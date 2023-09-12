The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Guide to Chicago’s 2023 fall music scene

From up-and-coming indie groups to big-name artists, the music landscape has something for everyone in the coming months.

By  Joanna Gaden
   
Janelle Monáe is one of many music artists coming to Chicago this fall. See her set on Sept. 14 at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

Richard Shotwell, AP Photos

Don’t let the end of summer stop you from exploring concerts in and around Chicago!

From up-and-coming indie groups to big-name artists, there are plenty of shows to keep you busy this fall.

September

Måneskin performs at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on the North Side, Thursday night, Nov. 17, 2022.

Måneskin headlines the Allstate Arena on Sept. 29.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bones of J.R. Jones with Benjamin Dakota Rogers. Sept. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $18-$22; lh-st.com.

Corinne Bailey Rae with Jon Muq. Sept. 14. Rockefeller Chapel at University of Chicago, 5850 S. Woodlawn. $50; emptybottle.com

Janelle Monáe. Sept. 14. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $81.50-$196.50; livenation.com.

Joy Oladokun with Becca Mancari. Sept. 14. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $23-$33; thaliahallchicago.com

Riot Fest Late Night Presents: Bayside with Hawthorne Heights. Sept. 14. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $35; bottomlounge.com

Youth Lagoon with Urika’s Bedroom. Sept. 14. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $25; lh-st.com.

Caamp. Sept. 14-15. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $270; saltshedchicago.com

Karol G. Sept. 15. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $102-$2,777; soldierfield.com; ticketmaster.com

Riot Fest with Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure, The Mars Volta and more. Sept. 15-17. Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr. $89.98-$649.98; riotfest.org.

Englewood Music Fest with Trick Daddy and Trina. Sept. 16. 6310 South Halsted St. Free; englewoodmusicfest.com.

Guster and Neko Case. Sept. 16. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59; saltshedchicago.com

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall. Sept. 16. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $45-$170; jamusa.com.

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band feat. comedians Ken Marino & David Wain. Sept. 16. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $30-$100; lh-st.com

50 Cent with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. Sept. 16. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $54-$2,800; unitedcenter.com.

The Milk Carton Kids with Charlie Hickey. Sept. 18. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $30; thaliahallchicago.com

Black Joe Lewis with Minor Moon & Meg and the Wheelers. Sept. 20. Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. $20-$25; sleeping-village.com

David Kushner. Sept. 20. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $109; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Little Simz. Sept. 20. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35; jamusa.com

Gus Dapperton with Sarah Kinsley. Sept. 21. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $26-$99; thaliahallchicago.com

Muti Conducts The Firebird. Sept. 21-26. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$399; cso.org

Bishop Briggs & MisterWives. Sept. 22. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $39.50-$164.50; saltshedchicago.com

Durand Jones. Sept. 22. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $27.50; bottomlounge.com

Vallis Alps. Sept. 22. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15; lh-st.com.

$uicideboy$ with GHOSTEMANE, City Morgue, Sematary and Ramirez. Sept. 22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.95-$237.50; unitedcenter.com.

World Music Festival. Sept. 22 - Oct. 1. Citywide. Free; chicago.gov

merlin_108355166.jpg

Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie and The Cure are among the headliners for this year’s Riot Fest on Sept. 15-17 in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

All Time Low. Sept. 23. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$74.50; livenation.com

Fuerza Regida. Sept. 23. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, IL. $73+; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Royal Blood with Bad Nerves. Sept. 23. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35-$65; jamusa.com

Hyde Park Jazz Festival. See website for full lineup. Sept. 23-24. Midway Plaisance and S. Woodlawn Ave. Free, $10 suggested donation; hydeparkjazzfestival.org.

Squeeze / The Psychedelic Furs. Sept. 24. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $69.50-$344.50; saltshedchicago.com

Bruno Major. Sept. 25. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30; jamusa.com.

Benny Sings with Joe Powers. Sept. 27. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave. $25-$30; lh-st.com

Ray LaMontagne. Sept. 27. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$153.50; msg.com.

The Wombats. Sept. 27. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30-$50; jamusa.com.

Run The Jewels. Sept. 27-30. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50-$79.50; saltshedchicago.com

Jesse Jo Stark with Rachel Bobbitt. Sept. 28. Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave. $20; emptybottle.com

Manuel Turizo. Sept. 28. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL. $31-$401; rosemont.com

Ralph with Tedy. Sept. 28. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com

Macklemore. Sept. 29. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $70-$110.50; livenation.com.

