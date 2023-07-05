The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Police should have dispersed Englewood gathering hours before 5 were shot, man beaten to death, Chicago’s top cop says

“Something more should have been done,” interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller said of the early Wednesday shooting.

By  Mohammad Samra and Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
Chicago’s top cop said Wednesday that police should have dispersed a large street gathering in Englewood in the hours before five people were shot, one fatally, and a man was beaten to death.

“Something more should have been done,” interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller said, though he did not respond when asked whether police had been called to the scene earlier.

He provided few details of the attack but said over 100 shots were fired shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday as a group celebrated July Fourth in the 5600 block of South Ada Street.

“That just didn’t come from one side,” Waller said.

The shooting occurred at the close of a long holiday weekend that saw at least 73 people shot across the city, 10 of them fatally.

A man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

Another man, 23, was shot in his abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition. 

A 27-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were shot and taken to hospitals where their conditions were stabilized. 

A man, 21, was beaten and suffered injuries to his head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

