Lollapalooza Day 3: The Linda Lindas and Usted Señalemelo

Rain or shine is Lollapalooza’s policy, so even though the skies were steadily showering down on Grant Park since the morning, the music and festivities went on as planned.

Right after doors opened, organizers utilized the festival app to send out a reminder to attendees that umbrellas were not allowed on the grounds and to bring boots (some solid advice as mud puddles started forming on the grassier areas).

While the alert has kept many concertgoers at bay, with the park crowd probably a quarter of the size it normally is in mid-afternoon, those that braved the elements could be seen lining up outside the onsite bodega near Buckingham Fountain, securing whatever rain gear was available for purchase.

The result — a sea of rainbow-hued ponchos that have drowned the scene at Grant Park, bringing some needed color to the otherwise mopey day.

Here are some highlights from Day 3 of Lollapalooza:

The Linda Lindas

The young punk rock rockers, ranging in age from 12 to 18, took a break from their arena tour supporting Paramore to play Lollapalooza for an hour-long set. The quartet filled up the time well with their incredible originals such as “Magic,” “Monica,” the just released song “Resolution/Revolution” and new track “Too Many Things,” from an unannounced upcoming album, that belie their age. They also threw in a couple covers of The Go-Go’s “Tonite” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl,” the latter paying homage to one of the Lindas’ heroes who they were personally invited to perform with in recent years. The band’s rain-soaked set at Lolla today showed they already have incredible maturity and more very grown-up opinions. To introduce “Fine,” Wong commented on a number of the socio-political fracas that has caught the band’s attention in their latest songwriting where they’re addressing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, racism, climate change and the need for gun control.

“It’s easy to turn away and say, ‘it’s fine,’ but it’s not,” said Wong. “Do what you can — vote!” — Selena Fragassi

The Linda Lindas perform on the Tito’s Stage during Lollapalooza Day 3 on Saturday in Grant Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Usted Señalemelo

Rain poured down heavily as Usted Señalemelo took the stage on Saturday afternoon at Lollapalooza. What started off as a crowd of about 30 people grew with time as the sky opened up even more. Some fans wore ponchos, others carried umbrellas, and several brave souls just weathered the downpour as the band rocked out onstage. “Despite the rain, your love fills our souls,” Juan Mango, on vocals and synth, told the crowd in Spanish. Born in the heart of wine country in Mendoza, Argentina, the band has been making music for over a decade. They came together with the intention of fusing folkloric sounds from their native country with indie rock. The set ultimately was full of guitar solos, a bit of punky screaming and plenty of energy. Fans were head banging along with the band, and when it was all over, begged for them to play just one more tune. — Ambar Colon