Horoscope for Monday, August 28, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great way to begin your week because you’re pumped with energy and eager to talk to friends as well as members of groups and organizations. You might also be keen to set some goals, especially related to earnings and finances. Be patient with delays and glitches at work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You make a fabulous impression on others, which is why this is a great day to initiate something or apply for a job or do anything where you need the approval of bosses, parents and people in authority. Oh yes, you shine! Make headway at work. (Past flirtations and old flames might be in the picture.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to learn or study something. You might also explore new avenues in publishing, the media, the law or medicine? Travel plans will definitely excite you. In fact, this is a great day to make plans for a future vacation. (At least, a social outing.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mercury retrograde might be causing transportation delays, confused communications and canceled appointments. Nevertheless, this is a great day to wrap up matters with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because you are on your game!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can accomplish a lot because no matter what you do, you will be convincing, persuasive and effective when talking to others. People will definitely sit up and listen to you. (This includes partners, spouses and close friends.) Meanwhile, money delays are frustrating.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

With Mercury retrograde in your sign, you’re hearing from people from your past, as well as dealing with misplaced items, lost objects, transportation delays and goofy mistakes. Nevertheless, this is a productive day for you, because you mean business. Go get ’em, Tiger!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re pulled between two opposing influences. In one way, you want to be reclusive and hide with some guilty pleasures. (Why not?) Nevertheless, today you also feel sociable! You want to be out there meeting friends for fun times, checking out sports events and kids’ activities. Go figure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Family discussions will be lively today! You have been more sociable with friends and groups lately, which is a good thing. In fact, many of you have been hearing from old contacts and friends from the past. But today, you want to put more energy into getting better organized at home. Just do it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use this day to your advantage because for starters, you look very attractive to others, especially bosses, parents and people in charge. Secondly, your communication skills are fabulous today! You will easily orchestrate the efforts of friends and groups. Pick up that baton.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ambition is strong today, especially with financial matters. This is why you might want to initiate something? Nevertheless, because Mercury is retrograde right now, you will be more successful by wrapping up old business. Wait until the retrograde is over to start new ventures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re revved up today, which is a good thing because this means you will accomplish a lot. You’ll enjoy networking with others, especially people from other cultures and different countries. This is a good time to wrap up old paperwork.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your focus on friends and ex partners is strong now, which is why you might hide while mulling over past relationships. Hey, don’t spend too much time on flashbacks. The reality is you’re in the present — today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Shania Twain (1965) shares your birthday. You have excellent communication skills and are very persuasive. You’re organized and often skilled with your hands. This is a year of learning and teaching. Take time for reflection. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

