Guide to Chicago’s 2023 fall music scene

Don’t let the end of summer stop you from exploring concerts in and around Chicago!

From up-and-coming indie groups to big-name artists, there are plenty of shows to keep you busy this fall.

September

Måneskin headlines the Allstate Arena on Sept. 29. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bones of J.R. Jones with Benjamin Dakota Rogers. Sept. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $18-$22; lh-st.com.

Corinne Bailey Rae with Jon Muq. Sept. 14. Rockefeller Chapel at University of Chicago, 5850 S. Woodlawn. $50; emptybottle.com.

Janelle Monáe. Sept. 14. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $81.50-$196.50; livenation.com.

Joy Oladokun with Becca Mancari. Sept. 14. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $23-$33; thaliahallchicago.com.

Riot Fest Late Night Presents: Bayside with Hawthorne Heights. Sept. 14. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $35; bottomlounge.com.

Youth Lagoon with Urika’s Bedroom. Sept. 14. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $25; lh-st.com.

Caamp. Sept. 14-15. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $270; saltshedchicago.com.

Karol G. Sept. 15. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $102-$2,777; soldierfield.com; ticketmaster.com.

Riot Fest with Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure, The Mars Volta and more. Sept. 15-17. Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr. $89.98-$649.98; riotfest.org.

Englewood Music Fest with Trick Daddy and Trina. Sept. 16. 6310 South Halsted St. Free; englewoodmusicfest.com.

Guster and Neko Case. Sept. 16. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59; saltshedchicago.com.

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall. Sept. 16. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $45-$170; jamusa.com.

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band feat. comedians Ken Marino & David Wain. Sept. 16. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $30-$100; lh-st.com.

50 Cent with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. Sept. 16. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $54-$2,800; unitedcenter.com.

The Milk Carton Kids with Charlie Hickey. Sept. 18. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $30; thaliahallchicago.com.

Black Joe Lewis with Minor Moon & Meg and the Wheelers. Sept. 20. Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. $20-$25; sleeping-village.com.

David Kushner. Sept. 20. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $109; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Little Simz. Sept. 20. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35; jamusa.com.

Gus Dapperton with Sarah Kinsley. Sept. 21. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $26-$99; thaliahallchicago.com.

Muti Conducts The Firebird. Sept. 21-26. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$399; cso.org.

Bishop Briggs & MisterWives. Sept. 22. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $39.50-$164.50; saltshedchicago.com.

Durand Jones. Sept. 22. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $27.50; bottomlounge.com.

Vallis Alps. Sept. 22. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15; lh-st.com.

$uicideboy$ with GHOSTEMANE, City Morgue, Sematary and Ramirez. Sept. 22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.95-$237.50; unitedcenter.com.

World Music Festival. Sept. 22 - Oct. 1. Citywide. Free; chicago.gov.

Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie and The Cure are among the headliners for this year’s Riot Fest on Sept. 15-17 in Douglass Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

All Time Low. Sept. 23. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$74.50; livenation.com.

Fuerza Regida. Sept. 23. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, IL. $73+; tinleyparkamphitheater.com.

Royal Blood with Bad Nerves. Sept. 23. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35-$65; jamusa.com.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival. See website for full lineup. Sept. 23-24. Midway Plaisance and S. Woodlawn Ave. Free, $10 suggested donation; hydeparkjazzfestival.org.

Squeeze / The Psychedelic Furs. Sept. 24. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $69.50-$344.50; saltshedchicago.com.

Bruno Major. Sept. 25. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30; jamusa.com.

Benny Sings with Joe Powers. Sept. 27. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $25-$30; lh-st.com.

Ray LaMontagne. Sept. 27. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$153.50; msg.com.

The Wombats. Sept. 27. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30-$50; jamusa.com.

Run The Jewels. Sept. 27-30. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50-$79.50; saltshedchicago.com.

Jesse Jo Stark with Rachel Bobbitt. Sept. 28. Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave. $20; emptybottle.com.

Manuel Turizo. Sept. 28. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL. $31-$401; rosemont.com.

Ralph with Tedy. Sept. 28. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com.

Macklemore. Sept. 29. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $70-$110.50; livenation.com.

Måneskin. Sept. 29. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL. $34.50-$189.50; rosemont.com.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Abraham Alexander. Sept. 29. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35-$115; jamusa.com.

