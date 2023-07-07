The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 7, 2023
NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen #91 holds up the checkered flag as he celebrates his victory in the Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Race Course, Sunday, July 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 28 must-see photos from the week in news

A record-setting storm caused widespread flash flooding and delayed the inaugural NASCAR event in Chicago, thousands gathered for the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, and more from Sun-Times photographers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 28 must-see photos from the week in news
Thousands gather for a remembrance ceremony at City Hall on the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting, Tuesday, July 4. On July 4, 2022, authorities said Robert Crimo fired a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, killing seven and wounding dozens more.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NASCAR drivers race on East Balbo Drive in The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek adjusts his gloves before taking the course for practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NASCAR fans endure pouring rain as they wait for the start of the Grant Park 220 race on the Chicago Street Race Course, Sunday, July 2

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dogs play with Ambar Zunnizteik (in orange) as they wait in line during “Vets and Pets,” a one-day vaccination program by the Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs, the County’s Department of Animal and Rabies Control and the Chicago Animal Care and Control at the General Richard L. Jones Armory in the Washington Park neighborhood, Saturday, July 1.

Dogs play with Ambar Zunnizteik (in orange) as they wait in line during “Vets and Pets,” a one-day vaccination program by the Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs, the County’s Department of Animal and Rabies Control and the Chicago Animal Care and Control at the General Richard L. Jones Armory in the Washington Park neighborhood, Saturday, July 1. Dogs and cats owned by veterans, service members and community members were given free rabies, distemper and FVRCP vaccines as well as microchips.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago skyline is seen from the Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, Sunday, July 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A driver travels through flood water that accumulated near Garfield Park, Sunday, July 2. The Chicago area received up to 9 inches during the record-setting storm that caused&nbsp;widespread flash flooding&nbsp;and&nbsp;delayed the inaugural NASCAR event, according to the National Weather Service.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A worker with Chicago Water &amp; Fire Restoration removes garbage and destroyed objects from Suzy Donnelly’s basement in Berwyn, which flooded during a storm 24 hours earlier, Monday, July 3. Some parts of the Chicago area received up to 9 inches of rainfall during the storm Sunday that caused widespread flash flooding, according to preliminary amounts reported by the National Weather Service.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parts of the Chicago Riverwalk near City Winery Riverwalk are under water after severe rain storms battered Chicago and caused flash flooding, Sunday, July 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson is covered with umbrellas as he walks through pit road during a rain delay at the NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A driver travels through flood waters near West Chicago Avenue and North Sacramento Boulevard on the West Side, Sunday, July 2. The Chicago area received up to 9 inches during the record-setting storm that caused&nbsp;widespread flash flooding&nbsp;and&nbsp;delayed the inaugural NASCAR event, according to the National Weather Service.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person with an umbrella leans on the Parker Chase “Ontivity” #24 car during a rain delay at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR team members and fans hold their hands to their chests during the Pledge of Allegiance while enduring pouring rain prior to the Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Race Course, Sunday, July 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after a 22-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside a Walgreens in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue in Brighton Park, Monday, July 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former Lindblom Math and Science Academy Principal Abdul Muhammad is flanked by supporters before speaking in a press conference at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Thursday, July 6.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Josh Imatorbhebhe, a former University of Illinois wide receiver, has a conversation with sportscaster Mike Hall on camera during Big Ten Network’s Big Experience, a three-day seminar that trains former Big Ten athletes who are interested in a sports media career, at Big Ten Network’s office in River North, Wednesday, June 28.

Josh Imatorbhebhe, a former University of Illinois wide receiver, has a conversation with sportscaster Mike Hall on camera during Big Ten Network’s Big Experience, a three-day seminar that trains former Big Ten athletes who are interested in a sports media career, at Big Ten Network’s office in River North, Wednesday, June 28. Sixteen students participated in the workshop, which allowed them to build sports broadcasting skills, such as interviewing on camera, and walk away with professional reels after the program.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson takes a selfie with a supporter after releasing the Mayor’s Transition Committee Report during a news conference at Greater Harvest Baptist Church on the South Side, Thursday, July 6.

Mayor Brandon Johnson takes a selfie with a supporter after releasing the Mayor’s Transition Committee Report during a news conference at Greater Harvest Baptist Church on the South Side, Thursday, July 6.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Luis Perez, 28, an athletic trainer who went to College of DuPage and Northern Illinois University, stands at Mozart (Amadeus) Park in Logan Square, Friday, June 30. Perez and his wife have about $60,000 in student loans left to pay, he said. He said he was “frustrated at the fact that they promised something and now it’s not going to happen” when he learned Friday that the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan to forgive student loans.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Crime scene tape hangs on light pole hours after a large Fourth of July gathering turned violent when five people were shot, one fatally, and a man was beaten, in the 5600 block of South Ada Street in Englewood, Wednesday, July 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thousands gather for a remembrance ceremony at City Hall on the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting, Tuesday, July 4. On July 4, 2022, authorities said Robert Crimo fired a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, killing seven and wounding dozens more.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In preparation for the Chicago Street Race, a NASCAR race car is pushed to pit road on South Columbus Avenue near Grant Park, Friday, June 30.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

An unauthorized vehicle drives the NASCAR course for the Chicago Street Race near South Michigan Avenue and East Balbo Avenue, Saturday, July 1. Charges were pending Saturday against the driver, a 46-year-old man who allegedly drove through a barrier to get onto the track, which wasn’t in use at the time.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Attendees stand on barricades and crowd pit road as they watch NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman #4 practice the course before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Spectators watch as NASCAR drivers race around one of the turns at South Columbus Drive and East Roosevelt Road in the final lap of the Grant Park 220 race on the Chicago Street Race Course, Sunday, July 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen #91 and his team spray champagne as they celebrate his victory in the Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Race Course, Sunday, July 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis #43 races on South Columbus Drive in The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The Loop neighborhood is seen from the 37th floor at 1201 S. Indiana Ave., Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

