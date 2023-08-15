The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Chicago News Weather

Biden declares Cook County a federal disaster area in wake of June-July storms

The disaster declaration, requested by Gov. J. B. Pritzker, brings federal help to supplement local and state assistance to help cover losses stemming from the storms.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden declares Cook County a federal disaster area in wake of June-July storms
A worker with Chicago Water &amp; Fire Restoration in Suzy Donnelly’s basement in Berwyn on Monday, July 3, 2023.

A worker with Chicago Water & Fire Restoration sprays wood with an antimicrobial agent to prevent mold or growth in Suzy Donnelly’s basement in Berwyn, which flooded during a storm on July 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – In the wake of record-setting heavy storms and flooding more than a month ago, President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared Cook County a disaster area, opening the door to emergency federal assistance.

The emergency disaster declaration, covering damage occurring June 29 to July 2, was requested by Gov. J. B. Pritzker. The federal aid will supplement local and state assistance to help cover losses stemming from the four days of flooding and storms, the White House announced.

How to get help

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will oversee the disaster relief programs for Cook County.

To apply: start at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or call  800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA app.

The White House said “assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

What happened

The flooding was substantial enough to close parts of the Eisenhower Expressway for part of July 2 and for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago to take the extraordinary step of reversing the flow of the Chicago River into Lake Michigan.

On Aug. 7, Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, with members of the Illinois House delegation, wrote to Biden supporting Pritzker’s request for a federal disaster area declaration.

In their letter, the senators wrote that between June 29 and July 2, “severe storms passed through Illinois producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds. In the Chicago area, localized rainfall totals reached eight inches, resulting in significant power outages and roadway interruptions. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments.”

More counties may be added at a later date after assessments are complete, the White House said.

Next Up In News
Workers at the Art Institute and its school ratify 4-year union deal
2 Chicago-area people indicted with Trump, accused of trying to overturn Georgia election results
Stained glass removed from century-old church, preservationists allege, despite landmarking recommendation
Straight from the Blagojevich playbook
Consumers no longer ‘penny-pinching’ as retail sales rose solidly last month
Boy, 8, dead after accidental shooting in Garfield Park
The Latest
Workers and politicians attend a November 2021 rally supporting the union organizing drive by employees at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Business
Workers at the Art Institute and its school ratify 4-year union deal
The employees have affiliated with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which has signed up members at other Chicago institutions.
By David Roeder
 
ESPN and host Sage Steele have settled the lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for comments she made about the COVID-19 vaccine. She has left the network.
Sports Media
Sage Steele, ESPN settle lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments
Steele posted on social media Tuesday that she is leaving the company, where she has worked since 2007.
By Pat Eaton-Robb | AP
 
A tree-lined avenue on West 33rd Street in Bridgeport.
Letters to the Editor
Let’s identify — and save — Chicago’s healthy, mature trees
A tree audit by the Edgewater Glen Association sparked other neighborhood block clubs to do their own surveys to identify healthy trees that should be saved.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Trevian Kutti, a high-profile communications specialist and crisis manager who used to be R. Kelly’s publicist, poses for a portrait in Gold Coast, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2020.
Politics
2 Chicago-area people indicted with Trump, accused of trying to overturn Georgia election results
Trevian C. Kutti, a publicist who worked with R. Kelly and Kanye West, and Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a Lutheran minister, are accused of pressuring an election worker to make false claims of voter fraud.
By Kaitlin Washburn and David Struett
 
Details of the stained glass window above the altar at St. Adalbert Church taken in 2023 by researchers from Poland studying the cultural patrimony of Polish immigrants in the Midwest.
Religion
Stained glass removed from century-old church, preservationists allege, despite landmarking recommendation
The preliminary recommendation was supposed to prevent removal of the stained glass.
By Michael Loria
 