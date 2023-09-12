Guide to Chicago’s 2023 fall music scene

Don’t let the end of summer stop you from exploring concerts in and around Chicago!
From up-and-coming indie groups to big-name artists, there are plenty of shows to keep you busy this fall.
September
The Bones of J.R. Jones with Benjamin Dakota Rogers. Sept. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $18-$22; lh-st.com.
Corinne Bailey Rae with Jon Muq. Sept. 14. Rockefeller Chapel at University of Chicago, 5850 S. Woodlawn. $50; emptybottle.com.
Janelle Monáe. Sept. 14. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $81.50-$196.50; livenation.com.
Joy Oladokun with Becca Mancari. Sept. 14. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $23-$33; thaliahallchicago.com.
Riot Fest Late Night Presents: Bayside with Hawthorne Heights. Sept. 14. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $35; bottomlounge.com.
Youth Lagoon with Urika’s Bedroom. Sept. 14. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $25; lh-st.com.
Caamp. Sept. 14-15. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $270; saltshedchicago.com.
Karol G. Sept. 15. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $102-$2,777; soldierfield.com; ticketmaster.com.
Riot Fest with Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure, The Mars Volta and more. Sept. 15-17. Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr. $89.98-$649.98; riotfest.org.
Englewood Music Fest with Trick Daddy and Trina. Sept. 16. 6310 South Halsted St. Free; englewoodmusicfest.com.
Guster and Neko Case. Sept. 16. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59; saltshedchicago.com.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall. Sept. 16. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $45-$170; jamusa.com.
Middle Aged Dad Jam Band feat. comedians Ken Marino & David Wain. Sept. 16. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $30-$100; lh-st.com.
50 Cent with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. Sept. 16. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $54-$2,800; unitedcenter.com.
The Milk Carton Kids with Charlie Hickey. Sept. 18. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $30; thaliahallchicago.com.
Black Joe Lewis with Minor Moon & Meg and the Wheelers. Sept. 20. Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. $20-$25; sleeping-village.com.
David Kushner. Sept. 20. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $109; houseofblues.com/chicago.
Little Simz. Sept. 20. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35; jamusa.com.
Gus Dapperton with Sarah Kinsley. Sept. 21. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $26-$99; thaliahallchicago.com.
Muti Conducts The Firebird. Sept. 21-26. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$399; cso.org.
Bishop Briggs & MisterWives. Sept. 22. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $39.50-$164.50; saltshedchicago.com.
Durand Jones. Sept. 22. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $27.50; bottomlounge.com.
Vallis Alps. Sept. 22. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15; lh-st.com.
$uicideboy$ with GHOSTEMANE, City Morgue, Sematary and Ramirez. Sept. 22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.95-$237.50; unitedcenter.com.
World Music Festival. Sept. 22 - Oct. 1. Citywide. Free; chicago.gov.
All Time Low. Sept. 23. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$74.50; livenation.com.
Fuerza Regida. Sept. 23. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, IL. $73+; tinleyparkamphitheater.com.
Royal Blood with Bad Nerves. Sept. 23. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35-$65; jamusa.com.
Hyde Park Jazz Festival. See website for full lineup. Sept. 23-24. Midway Plaisance and S. Woodlawn Ave. Free, $10 suggested donation; hydeparkjazzfestival.org.
Squeeze / The Psychedelic Furs. Sept. 24. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $69.50-$344.50; saltshedchicago.com.
Bruno Major. Sept. 25. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30; jamusa.com.
Benny Sings with Joe Powers. Sept. 27. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $25-$30; lh-st.com.
Ray LaMontagne. Sept. 27. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$153.50; msg.com.
The Wombats. Sept. 27. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30-$50; jamusa.com.
Run The Jewels. Sept. 27-30. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50-$79.50; saltshedchicago.com.
Jesse Jo Stark with Rachel Bobbitt. Sept. 28. Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave. $20; emptybottle.com.
Manuel Turizo. Sept. 28. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL. $31-$401; rosemont.com.
Ralph with Tedy. Sept. 28. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com.
Macklemore. Sept. 29. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $70-$110.50; livenation.com.
Måneskin. Sept. 29. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL. $34.50-$189.50; rosemont.com.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Abraham Alexander. Sept. 29. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35-$115; jamusa.com.
