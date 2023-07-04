The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Man pulled from water in Lincoln Park dies

Around noon, the man, 61, was on an inflatable raft in the 2200 block of North Cannon Drive when he accidentally flipped over, Chicago police said. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was rescued from a lagoon Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Around noon, the man, 61, was on an inflatable raft in the 2200 block of North Cannon Drive when he accidentally flipped over, Chicago police said.

The man was pulled from the water and taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No further information was immediately available.

