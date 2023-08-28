The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, August 28, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, August 28, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great way to begin your week because you’re pumped with energy and eager to talk to friends as well as members of groups and organizations. You might also be keen to set some goals, especially related to earnings and finances. Be patient with delays and glitches at work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You make a fabulous impression on others, which is why this is a great day to initiate something or apply for a job or do anything where you need the approval of bosses, parents and people in authority. Oh yes, you shine! Make headway at work. (Past flirtations and old flames might be in the picture.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to learn or study something. You might also explore new avenues in publishing, the media, the law or medicine? Travel plans will definitely excite you. In fact, this is a great day to make plans for a future vacation. (At least, a social outing.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mercury retrograde might be causing transportation delays, confused communications and canceled appointments. Nevertheless, this is a great day to wrap up matters with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because you are on your game!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can accomplish a lot because no matter what you do, you will be convincing, persuasive and effective when talking to others. People will definitely sit up and listen to you. (This includes partners, spouses and close friends.) Meanwhile, money delays are frustrating.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

With Mercury retrograde in your sign, you’re hearing from people from your past, as well as dealing with misplaced items, lost objects, transportation delays and goofy mistakes. Nevertheless, this is a productive day for you, because you mean business. Go get ’em, Tiger!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re pulled between two opposing influences. In one way, you want to be reclusive and hide with some guilty pleasures. (Why not?) Nevertheless, today you also feel sociable! You want to be out there meeting friends for fun times, checking out sports events and kids’ activities. Go figure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Family discussions will be lively today! You have been more sociable with friends and groups lately, which is a good thing. In fact, many of you have been hearing from old contacts and friends from the past. But today, you want to put more energy into getting better organized at home. Just do it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use this day to your advantage because for starters, you look very attractive to others, especially bosses, parents and people in charge. Secondly, your communication skills are fabulous today! You will easily orchestrate the efforts of friends and groups. Pick up that baton.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ambition is strong today, especially with financial matters. This is why you might want to initiate something? Nevertheless, because Mercury is retrograde right now, you will be more successful by wrapping up old business. Wait until the retrograde is over to start new ventures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re revved up today, which is a good thing because this means you will accomplish a lot. You’ll enjoy networking with others, especially people from other cultures and different countries. This is a good time to wrap up old paperwork.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your focus on friends and ex partners is strong now, which is why you might hide while mulling over past relationships. Hey, don’t spend too much time on flashbacks. The reality is you’re in the present — today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Shania Twain (1965) shares your birthday. You have excellent communication skills and are very persuasive. You’re organized and often skilled with your hands. This is a year of learning and teaching. Take time for reflection. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

Next Up In Entertainment
Artists go with the flow at Palmer Square taco Tuesday jam
Little Village youth share culture through graffiti mural project
Ayodele Drum and Dance puts fresh steps into traditional footprints
Folk art across Chicago offers glimpse into pure creativity
Dear Abby: Mother-in-law seems to love visiting at worst possible time
Horoscope for Sunday, August 27, 2023
The Latest
Two home burglaries were reported in Little Village between March 8 and 11, 2020.
Crime
Teen boy wounded in shooting among large crowd in Cicero
Around 250 teens crowded the AMC Cicero 14 theater Sunday evening, then moved to the nearby Aldi, where gunshots were fired.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
15-year-old boy shot at park in South Shore
The boy was shot in the foot and was in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. poses for a portrait at Argo Temple in Summit, Ill. on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Videos
8 things to know about Wheeler Parker Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin, eyewitness to his lynching
Wheeler Parker, minister of a suburban Argo church, talks about Emmett Till’s 1955 lynching and brutal murder by white supremacists in Mississippi — and what triggered it.
By Lynn Sweet and Brian Ernst
 
BEARS_082723_02.jpg
Bears
GM Ryan Poles not letting guaranteed money shape Bears roster
In cutting P.J. Walker and Alex Leatherwood, he proved that the Bears wouldn’t let money get in the way of what they felt was the right decision — even if it was fixing a problem of their own making.
By Patrick Finley
 
082723_Sky_at_Storm_Scott_Eklund_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky pull off late-game comeback, defeat Storm 90-85
The victory moved the Sky 1 1/2 games behind the Sparks in the battle for eighth and final playoff spot and added to the importance of the matchup between the teams Tuesday in Los Angeles.
By Annie Costabile
 