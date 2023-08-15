Biden declares Cook County a federal disaster area in wake of June-July storms

WASHINGTON – In the wake of record-setting heavy storms and flooding more than a month ago, President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared Cook County a disaster area, opening the door to emergency federal assistance.

The emergency disaster declaration, covering damage occurring June 29 to July 2, was requested by Gov. J. B. Pritzker. The federal aid will supplement local and state assistance to help cover losses stemming from the four days of flooding and storms, the White House announced.

How to get help

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will oversee the disaster relief programs for Cook County.

To apply: start at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA app.

The White House said "assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

What happened

The flooding was substantial enough to close parts of the Eisenhower Expressway for part of July 2 and for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago to take the extraordinary step of reversing the flow of the Chicago River into Lake Michigan.

On Aug. 7, Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, with members of the Illinois House delegation, wrote to Biden supporting Pritzker’s request for a federal disaster area declaration.

In their letter, the senators wrote that between June 29 and July 2, “severe storms passed through Illinois producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds. In the Chicago area, localized rainfall totals reached eight inches, resulting in significant power outages and roadway interruptions. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments.”

More counties may be added at a later date after assessments are complete, the White House said.

