Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Two linked to Romeoville slayings shot in Oklahoma — one fatally — during fiery crash

Nathaniel Huey Jr. of Streamwood and a woman with a relationship to Huey were believed linked to the slayings, police said. The four Romeoville victims, two of them children, were found deceased inside their home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue on Sunday night.

By  Allison Novelo
Two linked to Romeoville slayings shot in Oklahoma — one fatally — during fiery crash
The home in Romeoville where Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children were found dead.

The scene where Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children were found dead.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Romeoville police reported Wednesday that they have identified two “persons of interest” in the weekend slaying of a family of four — but the pair were wounded by gunfire during an Oklahoma traffic stop — one of them, “a credible suspect,” reported dead.

During a news conference in Romeoville Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne said they have identified two persons of interest in the slayings. He named one as Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, from Streamwood. The other is a woman associated with Huey who Burne declined to name.

The Streamwood woman had been declared missing and “reported by family as a missing/endangered person” Tuesday night, police said in a statement.

Information on the woman was entered into a national law enforcement database, and Romeoville distributed a “bulletin to law enforcement agencies believing Huey to be a credible suspect in this investigation.”

On Wednesday morning, police in Catoosa, Oklahoma, received an alert regarding a vehicle in their area that matched the description of one linked to the man and woman being sought.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off and ultimately crashed, causing a fire. Officers reported hearing what they believed to be two gunshots, Burne said.

It was not clear who fired the shots.

But Catoosa police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat. She was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver, whom police believe was Huey, was found shot to death.

Burne said there was “a nexus between our suspect and the victims as well as a possible” motive for the slaying, but he declined to elaborate. He did say they had no evidence of additional suspects.

He said “a tremendous amount of physical evidence” in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two sons, 7 and 9 has been collected.

