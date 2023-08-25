Logan Square Farmers Market back on after backlash over ‘pause’

The Logan Square Farmers Market will once again be happening this Sunday after a decision to cancel it received widespread backlash.

The Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, which manages the market, said the market is back on in an email Friday morning. The Chamber did not explain why organizers canceled the event and then walked back that decision.

Nilda Esparza, who leads the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, has not responded to multiple calls on Thursday and Friday.

The market was canceled for the first time in its history as organizers struggled to safely incorporate a slew of unauthorized vendors who’ve set up around the official market.

The weekly event “is taking a pause this coming week as we continue to work on operating in the safest way possible for all to enjoy,” organizers said Wednesday in an email to vendors.

Organizers have cited traffic safety as a main concern about the expanding market, which was started in 2005. An alderman said the decision to close was also because the Chicago Police Department wouldn’t sign off on a permit allowing the market to expand into Logan Boulevard.

In a Facebook post, Esparza said, “The closure is necessary.” For the last two weeks, she has suggested ways to reconfigure the market “but we strongly felt our measure was still the safest route,” she wrote.

Related Logan Square Farmers Market canceled Sunday

Local Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday the market had been seeking to expand its permit to allow the market to set up on Logan Boulevard between Milwaukee and Sacramento avenues on Sunday mornings to accommodate the unlicensed vendors.

But the Chicago Department of Transportation did not sign off on it, Ramirez-Rosa said.

Market organizers needed approval from La Spata, Ramirez-Rosa, the police department and the Chicago Department of Transportation. If one doesn’t approve, then CDOT won’t OK the permit, Ramirez-Rosa said, and the police department protested against expanding the market’s permit.

Both the market organizers and CPD had safety concerns, said police spokesman Tom Ahern.

The Logan Square Chamber of Commerce will hold its farmers market Sunday, reversing its decision to “pause” the weekly market. Anthony Jackson/For The Sun-Times

“CPD made public safety recommendations to the event organizers that are currently being considered by the event organizers,” Ahern said in a text.

A CDOT spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Both La Spata and Ramirez-Rosa expressed disappointment and frustration on Thursday about the market closing and hoped the decision would be reversed.

The Friday email from the chamber of commerce thanked Mayor Brandon Johnson, Ramirez-Rosa, La Spata, CPD and CDOT.

The popular market on Logan Boulevard between the Illinois Centennial Monument and Whipple Street has grown in recent years. It’s been so popular that dozens of unlicensed vendors began setting up around the market, many of them to the east, where they sell used items and art.

Earlier in August, the Sun-Times reported on neighbors who felt the unofficial market had grown too large, endangering pedestrians who were forced to walk in the street. Rumors had swirled that police would ticket the vendors, but Esparza assured vendors that organizers would not resort to that.

On Saturday, Esparza told unofficial vendors that they would be moved from the boulevard site to a “Mega-Monumental Bazaar” location west of Milwaukee Avenue and south of the monument, in an area where organizers had received a permit, she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this month, Esparza told unlicensed vendors that the market would try to onboard and incorporate them into the official market.