Peter Gabriel. Sept. 30. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $95-$1,359; unitedcenter.com.
Tank and The Bangas with Chicago Philharmonic. Sept. 30. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $70.75-$106.50; auditoriumtheatre.org.
Yung Bleu. Sept. 30. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $36-$81; jamusa.com.
October
Kiefer. Oct. 1. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $20; bottomlounge.com.
Maná. Oct. 1. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.50-$1,227; unitedcenter.com.
Neon Trees. Oct. 2. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $29.50-$64.50; houseofblues.com/chicago.
Playboi Carti. Oct. 2. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.50-$499; unitedcenter.com.
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band. Oct. 5. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.
$112.50-$1,033; msg.com.
Chicago Sinfonietta presents AMPLIFY. Oct. 5-7. Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL. and Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $17-$67; auditoriumtheatre.org.
An Evening with Audra McDonald. Oct. 6. Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr. $39-$189; lyricopera.org.
KennyHoopla. Oct. 6. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $29.50-$79.50; metrochicago.com.
Chicago R&B Music Experience with Tank, Tamar Braxton, K. Michelle, 112, SILK and Next. Oct. 7. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $79-$275+; wintrustarena.com.
Grace Potter. Oct. 7. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $45-$104; jamusa.com.
Legends of Motown featuring salutes to Martha Reeves & The Vandellas with the voices of The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Platters and The Drifters. Oct. 7. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $49-$89; desplainestheatre.com.
Little Dragon. Oct. 7. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $75; jamusa.com.
Bonnie Raitt. Oct. 8. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $120-$1,200; msg.com.
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas with De La Soul. Oct. 8. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $26-$1,999; unitedcenter.com.
SZA. Oct. 10. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $169-$8,174; unitedcenter.com.
The Brook & The Bluff with Bendigo Fletcher. Oct. 11. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25-$32.50; thaliahallchicago.com.
Sam Gellaitry. Oct. 11. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$30; lh-st.com.
Jessy Lanza. Oct. 12. Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. $22-$25; sleeping-village.com.
Kiana Ledé with Phabo. Oct. 12. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $27.50; jamusa.com.
Mustard Service with JW Francis. Oct. 12. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $20; subt.net.
Anoushka Shankar. Oct. 13. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$150; cso.org.
Band of Horses with Bella White. Oct. 13. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $44.50; saltshedchicago.com.
Esmé Patterson. Oct. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$18; lh-st.com.
Genesis Owusu. Oct. 13. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $22-$270; thaliahallchicago.com.
Styx. Oct. 13. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN. $151-$1,000; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
The Kingston Trio. Oct. 13-14. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL. $50; metropolisarts.com.
Phish. Oct. 13-15. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $78.65-$296.20; unitedcenter.com.
James Blake. Oct. 14. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$74.50; livenation.com.
Margo Cilker with Christy Hays. Oct. 14. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $16-$18; lh-st.com.
Streetlight Manifesto. Oct. 14. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $36; jamusa.com.
The Temptations & the Four Tops. Oct. 14. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St. $47.50-$479; msg.com.
Tom Odell with Seafret. Oct. 14. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30-$45; jamusa.com.
Bahamas with Fortunate Ones. Oct. 15. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $30; jamusa.com.
The Zombies. Oct. 15. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $73-$75; oldtownschool.org.
Ty Dolla $ign. Oct. 15. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $36.50-$265; saltshedchicago.com.
Amindi. Oct. 16. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $18-$20; lh-st.com.
The Aces. Oct. 17. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $26-$85; houseofblues.com/chicago.
Bag Raiders. Oct. 18. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$30; lh-st.com.
JOHN with Tunic, Hydrodate. Oct. 18. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15; lh-st.com.
Kim Petras. Oct. 18. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50; livenation.com.
Owl City. Oct. 18. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $32.50-$67.50; houseofblues.com/chicago.
John Mayer with JP Saxe. Oct. 18. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75.50-$3,578; unitedcenter.com.
Boys Like Girls. Oct. 19. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$799.50; livenation.com.
This Is The Kit with Gruff Rhys. Oct. 19. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com.
Gershwin & Bernstein. Oct. 19-24. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$250; cso.org.
Glenn Miller Orchestra. Oct. 20. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $29-$49; desplainestheatre.com.
