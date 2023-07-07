Picture Chicago: 28 must-see photos from the week in news

Luis Perez, 28, an athletic trainer who went to College of DuPage and Northern Illinois University, stands at Mozart (Amadeus) Park in Logan Square, Friday, June 30. Perez and his wife have about $60,000 in student loans left to pay, he said. He said he was “frustrated at the fact that they promised something and now it’s not going to happen” when he learned Friday that the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan to forgive student loans.