Oakwood Beach (entrance is at 39th and Lake Michigan). Tickets: $60, $95 event pass. Visit silverroomblockparty.com.
- One of the largest Latino festivals in the Midwest, Fiesta del Sol, features a carnival, food from local vendors, traditional music on three stages, artists, family activities, information about various social causes (citizenship and immigration, environmental justice and more). From 3-10 p.m. July 27, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 28-30 in the Pilsen neighborhood on eight blocks around 1400 W. Cermak. Admission is free; carnival rides require tickets. Visit fiestadelsol.org.
- Wicker Park Fest has an impressive music lineup of emerging indie and hip-hop artists including Built to Spill, the Regrettes and Dreamer Isioma, plus local food options, artist installations, kid-friendly spaces and more. From 5-10 p.m. July 28 and noon-10 p.m. July 29-30 on Milwaukee from Damen and Ashland. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit wickerparkfest.com.
- Chinatown Summer Fair includes performances, art, music, food, vendors, a K-Pop dance competition and more. From noon-10 p.m. July 29 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 30 on Wentworth from Cermak to 24th Pl. Admission is free. Visit ccc-foundation.org.
- Find food, music, a wine tasting, a dog parade and more at Taste of River North. From 5-10 p.m. July 28 and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 29 on Wells from Ontario to Superior. Visit tasteofrivernorth.com.
- Lincolnwood Fest features carnival rides, music, a classic car show, a beer and wine garden, family activities and more. From July 27-30 at Proesel Park, 6915 N. Kostner Ave., Lincolnwood. Admission is free. Visit chicagoevents.com.
- Events at McHenry County Fair include music, pro wrestling, bull riding, truck and tractor pull and demo derby. From Aug. 1-6 at McHenry County Fairgrounds, Country Club Road and Illinois Route 47, Woodstock. Admission: $4, $8, events have separate ticket prices. Visit mchenrycountyfair.com.
The Latest
Urban Prep Academies, the once-lauded charter school that caters to Black male students, got the go-ahead to continue operating its two campuses for the upcoming school year after a judge rejected Chicago Public Schools’ plans for a takeover.
No prison for man who admitted buying gun used to kill 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at McDonald’s drive-thru
Told of the sentence, Jaslyn’s father said, “I pray that he learns from it. I pray that he understands the severity of what happened and what this situation has done to our family.”
“The group we have, we’re pretty sarcastic, so most of the time we’re joking around when we’re talking about it it,” Seby Zavala said.
A man was standing in a parking lot Wednesday when multiple people got out of an SUV and began shooting, then hit the man with their car as they fled the scene.
Former CPD official accuses top cop of retaliating against her after she headed investigation that led to his suspension
Tina Skahill tendered her resignation as the department’s reform chief on May 29, writing that she was stepping down “due to retaliation.” Details of her allegation remained unknown until now.