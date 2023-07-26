The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Windy City Fieldhouse sports complex in Logan Square is closing at the end of August

For more than 25 years, families, children and adults across the city have flocked to the facility for friendly pickup basketball, soccer and volleyball games. It’s also a popular birthday party destination for kids.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
The Windy City Fieldhouse at 2367 W Logan Blvd on the Northwest Side, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Windy City Fieldhouse, a staple for nearly 26 years, will be closing it’s doors Aug. 31.

The Windy City Fieldhouse at 2367 W. Logan Blvd. on the Northwest Side. After 26 years, operators say the facility will close at the end of August. They cite rising costs of doing business in the city.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Windy City Fieldhouse facility in Logan Square, a neighborhood staple that has provided a space for families and people of all ages to be active for more than 25 years, will close at the end of August.

Murrel Karsh, co-founder and president of Windy City Fieldhouse Events, said the company and Farpoint Development, the real estate company that owns the property, couldn’t come to terms on a lease agreement.

Karsh said that as much as he and his partners would have liked to keep the large indoor multi-sports complex at 2637 W. Logan open, it has become increasingly expensive to operate in the city. It will close Aug. 31, a few months shy of its 26th anniversary in December.

merlin_114883008.jpg

Windy City Fieldhouse hosts basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, football, soccer and other sports under one roof in a 55,000-square-foot facility.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Unfortunately, due to COVID and other circumstances, the industrial real estate market has exploded in Chicago, driving up prices, which drive up taxes,” Karsh said. “It’s tough. Those costs keep going up dramatically, and as rent goes up that means your property taxes go up even more. So the numbers start becoming astronomical to where it is impossible to make it work.”

Representatives of Farpoint Development did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Karsh reflected on the families and neighbors he’s gotten to know since the site opened its doors in 1997, recognizing the effect the complex’s closure will have on those who have come to identify it as a cornerstone of the area.

“We hope that we have been able to touch their lives as much as they’ve been able to touch our lives and make living in the city, and being around and being healthy and getting exercise for their kids maybe just a little bit easier,” Karsh said. “It’s been a great run, and we’re sad to see it end.”

Windy City Fieldhouse is a team building and entertainment company that specializes in corporate events and operates across the country. The sports complex on the Northwest Side is closing, but nothing else about the business will change, Karsh said.

merlin_114883018.jpg

Murrel Karsh, co-founder and president of Windy City Fieldhouse Events, says his team has been helping sports league organizers find new spaces where they can hold games.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Thousands of families regularly visit the 55,000-square-foot facility — enough space for basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, football, soccer and other sports — for their children to be active after school.

The facility also hosts personal fitness programs and is a popular birthday party destination for kids. Groups of friends and local leagues used the courts for friendly pickup games and more competitive tournaments.

Karsh said they’ve been helping league organizers find other spaces in the city that can host their games, such as the Bradley Fieldhouse in North Center.

Jared Ashe, basketball coach and director of Play Hard Hoops, a program that teaches kids the fundamentals of basketball, said there aren’t many facilities like Windy City that can accommodate youth interested in the program.

“Its a disappointment for our program and definitely a disappointment on how we can provide great after-school and outside-school activities for kids,” Ashe said, adding that parents have expressed to him what the facility has meant to them over the years.

merlin_114883006.jpg

A basketball game at Windy City Fieldhouse.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“There’s families and others who have shared many memories, who have used that space for birthday parties. There’s a feeling of disappointment,” Ashe said. “There are facilities in other parts of the city that are beautiful, but it’s just asking families to be able to drive a little bit further. It’s just a dampening feeling to what Windy City had provided at that location for so long.” 

Karsh said it’s been an “emotional” few months, and hopes that once doors close he won’t be saying goodbye forever to the community that has been so good to them.

“This was our baby, we want to make sure people know how much they meant to us, and while we won’t be able to see them out on the athletic courts, hopefully we will be able to see them at one of our picnics or other events,” Karsh said.

Natural gas explosion causes fire in Oak Park apartment building; 1 injured
Boy, 16, and man, 19, wounded in Austin shooting
Why does Chicago’s Silver Room Block Party have to end?
Alleged shooter in 2011 cop killing seeks new judge to rule on motion for a new trial
New Chicago Public Schools board lays out ambitious plans
69-year-old matriarch killed in hit-and-run near her Uptown home. ‘She had a good heart ... it was stripped away from us.’
Cook County health officials reported the first probable case of monkeypox June 25, 2022 in suburban Forest Park.
Suburban Chicago
Natural gas explosion causes fire in Oak Park apartment building; 1 injured
A man was hospitalized, but his condition wasn’t known. About 12 other residents were displaced from their homes.
By Kade Heather
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 16, and man, 19, wounded in Austin shooting
A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were near a sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone fired shots just after 7 p.m. They are hospitalized in good condition, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Silver Room Block Party in 2019 drew more than 40,000 revelers in one day.
Entertainment and Culture
Why does Chicago’s Silver Room Block Party have to end?
One of the coolest events of the summer, the homegrown festival is wrapping its 18-year run with a final bow this weekend.
By Contributor
 
The Cubs’ David Ross is managing across the field from the White Sox’ Pedro Grifol this week.
Cubs
A baseball field in Tallahassee connects Cubs’ David Ross and White Sox’ Pedro Grifol
Notes: Cubs react to Adbert Alzolay’s 10th save of the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Clifton_Lewis.JPG
Crime
Alleged shooter in 2011 cop killing seeks new judge to rule on motion for a new trial
Alexander Villa, awaiting sentencing after a 2019 trial verdict, has said police, prosecutors hid evidence from his lawyers. He wants a new judge appointed.
By Andy Grimm
 