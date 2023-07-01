Charges pending against man who drove onto Chicago NASCAR course: Police

Charges are pending against a man who allegedly drove onto the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course on Saturday night after the day’s second race was canceled early due to weather.

Chicago police didn’t say how the 46-year-old man was able to drive on the race course about 9 p.m.

A bright yellow Corvette with red flame details could be seen with police standing alongside it near Michigan Avenue and Balboa Drive after an unauthorized car was reported on the course.

Officers appeared to question two men and the car was seen driving off the course with a police escort about 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Chicago police officers respond to an authorized car on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course on Saturday night. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

NASCAR representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Most fans had already left the area by the time the unauthorized car was spotted on the track.

The second event of the day, the Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race, was halted about 5 p.m. when lightning was spotted and attendees were told to seek shelter. About two hours later, race officials decided to call it quits for the night and said the race would resume Sunday morning.

Sunday’s main attraction, the Cup Series’ Grant Park 220, is expected to start about 4 p.m.