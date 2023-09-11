The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Another big lake trout caught off Chicago

Romelle Haynes caught a 29-pound laker off Chicago on Kingfisher Charters out of Belmont Harbor.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Another big lake trout caught off Chicago
Romelle Haynes, with his proud uncle Eric Fuller in the background, holds the big lake trout he caught off Chicago on Kingfisher Charters. Provided photo

Romelle Haynes, with his proud uncle Eric Fuller in the background, holds the big lake trout he caught off Chicago on Kingfisher Charters.

Provided

Yet another sign of how big lake trout are going on southern Lake Michigan came Sept. 3 when Romelle Haynes caught a 29-pound laker on Kingfisher Charters out of Belmont Harbor.

“He fought it like a pro, for a good 20 minutes,” his proud uncle Eric Fuller emailed.

Fuller, a long-time faithful reader, emailed that most of the fish were caught on Dreamweaver spoons.

Dr. Atul Mallik caught the Illinois-record lake trout (39 pounds, 2.6 ounces) on May 31, 2021, out of Montrose Harbor on the Massive Confusion. On Aug 5, Ryan Donovan came close to Mallik’s record with a 38.32-pound laker, also caught on Kingfisher.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Halas Intrigue, Episode 296: Bears blown out by Packers
Bears’ defense makes no excuses after laying an egg vs. Packers
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers
Packers QB Jordan Love looked a lot like Aaron Rodgers vs. the Bears
Packers CB Jaire Alexander agitates Bears with hit on Justin Fields, constant talk
Deja boo: Bears’ offense ineffective as Justin Fields is outplayed by Jordan Love
The Latest
Twinkies baked goods are displayed for sale at the Hostess Brands’ bakery in Denver.
Business
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B
Hostess Brands struggled for years and nearly vanished before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in early 2012.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
AP23251726829874.jpg
Nation/World
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11
Commemorations stretch from the attack sites — at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania — to Alaska and beyond.
By Jennifer Peltz | Associated Press
 
more_flashing_lights.jpeg
Crime
Man shot in the leg while walking in River North early Monday
The shooting happened about a block from the Medinah Temple, where Bally’s opened a temporary casino Saturday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
China is not engaging in “normal” trade practices, and that puts U.S. businesses and workers at a strong disadvantage as they attempt to compete.
Other Views
China’s unfair trade practices harm American companies, but we can level the playing field
We can counter China through tougher rules and enforcement, more investment and other strategies, write union leader Steve Kramer and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.
By Steve Kramer and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Duping me with lies is granddaughter’s idea of a funny joke
Grandma is unamused when the 14-year-old tells her an important revelation — about a family plan or an illness — to see if she’ll buy it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 