Peter Gabriel. Sept. 30. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $95-$1,359; unitedcenter.com.

Tank and The Bangas with Chicago Philharmonic. Sept. 30. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $70.75-$106.50; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Yung Bleu. Sept. 30. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $36-$81; jamusa.com.

SZA performs at the United Center on Oct. 10. Amy Harris, AP Photos

October

Kiefer. Oct. 1. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $20; bottomlounge.com.

Maná. Oct. 1. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.50-$1,227; unitedcenter.com.

Neon Trees. Oct. 2. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $29.50-$64.50; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Playboi Carti. Oct. 2. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.50-$499; unitedcenter.com.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band. Oct. 5. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.

$112.50-$1,033; msg.com.

Chicago Sinfonietta presents AMPLIFY. Oct. 5-7. Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL. and Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $17-$67; auditoriumtheatre.org.

An Evening with Audra McDonald. Oct. 6. Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr. $39-$189; lyricopera.org.

KennyHoopla. Oct. 6. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $29.50-$79.50; metrochicago.com.

Chicago R&B Music Experience with Tank, Tamar Braxton, K. Michelle, 112, SILK and Next. Oct. 7. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $79-$275+; wintrustarena.com.

Grace Potter. Oct. 7. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $45-$104; jamusa.com.

Legends of Motown featuring salutes to Martha Reeves & The Vandellas with the voices of The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Platters and The Drifters. Oct. 7. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $49-$89; desplainestheatre.com.

Little Dragon. Oct. 7. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $75; jamusa.com.

Bonnie Raitt. Oct. 8. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $120-$1,200; msg.com.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas with De La Soul. Oct. 8. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $26-$1,999; unitedcenter.com.

SZA. Oct. 10. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $169-$8,174; unitedcenter.com.

​​The Brook & The Bluff with Bendigo Fletcher. Oct. 11. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25-$32.50; thaliahallchicago.com.

Sam Gellaitry. Oct. 11. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$30; lh-st.com.

Jessy Lanza. Oct. 12. Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. $22-$25; sleeping-village.com.

Kiana Ledé with Phabo. Oct. 12. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $27.50; jamusa.com.

Mustard Service with JW Francis. Oct. 12. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $20; subt.net.

Anoushka Shankar. Oct. 13. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$150; cso.org.

Band of Horses with Bella White. Oct. 13. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $44.50; saltshedchicago.com.

Esmé Patterson. Oct. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$18; lh-st.com.

Genesis Owusu. Oct. 13. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $22-$270; thaliahallchicago.com.

Styx. Oct. 13. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN. $151-$1,000; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

The Kingston Trio. Oct. 13-14. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL. $50; metropolisarts.com.

Phish. Oct. 13-15. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $78.65-$296.20; unitedcenter.com.

James Blake. Oct. 14. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$74.50; livenation.com.

Margo Cilker with Christy Hays. Oct. 14. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $16-$18; lh-st.com.

Streetlight Manifesto. Oct. 14. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $36; jamusa.com.

The Temptations & the Four Tops. Oct. 14. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St. $47.50-$479; msg.com.

Tom Odell with Seafret. Oct. 14. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30-$45; jamusa.com.

Bahamas with Fortunate Ones. Oct. 15. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $30; jamusa.com.

The Zombies. Oct. 15. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $73-$75; oldtownschool.org.

Ty Dolla $ign. Oct. 15. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $36.50-$265; saltshedchicago.com.

Amindi. Oct. 16. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $18-$20; lh-st.com.

The Aces. Oct. 17. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $26-$85; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Bag Raiders. Oct. 18. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$30; lh-st.com.

JOHN with Tunic, Hydrodate. Oct. 18. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15; lh-st.com.

Kim Petras. Oct. 18. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50; livenation.com.

Owl City. Oct. 18. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $32.50-$67.50; houseofblues.com/chicago.

John Mayer with JP Saxe. Oct. 18. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75.50-$3,578; unitedcenter.com.

Boys Like Girls. Oct. 19. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$799.50; livenation.com.

This Is The Kit with Gruff Rhys. Oct. 19. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com.

Gershwin & Bernstein. Oct. 19-24. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$250; cso.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra. Oct. 20. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $29-$49; desplainestheatre.com.