Måneskin. Sept. 29. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL. $34.50-$189.50; rosemont.com

St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Abraham Alexander. Sept. 29. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $35-$115; jamusa.com

Peter Gabriel. Sept. 30. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $95-$1,359; unitedcenter.com.

Tank and The Bangas with Chicago Philharmonic. Sept. 30. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $70.75-$106.50; auditoriumtheatre.org

Yung Bleu. Sept. 30. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $36-$81; jamusa.com.

merlin_80530208.jpg

SZA performs at the United Center on Oct. 10.

Amy Harris, AP Photos

October

Kiefer. Oct. 1. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $20; bottomlounge.com

Maná. Oct. 1. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.50-$1,227; unitedcenter.com.

Neon Trees. Oct. 2. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $29.50-$64.50; houseofblues.com/chicago

Playboi Carti. Oct. 2. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.50-$499; unitedcenter.com.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band. Oct. 5. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. 

$112.50-$1,033; msg.com

Chicago Sinfonietta presents AMPLIFY. Oct. 5-7. Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL. and Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $17-$67; auditoriumtheatre.org

An Evening with Audra McDonald. Oct. 6. Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr. $39-$189; lyricopera.org

KennyHoopla. Oct. 6. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $29.50-$79.50; metrochicago.com

Chicago R&B Music Experience with Tank, Tamar Braxton, K. Michelle, 112, SILK and Next. Oct. 7. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $79-$275+; wintrustarena.com

Grace Potter. Oct. 7. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $45-$104; jamusa.com

Legends of Motown featuring salutes to Martha Reeves & The Vandellas with the voices of The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Platters and The Drifters. Oct. 7. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $49-$89; desplainestheatre.com.

Little Dragon. Oct. 7. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $75; jamusa.com.

Bonnie Raitt. Oct. 8. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $120-$1,200; msg.com

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas with De La Soul. Oct. 8. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $26-$1,999; unitedcenter.com.

SZA. Oct. 10. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $169-$8,174; unitedcenter.com.

​​The Brook & The Bluff with Bendigo Fletcher. Oct. 11. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25-$32.50; thaliahallchicago.com

Sam Gellaitry. Oct. 11. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$30; lh-st.com

Jessy Lanza. Oct. 12. Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. $22-$25; sleeping-village.com

Kiana Ledé with Phabo. Oct. 12. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $27.50; jamusa.com

Mustard Service with JW Francis. Oct. 12. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $20; subt.net

Anoushka Shankar. Oct. 13. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$150; cso.org

Band of Horses with Bella White. Oct. 13. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $44.50; saltshedchicago.com

Esmé Patterson. Oct. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$18; lh-st.com

Genesis Owusu. Oct. 13. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $22-$270; thaliahallchicago.com

Styx. Oct. 13. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN. $151-$1,000; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

The Kingston Trio. Oct. 13-14. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL. $50; metropolisarts.com

Phish. Oct. 13-15. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $78.65-$296.20; unitedcenter.com.

James Blake. Oct. 14. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$74.50; livenation.com

Margo Cilker with Christy Hays. Oct. 14. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $16-$18; lh-st.com.

Streetlight Manifesto. Oct. 14. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $36; jamusa.com.

The Temptations & the Four Tops. Oct. 14. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St. $47.50-$479; msg.com

Tom Odell with Seafret. Oct. 14. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $30-$45; jamusa.com

Bahamas with Fortunate Ones. Oct. 15. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $30; jamusa.com

The Zombies. Oct. 15. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $73-$75; oldtownschool.org

Ty Dolla $ign. Oct. 15. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $36.50-$265; saltshedchicago.com

Amindi. Oct. 16. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $18-$20; lh-st.com.

The Aces. Oct. 17. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $26-$85; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Bag Raiders. Oct. 18. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$30; lh-st.com.

JOHN with Tunic, Hydrodate. Oct. 18. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15; lh-st.com.

Kim Petras. Oct. 18. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50; livenation.com

Owl City. Oct. 18. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $32.50-$67.50; houseofblues.com/chicago.

John Mayer with JP Saxe. Oct. 18. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75.50-$3,578; unitedcenter.com.

Boys Like Girls. Oct. 19. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$799.50; livenation.com

This Is The Kit with Gruff Rhys. Oct. 19. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com

Gershwin & Bernstein. Oct. 19-24. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$250; cso.org

Glenn Miller Orchestra. Oct. 20. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $29-$49; desplainestheatre.com

Joji with Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (AMMO) and SavageRealm. Oct. 20. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $45.50-$349; unitedcenter.com.

