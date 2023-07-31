Man fatally shot in Roseland

A man was found fatally shot early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Police responding to a call of a shooting in the first block of West 111th Street found an unresponsive man lying face down about 12:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and back and was dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

