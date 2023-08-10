The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Forest Glen man gives out free clothes to migrants outside his home: ‘How could I not do something?’

Frank Schmeda realized that most of the migrants had very few belongings. He set up a table with a sign saying “gratis,” or free in Spanish, and started leaving out clothes and shoes every day.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Frank Schmeda stands at the table with free clothing that migrants can take as they wait at the Illinois Department of Human Services for services and appointments, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

About a month ago, Frank Schmeda started noticing groups of people waiting outside an office building across the street from his house.

He was spending more time at home thanks to an injury from work. He soon learned the people were migrants seeking assistance from a state resource office.

While holding a garage sale one weekend, he gave away clothes to any of the migrants who stopped by his front yard. He realized that most had very few belongings, so he set up a table with a sign saying “gratis,” meaning free in Spanish, and began leaving out clothes and shoes every day.

“It turned into more of not a charity, but more of a necessity,” Schmeda said. “I’m not trying to be a hero; it’s just this is what’s happening right in front of me. How could I not do something?”

He lives near the intersection of Hiawatha and LaCrosse avenues in Forest Glen. An Illinois Department of Human Services office is across the street from his home. Since he put the table out, he estimates hundreds of people have come by to pick things up.

The exterior of the Illinois Department of Human Services office at 6200 N. Hiawatha Ave.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“It’s devastating what they’ve gone through, and I’m in a position where I can help,” Schmeda said. “There’s more people by the day who are coming. And I’ve never seen people more gracious to get something so basic.”

Maiter Jose Olivera stopped by Schmeda’s table with his family Thursday morning. They have been in Chicago for about a month after fleeing Venezuela.

Their journey to Chicago took two months, and they arrived in the city with only the clothes on their backs, Olivera said.

“We have nothing. We had to leave everything behind before crossing the border,” Olivera said in Spanish.

From left to right, María Chirimoya, Miguel Olivera, Luisary Morles and Maiter Jose Olivera look through clothing Thursday at Frank Schmeda’s table near his home in Forest Glen.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Olivera and his wife, María Chirimoya, came to the DHS office to apply for a financial assistance program. Olivera has been able to find work as a painter. They’re staying at Daley College now but hope to find an apartment soon.

“This is very excellent. It’s magnificent to try and help people who don’t have anything,” Olivera said of the free table.

Their 8-year-old son Miguel Olivera enjoyed one of the free sodas Schmeda left out in a cooler, boasting that he could easily drink four more. Luisary Morles, their 11-year-old daughter, picked out a frilly black dress from the stacks of clothes.

From left to right, Miguel Olivera and Luisary Morles grab a drink from their father, Maiter Jose Olivera, near the Illinois Department of Human Services as they wait for services and appointments on Thursday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Schmeda is running out of his own clothes to give away. He recently started putting out collared shirts in case any of the men need them for job interviews. He’s sourcing women’s and children’s clothes from friends.

“I can see, right there, people who are in need; it’s right in front of me. I could draw my blinds and hide and look the other way, or I can be proactive and do my part,” Schmeda said.

He got the idea to put out a cooler with beverages after a man and his son asked if they could fill a plastic container with water from his hose.

“That was pretty humbling. I think that warrants a couple cold bottles of water from my fridge,” Schmeda said. “I watched him pour the water over his kid’s head to cool him off. It definitely made me think, let’s take care of this.”

Frank Schmeda stands at the table he set up with free clothing for migrants to take as they wait at the Illinois Department of Human Services for services and appointments.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

He’ll eventually go back to his work at the Forest Preserve, but he has no intention of packing the table up. He’s already thinking ahead to colder months and gathering coats and sweaters.

“Hopefully, it’ll work out down the road for them. But we know this isn’t going to stop overnight,” Schmeda said.

“They need a helping hand and I’m doing what I can because I can.”

Piles of clothing are set on Frank Schmeda’s table. Schmeda is running out of his own clothes to give away. He recently started putting out collared shirts in case any of the men need them for job interviews, and he is sourcing women’s and children’s clothes from friends.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Luisary Morles (left) and Miguel Olivera (right) hold soft drinks near the Illinois Department of Human Services as the family waits for services and appointments.

Luisary Morles (left) and Miguel Olivera (right) hold soft drinks near the Illinois Department of Human Services as the family waits for services and appointments.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