Joji with Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (AMMO) and SavageRealm. Oct. 20. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $45.50-$349; unitedcenter.com.
Stephen Sanchez. Oct. 20. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $30; jamusa.com.
Marc E. Bassy. Oct. 21. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $25-$125; bottomlounge.com.
“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. Oct. 21. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Free; cso.org.
When You Wish Upon A Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney. Oct. 21. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $50-$65; atthemac.org.
Chromeo. Oct. 22. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35-$135; saltshedchicago.com.
ENHYPEN. Oct. 22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $109.50-$949; unitedcenter.com.
Mike Viola with DUSK. Oct. 22. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20; lh-st.com.
Victoria Monét. Oct. 22-23. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $83-$117; houseofblues.com/chicago.
Lil Uzi Vert. Oct. 23. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $167; livenation.com.
Bob Mould Solo Electric with Jason Narducy. Oct. 25. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $63-$65; oldtownschool.org.
Samara Joy. Oct. 27. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$199; cso.org.
Deadmau5. Oct. 27-28. Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. $60; radius-chicago.com.
Addison Grace, Madilyn Mei, Brye. Oct. 28. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $24; subt.net.
Tinashe & Shygirl. Oct. 28. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $39.50-$139.50; livenation.com.
The 1975. Oct. 29. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL. $49-$350; rosemont.com.
Eloise with James Smith. Oct. 30. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $29.50-$270; thaliahallchicago.com.
Queen + Adam Lambert. Oct. 30-31. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $575-$1,495; unitedcenter.com.
Del Water Gap with Kristiane. Oct. 31. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $25-$27.50; metrochicago.com.
November
Ben Howard. Nov. 1. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $50-$200; jamusa.com.
6LACK. Nov. 1. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$114.50; livenation.com.
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin. Nov. 1-2. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $100-$1,919; unitedcenter.com.
Something’s Coming: A Tribute to Broadway. Nov. 2. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL. $35-$45; metropolisarts.com.
The Planets with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Chorus. Nov. 2-7. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$325; cso.org.
Ax and the Hatchetmen with Post Sex Nachos. Nov. 3. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com.
Blank Banshee. Nov. 3. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20; lh-st.com.
Lil Yachty. Nov. 3. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $39.50-$400; livenation.com.
Gloria Gaynor. Nov. 4. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $59-$99; desplainestheatre.com.
Loreena McKennitt. Nov. 4. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $42-$385; auditoriumtheatre.org.
Santiago Cruz. Nov. 7. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $45-$75; jamusa.com.
Blues Traveler. Nov. 8. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL. $39.50-$99.50; rialtosquare.com.
EMEI. Nov. 8. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$39; lh-st.com.
Kesha. Nov. 9. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$225; livenation.com.
My Morning Jacket. Nov. 9-11. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $35-$1,314; msg.com.
Ritt Momney. Nov. 10. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25; thaliahallchicago.com.
S.G. Goodman with Why Bonnie. Nov. 10. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$23; lh-st.com.
Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao & Yasmin Williams. Nov. 10. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $53-$125; oldtownschool.org.
Wizkid with Skillibeng. Nov. 10. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $66.50-$595; wintrustarena.com.
The Ladybug Transistor. Nov. 12. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com.
The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John with Michael Cavanaugh. Nov. 12. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $62-$72; atthemac.org.
Depeche Mode. Nov. 13. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75-$2,320; unitedcenter.com.
Far Caspian. Nov. 13. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $18.50; subt.net.
Helena Deland with Jana Horn. Nov. 14. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $18-$20; lh-st.com.
Jeremy Zucker. Nov. 14. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $30; jamusa.com.
Shakey Graves. Nov. 17. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35; saltshedchicago.com.
Anna Bárbara. Nov. 18. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL. $39-$109; rosemont.com.
Moon Taxi. Nov. 18. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $30-$65; houseofblues.com/chicago.
Khanvict + Raaginder. Nov. 18. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com.
alt-J. Nov. 18-19. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $64.50-$245; saltshedchicago.com.
A Stroll Down Broadway with Nathan Gunn and Friends. Nov. 19. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $58-$68; atthemac.org.
A Very Rialto Christmas: Merry & Bright. Nov. 20. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL. $10-$20; rialtosquare.com.