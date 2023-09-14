Horoscope for Thursday, September 14, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon in Virgo occurs at 8:40 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s new moon is the perfect time to think how to improve your job. And likewise, how you can improve your health or buff your bod? (It’s the only one you have.) Mickey Mantle said, “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would’ve taken better care of myself.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today is the perfect day to take stock of how you balance work and play. How is this working out for you? Are you working too much? Are you playing too much? Today’s new moon poses this question. Expect a sudden invitation. (Avoid sports injuries.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This might be the best day of the year for you to think about what you can do to improve your relations with family members. Likewise, what can you do to improve where you live? Stock the fridge because surprise company might drop by.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re brimming with original and resourceful ideas today! Enjoy schmoozing because you feel happy and upbeat. Today’s new moon makes this an excellent time for you to observe your style of communicating to everyone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The new moon is the best day all year to think about your finances. Think about money that comes in, and the money that goes out. In addition, are you taking care of what you have? Above all, don’t be a slave to your belongings. You’re the owner.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the only new moon in your sign all year is taking place. Because each new moon is an opportunity to make resolutions, take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to create a better impression on your world. Ideas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Life is busy, and the longer you live, the faster it goes by. This new moon is the perfect time to think about your deeper values. What do you want to accomplish with the time that is left to you? (Of course, none of us knows how long that will be.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The new moon today is your opportunity to think about the friends you have, and also the kind of friend you are to others. How can you improve your role with your friends and groups to which you belong? If you want to have friends, be friendly!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the only new moon that occurs at the top of your chart all year is taking place. That makes this the perfect time to think of your life direction in general. What do you want for yourself in the future? And how well do you deal with authority? Stuff to consider.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the best day of the year to think about what further education or training you could get to improve your job or your lifestyle. And likewise, what travel might you do in the immediate future to enrich your life? So much to learn!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Negotiations about shared property or how to divide something might change suddenly today; but they might change in your favor because you can benefit or receive gain. This is a good day to ponder how you relate to the resources of others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The only new moon that is opposite your sign all year is occurring today. This makes it the perfect day to think about how you can improve your closest relationships — spouses, partners and dear friends. Obviously, there’s always room for improvement.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, director Sam Neil (1947) shares your birthday. You have a creative mind and excellent problem-solving skills. You are straightforward and tell it like it is. This is a wonderful year to socialize! Decide to enjoy life with zest and zeal! Also, your creative desires will flourish. Old friends may reappear. Explore your artistic talents.

