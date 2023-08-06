The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Lollapalooza Summer Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Tomorrow X Together draws cheers and tears from K-pop fans at Lollapalooza

After a 2022 set that one member remembers as ‘meaningful, memorable,’ the boy band moves up to headliner with singing and choreography that was clearly well-rehearsed.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Tomorrow X Together draws cheers and tears from K-pop fans at Lollapalooza
Tomorrow X Together performs at the Bud Light stage, during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tomorrow X Together performs at the Bud Light stage, during Day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lollapalooza has really been going for a piece of the K-pop pie the past two years as the genre takes a hold on America. According to NPR, the U.S. is one of the biggest importers of Korean pop music, just behind Japan and China — and if the screaming crowds at Lollapalooza 2023 are any indication of larger trends, it’s here to stay.

Tomorrow x Together made history at the festival again Saturday as the first South Korean boy band to headline the event (following BTS member J-Hope, who was the first South Korean artist to headline in 2022, and NewJeans, who played Thursday, notable for being the first Korean girl group to play the festival).

Tomorrow x Together also famously played the fest in 2022, at Perry’s Stage, though the group’s performance Saturday was a major upgrade. The five members remarked on the back-to-back appearances, saying, “It’s such an honor to be here again. … Chicago is a very special place for Tomorrow X Together,” and adding, “It reminds us of last year, one of the most meaningful, memorable concerts we’ve performed.” 

The act prepared in earnest for the occasion, earlier in the week, sharing footage of rehearsals on TikTok. The singing and choreography were on par for the main event and had many dedicated fans dancing right along with their every step. As the video cameras panned over people in the crowd, they settled on one person who made a handmade poster that said she had traveled 2,000-plus miles to see TXT.

Related

Also enhancing the set was a crew of talented backup dancers and a band of four musicians, who each got their own dedicated intro on video screens (a nice gesture given that K-pop bands often introduce themselves at their shows).

Most notable of the song selections was “Happy Fools” in which the band was joined by special guest Coi Leray who appears as a featured collaborator on the track. Wearing a cropped “I (Heart) TXT” T-shirt, Leray was just as animated as the boy band and twerked her way through the song.

Other highlights included “Can’t You See Me?” with a good round of fireball pyrotechnics, “Thursday’s Child Has Far to Go” with the whole crowd waving light sticks in unison and the slowed-down ballad “Blue Spring,” written as an ode to their fans, which naturally had many faces crying.

merlin_115063512.jpg

Tomorrow X Together performs at the Bud Light stage during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115063506.jpg

Fans take photos and video of Tomorrow X Together as the group performs Saturday at Lollapalooza.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115063496.jpg

Tomorrow X Together performs at the Bud Light stage Saturday at Lollapalooza.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115063498.jpg

Fans take photos and video Saturday during Tomorrow X Together’s performance at Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115063450.jpg

Tomorrow X Together performs at the Bud Light stage during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Horoscope for Sunday, August 6, 2023
Lollapalooza Day 3: Danielle Ponder wows BMI Stage, Thee Sacred Souls frontman runs into the crowd
Lollapalooza Day 2: 30 Seconds to Mars reaches new heights, Kendrick Lamar draws massive crowd
The 1975’s Matty Healy commands attention at Lollapalooza, drummer George Daniel deserves applause
PHOTOS: Lollapalooza Day 3 highlights
Kendrick Lamar performs as a preacher, a prophet, and a poet at Lollapalooza 2023
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park; alleged shooter wounded in struggle over gun
The suspect approached a group of people and shot the girl in the head, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 6, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Olympic all-around gold medalist Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars in the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Sports
Simone Biles dazzles in her return to easily claim the U.S. Classic
The 26-year-old gymnast who helped redefine the sport took first place Saturday in Hoffman Estates in her stellar return after a two-year absence.
By Will Graves | AP
 
merlin_114928044.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Why the WNBA trade deadline is just another day
For the Sky — a team who, if the season ended today, would just narrowly make the playoffs — a trade should, at the very least, be a consideration.
By Annie Costabile
 
Danielle Ponder performs on the BMI stage during Day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 3: Danielle Ponder wows BMI Stage, Thee Sacred Souls frontman runs into the crowd
A sea of rainbow-hued ponchos made the scene at Grant Park on Saturday, bringing some needed color to the otherwise mopey day.
By Sun-Times staff
 