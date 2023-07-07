Picture Chicago: 28 must-see photos from the week in news
A record-setting storm caused widespread flash flooding and delayed the inaugural NASCAR event in Chicago, thousands gathered for the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, and more from Sun-Times photographers.
Hawks coach Luke Richardson has seen firsthand the impact Perry, at age 38, can have on players half his age. He’ll have to smooth things over with the Hawks’ fan base first, though.
Either way, the next phone call Jed Hoyer makes could be one that sends Cubs fans spiraling into wait-’til-next-year misery.
Las autoridades no dijeron si a algún agente le habían revocado sus poderes policiales o si las acusaciones que implican a la adolescente habían sido entregadas a la fiscalía.
La orden de protección fue emitida el 21 de junio y le ordenaba a José Álvarez abandonar el hogar familiar y “no tener contacto por ningún medio” con su esposa e hijos. Sin embargo, Álvarez aparentemente nunca se fue de la casa.
La nueva junta tomará sus puestos este mes y será la última junta de CPS completamente designada antes de que una junta ampliada y parcialmente elegida de 21 miembros asuma el cargo en 2025.