Another big lake trout caught off Chicago

Yet another sign of how big lake trout are going on southern Lake Michigan came Sept. 3 when Romelle Haynes caught a 29-pound laker on Kingfisher Charters out of Belmont Harbor.

“He fought it like a pro, for a good 20 minutes,” his proud uncle Eric Fuller emailed.

Fuller, a long-time faithful reader, emailed that most of the fish were caught on Dreamweaver spoons.

Dr. Atul Mallik caught the Illinois-record lake trout (39 pounds, 2.6 ounces) on May 31, 2021, out of Montrose Harbor on the Massive Confusion. On Aug 5, Ryan Donovan came close to Mallik’s record with a 38.32-pound laker, also caught on Kingfisher.