Stephen Sanchez. Oct. 20. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $30; jamusa.com

Marc E. Bassy. Oct. 21. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $25-$125; bottomlounge.com

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. Oct. 21. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Free; cso.org

When You Wish Upon A Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney. Oct. 21. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $50-$65; atthemac.org

merlin_40686171.jpg

John Mayer returns to Chicago for his Solo Tour on Oct. 18.

Bill McCay, Sun-Times Media

Chromeo. Oct. 22. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35-$135; saltshedchicago.com

ENHYPEN. Oct. 22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $109.50-$949; unitedcenter.com.

Mike Viola with DUSK. Oct. 22. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20; lh-st.com

Victoria Monét. Oct. 22-23. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $83-$117; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Lil Uzi Vert. Oct. 23. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $167; livenation.com.

Bob Mould Solo Electric with Jason Narducy. Oct. 25. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $63-$65; oldtownschool.org.

Samara Joy. Oct. 27. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$199; cso.org

Deadmau5. Oct. 27-28. Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. $60; radius-chicago.com

Addison Grace, Madilyn Mei, Brye. Oct. 28.  Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $24; subt.net

Tinashe & Shygirl. Oct. 28. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $39.50-$139.50; livenation.com.

The 1975. Oct. 29. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL. $49-$350; rosemont.com

Eloise with James Smith. Oct. 30. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $29.50-$270; thaliahallchicago.com

Queen + Adam Lambert. Oct. 30-31. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $575-$1,495; unitedcenter.com.

Del Water Gap with Kristiane. Oct. 31. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $25-$27.50; metrochicago.com

merlin_72003719.jpg

Kesha is coming to the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Nov. 9. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Photo: Max Herman,

November

Ben Howard. Nov. 1. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $50-$200; jamusa.com

6LACK. Nov. 1. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$114.50; livenation.com.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin. Nov. 1-2. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $100-$1,919; unitedcenter.com.

Something’s Coming: A Tribute to Broadway. Nov. 2. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL. $35-$45; metropolisarts.com

The Planets with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Chorus. Nov. 2-7. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$325; cso.org

Ax and the Hatchetmen with Post Sex Nachos. Nov. 3. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com

Blank Banshee. Nov. 3. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20; lh-st.com

Lil Yachty. Nov. 3. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $39.50-$400; livenation.com.

Gloria Gaynor. Nov. 4. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. $59-$99; desplainestheatre.com.

Loreena McKennitt. Nov. 4. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $42-$385; auditoriumtheatre.org

Santiago Cruz. Nov. 7. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $45-$75; jamusa.com

Blues Traveler. Nov. 8. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL. $39.50-$99.50; rialtosquare.com

EMEI. Nov. 8. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$39; lh-st.com

Kesha. Nov. 9. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $49.50-$225; livenation.com.

My Morning Jacket. Nov. 9-11. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $35-$1,314; msg.com

Ritt Momney. Nov. 10. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25; thaliahallchicago.com

S.G. Goodman with Why Bonnie. Nov. 10. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$23; lh-st.com

Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao & Yasmin Williams. Nov. 10. Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $53-$125; oldtownschool.org

Wizkid with Skillibeng. Nov. 10. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $66.50-$595; wintrustarena.com

The Ladybug Transistor. Nov. 12. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com.

The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John with Michael Cavanaugh. Nov. 12. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $62-$72; atthemac.org

Depeche Mode. Nov. 13. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75-$2,320; unitedcenter.com.

Far Caspian. Nov. 13. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $18.50; subt.net

Helena Deland with Jana Horn. Nov. 14. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $18-$20; lh-st.com

Jeremy Zucker. Nov. 14. The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $30; jamusa.com

Shakey Graves. Nov. 17. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35; saltshedchicago.com

Anna Bárbara. Nov. 18. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL. $39-$109; rosemont.com

Moon Taxi. Nov. 18. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St. $30-$65; houseofblues.com/chicago.

Khanvict + Raaginder. Nov. 18. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com

alt-J. Nov. 18-19. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $64.50-$245; saltshedchicago.com.

A Stroll Down Broadway with Nathan Gunn and Friends. Nov. 19. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. $58-$68; atthemac.org

A Very Rialto Christmas: Merry & Bright. Nov. 20. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL. $10-$20; rialtosquare.com.

