Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day to make important decisions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything that you own jointly with someone else because your judgment is off. Your ability to defend your own best interests is weak. Don’t give away the farm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you’re making an important decision about a romantic relationship or partnership or something to do with one of your kids, postpone that decision. Today is not the day to think about this because an element of confusion and exaggerated thinking is crippling. Wait until another day when you are more confident.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day for decisions concerning your family or home repairs or educational matters because you might be influenced by wishful thinking instead of logic and practical analysis. Today you want to paint your world pink. (Not always possible.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful about going overboard dealing with your kids, or a social outing, or a financial matter. (This is generally not your style because you are usually careful with money. By nature, you’re prudent and thrifty.) Nevertheless, today wishful thinking can create problems.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Postpone important financial decisions for another day. Likewise, important decisions about wealth, your assets, your belongings and resources are also off-limits because there’s confusion and possibly deceit in the air. You are a generous sign and you might be kidding yourself about something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today Mars in your sign is opposite fuzzy Neptune, which makes you feel discouraged. You might avoid confrontation. Likewise, you might hesitate to defend yourself. Therefore, steer clear of decisions about education, travel or legal matters. Be safe.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you feel pressured by a friend or a group to do something, and you’re not sure if you want to do it, stand your ground. Don’t try to please others because your judgment is a bit off. (The truth is everyone’s judgment is a bit off today.) Keep things simple.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be leery of your dealings with a friend or a member of a group because some kind of confusion is present. Don’t volunteer for anything today. Ironically, your enthusiasm might make you want to bite off more than you can chew. Be on your guard. Take a moment to re-think your decisions and your eager impulses so that you have no regrets later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with parents and bosses might be frustrating today because you will find it difficult to assert yourself and protect your own best interests. Therefore, be smart and avoid important decisions. Don’t let anyone railroad you into doing what you don’t want to do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to lend the money or to lend anything to anyone because people are prone to fuzzy thinking and impractical assumptions. Furthermore, you might feel you have to “go along to get along.” Be firm! Do what’s best for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make sure you don’t promise more than you can deliver when talking to bosses, parents and authority figures today, because you might be tempted to do this. Likewise, this is a poor day to make important decisions about inheritances, shared property or shared responsibilities. Just lie low.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tread carefully because Neptune, your ruler, which is in your sign right now, is opposed by fiery Mars, which can make you feel discouraged and even inadequate or not up to the task. Avoid any situation that creates stress. Be kind to yourself today. Avoid angst especially dealing with others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, comedian Kristen Wiig (1973) shares your birthday. You are hard-working and talented. You have strong opinions and will easily take a position of leadership in a group. This year is the first year of a fresh nine-year cycle for you. Stay flexible. Be courageous. Be ready to explore new directions. You might become a leader.

