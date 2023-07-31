Cubs reunite with Jeimer Candelario, trade two top-16 prospects to Nationals

The Cubs’ first trade deadline move made a statement. The club acquired third baseman Jeimer Candelario and a cash consideration from the Nationals for prospects DJ Herz and Kevin Made on Monday.

The Cubs committing to adding, and informing teams center fielder Cody Bellinger was no longer available, made Candelario the best impending free agent hitter on the trade market. Candelario was slashing .258/.342/.481 this season with Washington.

The deal sets up a reunion. Candelario came up through the Cubs’ farm system and made his MLB debut during the Cubs’ 2016 World Series season. The Cubs traded him at the 2017 trade deadline, with Isaac Paredes, for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson.