Joji with Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (AMMO) and SavageRealm. Oct. 20. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $45.50-$349; unitedcenter.com.

Stephen Sanchez. Oct. 20. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $30; jamusa.com.

Marc E. Bassy. Oct. 21. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $25-$125; bottomlounge.com.

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. Oct. 21. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Free; cso.org.

When You Wish Upon A Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney. Oct. 21. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $50-$65; atthemac.org.

John Mayer returns to Chicago for his Solo Tour on Oct. 18. Bill McCay, Sun-Times Media

Chromeo. Oct. 22. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35-$135; saltshedchicago.com.

ENHYPEN. Oct. 22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $109.50-$949; unitedcenter.com.

Mike Viola with DUSK. Oct. 22. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20; lh-st.com.

Victoria Monét. Oct. 22-23. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $83-$117; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Lil Uzi Vert. Oct. 23. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $167; livenation.com.

Bob Mould Solo Electric with Jason Narducy. Oct. 25. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $63-$65; oldtownschool.org.

Samara Joy. Oct. 27. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$199; cso.org.

Deadmau5. Oct. 27-28. Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. $60; radius-chicago.com.

Addison Grace, Madilyn Mei, Brye. Oct. 28. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $24; subt.net.

Tinashe & Shygirl. Oct. 28. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $39.50-$139.50; livenation.com.

The 1975. Oct. 29. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL. $49-$350; rosemont.com.

Eloise with James Smith. Oct. 30. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $29.50-$270; thaliahallchicago.com.

Queen + Adam Lambert. Oct. 30-31. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $575-$1,495; unitedcenter.com.

Del Water Gap with Kristiane. Oct. 31. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $25-$27.50; metrochicago.com.

Kesha is coming to the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Nov. 9. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times Photo: Max Herman,

November

Ben Howard. Nov. 1. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $50-$200; jamusa.com.

6LACK. Nov. 1. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$114.50; livenation.com.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin. Nov. 1-2. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $100-$1,919; unitedcenter.com.

Something’s Coming: A Tribute to Broadway. Nov. 2. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL. $35-$45; metropolisarts.com.

The Planets with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Chorus. Nov. 2-7. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$325; cso.org.

Ax and the Hatchetmen with Post Sex Nachos. Nov. 3. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com.

Blank Banshee. Nov. 3. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20; lh-st.com.

Lil Yachty. Nov. 3. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $39.50-$400; livenation.com.

Gloria Gaynor. Nov. 4. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $59-$99; desplainestheatre.com.

Loreena McKennitt. Nov. 4. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $42-$385; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Santiago Cruz. Nov. 7. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $45-$75; jamusa.com.

Blues Traveler. Nov. 8. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL. $39.50-$99.50; rialtosquare.com.

EMEI. Nov. 8. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$39; lh-st.com.

Kesha. Nov. 9. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$225; livenation.com.

My Morning Jacket. Nov. 9-11. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $35-$1,314; msg.com.

Ritt Momney. Nov. 10. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25; thaliahallchicago.com.

S.G. Goodman with Why Bonnie. Nov. 10. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$23; lh-st.com.

Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao & Yasmin Williams. Nov. 10. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $53-$125; oldtownschool.org.

Wizkid with Skillibeng. Nov. 10. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $66.50-$595; wintrustarena.com.

The Ladybug Transistor. Nov. 12. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com.

The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John with Michael Cavanaugh. Nov. 12. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $62-$72; atthemac.org.

Depeche Mode. Nov. 13. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75-$2,320; unitedcenter.com.

Far Caspian. Nov. 13. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $18.50; subt.net.

Helena Deland with Jana Horn. Nov. 14. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $18-$20; lh-st.com.

Jeremy Zucker. Nov. 14. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $30; jamusa.com.

Shakey Graves. Nov. 17. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35; saltshedchicago.com.

Anna Bárbara. Nov. 18. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL. $39-$109; rosemont.com.

Moon Taxi. Nov. 18. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $30-$65; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Khanvict + Raaginder. Nov. 18. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com.

alt-J. Nov. 18-19. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $64.50-$245; saltshedchicago.com.

A Stroll Down Broadway with Nathan Gunn and Friends. Nov. 19. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $58-$68; atthemac.org.

A Very Rialto Christmas: Merry & Bright. Nov. 20. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL. $10-$20; rialtosquare.com.